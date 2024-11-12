Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, quarterfinal matchups, game times
Kansas high school football playoffs are in the sectional round, with just a couple of weeks to go before crowning state champions.
The postseason officially kicked off in Kansas on Halloween, and now we're on to the quarterfinals.
Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs.
Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus sectional-round (quarterfinal) matchups:
Class 1A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Jackson Heights vs. (4) Rossville
7 p.m. Friday
(2) St. Mary's-Colgan vs. (3) Centralia
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Conway Springs vs. (4) Plainville
7 p.m. Friday
(10) Medicine Lodge vs. (3) Valley Heights
7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Humboldt vs. (13) Council Grove
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Osage City vs. (3) Nemaha Central
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Southeast of Saline vs. (4) Hoisington
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Garden Plain vs. (3) Beloit
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Wellsville vs. (4) Prairie View
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Hayden vs. (10) Perry-Lecompton
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Andale vs. (5) Cheney
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Scott vs. (7) Holcomb
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Quarterfinal matchups
(5) Tonganoxie vs. (8) Lansing
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Chanute vs. (15) Bishop Miege
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Wamego vs. (5) Buhler
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Central vs. (3) Wellington
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Aquinas vs. (4) Mill Valley
7 p.m. Friday
(11) St. James Academy vs. (15) Blue Valley North
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Hutchinson vs. (9) Hays
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Eisenhower vs. (3) Seaman
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A
Quarterfinal matchups
(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (4) Blue Valley Northwest
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Blue Valley West vs. (3) Shawnee Mission Northwest
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Derby vs. (5) East
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Manhattan vs. (3) Northwest
7 p.m. Friday
