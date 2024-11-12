High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times heading into the sectional round

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Hayden senior Jensen Schrickel is lifted after scoring a touchdown against Girard in the third quarter of the Class 3A Regional Championship game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024.
Hayden senior Jensen Schrickel is lifted after scoring a touchdown against Girard in the third quarter of the Class 3A Regional Championship game Friday, Nov. 8, 2024. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kansas high school football playoffs are in the sectional round, with just a couple of weeks to go before crowning state champions.

The postseason officially kicked off in Kansas on Halloween, and now we're on to the quarterfinals.

>>Kansas high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs.

Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus sectional-round (quarterfinal) matchups:

Class 1A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Jackson Heights vs. (4) Rossville

7 p.m. Friday

(2) St. Mary's-Colgan vs. (3) Centralia

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Conway Springs vs. (4) Plainville

7 p.m. Friday

(10) Medicine Lodge vs. (3) Valley Heights

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 1A bracket

Class 2A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Humboldt vs. (13) Council Grove

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Osage City vs. (3) Nemaha Central

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Southeast of Saline vs. (4) Hoisington

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Garden Plain vs. (3) Beloit

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 2A bracket

Class 3A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Wellsville vs. (4) Prairie View

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Hayden vs. (10) Perry-Lecompton

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Andale vs. (5) Cheney

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Scott vs. (7) Holcomb

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 3A bracket

Class 4A

Quarterfinal matchups

(5) Tonganoxie vs. (8) Lansing

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Chanute vs. (15) Bishop Miege

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Wamego vs. (5) Buhler

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Central vs. (3) Wellington

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 4A bracket

Class 5A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Aquinas vs. (4) Mill Valley

7 p.m. Friday

(11) St. James Academy vs. (15) Blue Valley North

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Hutchinson vs. (9) Hays

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Eisenhower vs. (3) Seaman

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 5A bracket

Class 6A

Quarterfinal matchups

(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (4) Blue Valley Northwest

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Blue Valley West vs. (3) Shawnee Mission Northwest

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Derby vs. (5) East

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Manhattan vs. (3) Northwest

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 6A bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket

2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket

