Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times
One round is in the books in the Kansas high school football playoffs, and now it's on to Round 2
The postseason officially kicked off in Kansas on Halloween, and now we're one step closer to crowning state champions at the end of November.
Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus second-round matchups:
Class 1A
Second-round matchups
(1) Jackson Heights vs. (9) Troy
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Rossville vs. (5) McLouth
7 p.m. Friday
(2) St. Mary's-Colgan vs. (7) Riverside
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Centralia vs. (6) Olpe
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Conway Springs vs. (9) Marion
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Plainville vs. (5) Sedgwick
7 p.m. Friday
(10) Medicine Lodge vs. (15) Trinity
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Valley Heights vs. (6) Sterling
7 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Second-round matchups
(1) Humboldt vs. (8) Riverton
7 p.m. Friday
(5) Silver Lake vs. (13) Council Grove
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Osage City vs. (10) St. Marys
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Nemaha Central vs. (6) Sabetha
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Southeast of Saline vs. (9) Norton
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Hoisington vs. (5) Haven
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Garden Plain vs. (7) Phillipsburg
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Beloit vs. (11) Halstead
7 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Second-round matchups
(1) Wellsville vs. (8) Holton
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Prairie View vs. (5) Columbus
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Frontenac vs. (10) Perry-Lecompton
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Hayden vs. (6) Girard
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Andale vs. (8) Clay Center
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Collegiate vs. (5) Cheney
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Rock Creek vs. (7) Holcomb
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Scott vs. (6) Hesston
7 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Second-round matchups
(1) Atchison vs. (8) Lansing
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Fort Scott vs. (5) Tonganoxie
7 p.m. Friday
(10) Labette County vs. (15) Bishop Miege
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Chanute vs. (6) Ottawa
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Wamego vs. (8) McPherson
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Mulvane vs. (5) Buhler
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Central vs. (7) Winfield
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Wellington vs. (6) Kapaun Mt. Carmel
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
Second-round matchups
(1) Aquinas vs. (9) Pittsburg
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Mill Valley vs. (5) Spring Hill
7 p.m. Friday
(10) Leavenworth vs. (15) Blue Valley North
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Basehor-Linwood vs. (11) St. James Academy
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Great Bend vs. (9) Hays
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Hutchinson vs. (5) Liberal
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Eisenhower vs. (7) Maize South
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Seaman vs. (11) Valley Center
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A
Second-round matchups
(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (8) East
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Blue Valley Northwest vs. (5) Lawrence Free State
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Blue Valley West vs. (7) Northwest
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. (6) Olathe East
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Derby vs. (8) Junction City
7 p.m. Friday
(4) Dodge City vs. (5) East
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Manhattan vs. (7) Maize
7 p.m. Friday
(3) Northwest vs. (6) South
7 p.m. Friday
2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket
2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket
2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket
—
