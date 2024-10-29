High School

Kansas high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Washburn Rural plays Maize in the first round of the Kansas high school football playoffs.
Playoff season is upon us in Kansas high school football.

The postseason officially kicks off this week as all classifications start playing postseason football on either Halloween Thursday, Oct. 31, or Friday, Nov. 1.

Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus some featured first-round matchups:

Class 1A

First-round featured matchups

(3) Valley Heights vs. (14) Oakley

6 p.m. Thursday

(8) Sacred Heart vs. (9) Marion

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Smith Center vs. (10) Medicine Lodge

6 p.m. Friday

(8) Jayhawk Linn vs. (9) Troy

7 p.m. Friday

(5) McLouth vs. (12) Pleasanton

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Olpe vs. (11) Mission Valley

6 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 1A bracket

Class 2A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Riverton vs. (9) Eureka

6 p.m. Thursday

(5) Silver Lake vs. (12) Galena

6 p.m. Thursday

(6) Sabetha vs. (11) Royal Valley

7 p.m. Thursday

(3) Beloit vs. (14) Minneapolis

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Hoisington vs. (13) Ellsworth

7 p.m. Friday

(8) Hillsboro vs. (9) Norton

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 2A bracket

Class 3A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Wellsville vs. (16) Baldwin

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Columbus vs. (12) Parsons

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Sante Fe Trail vs. (10) Perry-Lecompton

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Hesston vs. (11) Goodland

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Holcomb vs. (10) Marysville

7 p.m. Friday

(8) Clay Center vs. (9) Pratt

6 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 3A bracket

Class 4A

First-round featured matchups

(8) Lansing vs. (9) Eudora

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Louisburg vs. (15) Bishop Miege

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Ottawa vs. (11) Piper

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Winfield vs. (10) Circle

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Buhler vs. (12) Arkansas City

7 p.m. Friday

(8) McPherson vs. (9) Abilene

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 4A bracket

Class 5A

First-round featured matchups

(1) Aquinas vs. (16) Turner

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Spring Hill vs. (12) Shawnee Heights

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Washington vs. (10) Leavenworth

7 p.m. Friday

(8) Andover vs. (9) Hays

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Maize South vs. (10) Central

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Goddard vs. (11) Valley Center

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 5A bracket

Class 6A

First-round featured matchups

(5) Lawrence Free State vs. (12) Olathe West

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Northwest vs. (10) Olathe South

7 p.m. Friday

(6) Olathe East vs. (11) Olathe North

7 p.m. Friday

(7) Maize vs. (10) Washburn Rural

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Dodge City vs. (13) Garden City

7 p.m. Friday

(8) Junction City vs. (9) Topeka

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 6A bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket

2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket

