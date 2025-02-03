Wrestling notebook: Loaded fields set for upcoming girls state tournament
This past Friday night featured regional action for girls wrestling in the state, as for the first time, there were Class 2A and 1A meets.
Sixteen qualifiers in each weight class for both 2A and 1A advanced to Coralville and the Xtream Arena beginning Thursday, where state champions will be crowned Friday night.
A number of those who qualified will bring perfect records into the meet. Here are those listed by classification:
Undefeated Class 2A Girls State Wrestling Qualifiers
- Siera Becker, Indianola, 34-0, 100; Ashlyn Leslie, Nevada, 23-0, 110; Abigail Meyrer, Pleasant Valley, 41-0, 115; Mackenzie Childers, Cedar Rapids Prairie, 45-0, 130; Bella Miller, Dubuque Hempstead, 6-0, 135; Mahri Manz, Lewis Central, 45-0, 145; Skylar Slade, Southeast Polk, 38-0, 145; Haylee McGrew, Ankeny, 30-0, 155; Autumn Elsbury, South Tama, 41-0, 170; Ella Brown, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 31-0, 235; Mackenzie Arends, Nevada, 41-0, 235.
Undefeated Class 1A Girls State Wrestling Qualifiers
- Kenadee Helscher, Wapello, 32-0, 100; Violet Diaz, Denver, 27-0, 105; Macy Rasmussen, Audubon, 36-0, 115; Reanah Utterback, Sigourney-Keota, 51-0, 115; Molly Allen, Riverside Oakland, 27-0, 125; Jillian Worthen, Union, 20-0, 130; Kaydence Boorn, Wilton, 36-0, 130; Briar Blake, North Tama, 25-0, 170; Libby Dix, Mount Vernon, 41-0, 190.
Fort Dodge claims IAC with seven champs
Fort Dodge flexed its muscle to secure the Iowa Alliance Conference Tournament title, crowning seven individual champions along the way.
Marshalltown was second followed by Waterloo East and Ames.
Defending state champions Koy Davidson and Dreshaun Ross were among the winners for the Dodgers, as Ross ended both of his matches in under a minute. Davidson, an Oregon State commit, scored 41 points in his two matches.
Joining those atop the podium were Trace Rial, Damien Yeoman, Rylee Brown, Jesse Egli and Joe Constable.
Christian Castillo, who has signed with Iowa State, remained unbeaten, improving to 36-0 with a victory at 126 pounds. His teammate, Jabari Hinson, who has committed to Arizona State, pushed his record to 38-0 with gold at 150.
North Scott fends off Bettendorf, Pleasant Valley for league gold
Behind 14 medalists, North Scott captured the MAC Tournament title, scoring 263 points. Bettendorf was second with 249.5 while Pleasant Valley recorded 202 points for third.
Cole Green and Benjamin Lightle went back-to-back at 157 and 165 pounds for the Lancers, as Matthew Williams, Hayden Ulloa, Kepler Carmichael, Jace Tippet and Bryce Stewart all placed second.
In one of the featured finals, TJ Koester of Bettendorf topped Steele Diercks from Davenport Assumption at 132 pounds, 14-6. Brayden Koester at 190 pounds had to take a medical forfeit in the finals vs. Andy Franke from Muscatine.