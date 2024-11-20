High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Kansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times heading into the sub-state round

Mike Swanson

Quarterback Jace Jefferson leads Andover Central into the sub-state round Friday against Buhler.
Quarterback Jace Jefferson leads Andover Central into the sub-state round Friday against Buhler. / Kristy Ehart / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas high school football is just a week away from crowning state champions, as the semifinal sub-state round kicks off Friday, November 22.

Class 6A is down to a No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed on both sides of the bracket, with Derby taking on Manhattan and Gardner-Edgerton battling Blue Valley West in the final four.

Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus sub-state (semifinal) matchups:

Class 1A

Semifinal matchups

(3) Centralia vs. (4) Rossville

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Conway Springs vs. (3) Valley Heights

6 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 1A bracket

Class 2A

Semifinal matchups

(3) Nemaha Central vs. (13) Council Grove

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Southeast of Saline vs. (3) Beloit

6 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 2A bracket

Class 3A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Wellsville vs. (3) Hayden

6 p.m. Friday

(1) Andale vs. (7) Holcomb

6 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 3A bracket

Class 4A

Semifinal matchups

(5) Tonganoxie vs. (15) Bishop Miege

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Andover Central vs. (5) Buhler

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 4A bracket

Class 5A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Aquinas vs. (11) St. James Academy

7 p.m. Friday

(2) Eisenhower vs. (9) Hays

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 5A bracket

Class 6A

Semifinal matchups

(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (2) Blue Valley West

7 p.m. Friday

(1) Derby vs. (2) Manhattan

7 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 6A bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket

2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket

