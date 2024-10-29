Kansas high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
Playoff season is upon us in Kansas high school football.
The postseason officially kicks off this week as all classifications start playing postseason football on either Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31, or Friday, Nov. 1.
>>Kansas high school football playoff brackets<<
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs.
Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus some featured first-round matchups:
Class 1A
First-round featured matchups
(3) Valley Heights vs. (14) Oakley
6 p.m. Thursday
(8) Sacred Heart vs. (9) Marion
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Smith Center vs. (10) Medicine Lodge
6 p.m. Friday
(8) Jayhawk Linn vs. (9) Troy
7 p.m. Friday
(5) McLouth vs. (12) Pleasanton
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Olpe vs. (11) Mission Valley
6 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Riverton vs. (9) Eureka
6 p.m. Thursday
(5) Silver Lake vs. (12) Galena
6 p.m. Thursday
(6) Sabetha vs. (11) Royal Valley
7 p.m. Thursday
(3) Beloit vs. (14) Minneapolis
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Hoisington vs. (13) Ellsworth
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Hillsboro vs. (9) Norton
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Wellsville vs. (16) Baldwin
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Columbus vs. (12) Parsons
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Sante Fe Trail vs. (10) Perry-Lecompton
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Hesston vs. (11) Goodland
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Holcomb vs. (10) Marysville
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Clay Center vs. (9) Pratt
6 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
First-round featured matchups
(8) Lansing vs. (9) Eudora
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Louisburg vs. (15) Bishop Miege
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Ottawa vs. (11) Piper
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Winfield vs. (10) Circle
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Buhler vs. (12) Arkansas City
7 p.m. Friday
(8) McPherson vs. (9) Abilene
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
First-round featured matchups
(1) Aquinas vs. (16) Turner
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Spring Hill vs. (12) Shawnee Heights
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Washington vs. (10) Leavenworth
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Andover vs. (9) Hays
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Maize South vs. (10) Central
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Goddard vs. (11) Valley Center
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A
First-round featured matchups
(5) Lawrence Free State vs. (12) Olathe West
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Northwest vs. (10) Olathe South
7 p.m. Friday
(6) Olathe East vs. (11) Olathe North
7 p.m. Friday
(7) Maize vs. (10) Washburn Rural
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Dodge City vs. (13) Garden City
7 p.m. Friday
(8) Junction City vs. (9) Topeka
7 p.m. Friday
2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket
2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket
2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports