Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, Round 2 matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times heading into the second round

Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports

Wellington and Andale will both be trying to advance this week in the Kansas high school football playoffs.
Wellington and Andale will both be trying to advance this week in the Kansas high school football playoffs.

One round is in the books in the Kansas high school football playoffs, and now it's on to Round 2

The postseason officially kicked off in Kansas on Halloween, and now we're one step closer to crowning state champions at the end of November.

>>Kansas high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs.

Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus second-round matchups:

Class 1A

Second-round matchups

(1) Jackson Heights vs. (9) Troy

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Rossville vs. (5) McLouth

7 p.m. Friday

(2) St. Mary's-Colgan vs. (7) Riverside

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Centralia vs. (6) Olpe

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Conway Springs vs. (9) Marion

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Plainville vs. (5) Sedgwick

7 p.m. Friday

(10) Medicine Lodge vs. (15) Trinity

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Valley Heights vs. (6) Sterling

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 1A bracket

Class 2A

Second-round matchups

(1) Humboldt vs. (8) Riverton

7 p.m. Friday

(5) Silver Lake vs. (13) Council Grove

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Osage City vs. (10) St. Marys

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Nemaha Central vs. (6) Sabetha

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Southeast of Saline vs. (9) Norton

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Hoisington vs. (5) Haven

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Garden Plain vs. (7) Phillipsburg

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Beloit vs. (11) Halstead

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 2A bracket

Class 3A

Second-round matchups

(1) Wellsville vs. (8) Holton

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Prairie View vs. (5) Columbus

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Frontenac vs. (10) Perry-Lecompton

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Hayden vs. (6) Girard

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Andale vs. (8) Clay Center

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Collegiate vs. (5) Cheney

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Rock Creek vs. (7) Holcomb

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Scott vs. (6) Hesston

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 3A bracket

Class 4A

Second-round matchups

(1) Atchison vs. (8) Lansing

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Fort Scott vs. (5) Tonganoxie

7 p.m. Friday

(10) Labette County vs. (15) Bishop Miege

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Chanute vs. (6) Ottawa

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Wamego vs. (8) McPherson

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Mulvane vs. (5) Buhler

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Central vs. (7) Winfield

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Wellington vs. (6) Kapaun Mt. Carmel

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 4A bracket

Class 5A

Second-round matchups

(1) Aquinas vs. (9) Pittsburg

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Mill Valley vs. (5) Spring Hill

7 p.m. Friday

(10) Leavenworth vs. (15) Blue Valley North

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Basehor-Linwood vs. (11) St. James Academy

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Great Bend vs. (9) Hays

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Hutchinson vs. (5) Liberal

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Eisenhower vs. (7) Maize South

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Seaman vs. (11) Valley Center

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 5A bracket

Class 6A

Second-round matchups

(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (8) East

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Blue Valley Northwest vs. (5) Lawrence Free State

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Blue Valley West vs. (7) Northwest

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Shawnee Mission Northwest vs. (6) Olathe East

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Derby vs. (8) Junction City

7 p.m. Friday

(4) Dodge City vs. (5) East

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Manhattan vs. (7) Maize

7 p.m. Friday

(3) Northwest vs. (6) South

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 6A bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket

2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket

Published





