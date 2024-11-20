Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, semifinal matchups, game times
Kansas high school football is just a week away from crowning state champions, as the semifinal sub-state round kicks off Friday, November 22.
Class 6A is down to a No. 1 vs. No. 2 seed on both sides of the bracket, with Derby taking on Manhattan and Gardner-Edgerton battling Blue Valley West in the final four.
Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus sub-state (semifinal) matchups:
Class 1A
Semifinal matchups
(3) Centralia vs. (4) Rossville
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Conway Springs vs. (3) Valley Heights
6 p.m. Friday
Class 2A
Semifinal matchups
(3) Nemaha Central vs. (13) Council Grove
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Southeast of Saline vs. (3) Beloit
6 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Wellsville vs. (3) Hayden
6 p.m. Friday
(1) Andale vs. (7) Holcomb
6 p.m. Friday
Class 4A
Semifinal matchups
(5) Tonganoxie vs. (15) Bishop Miege
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Andover Central vs. (5) Buhler
7 p.m. Friday
Class 5A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Aquinas vs. (11) St. James Academy
7 p.m. Friday
(2) Eisenhower vs. (9) Hays
7 p.m. Friday
Class 6A
Semifinal matchups
(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (2) Blue Valley West
7 p.m. Friday
(1) Derby vs. (2) Manhattan
7 p.m. Friday
2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket
2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket
2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket
