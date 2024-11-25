High School

Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship game matchups, times

Here are all the 2024 Kansas high school football playoff brackets, matchups and game times heading into championship weekend

Mike Swanson

Andale will play Topeka-Hayden on Saturday for the Class 3A Kansas high school football state championship.
Andale will play Topeka-Hayden on Saturday for the Class 3A Kansas high school football state championship. / Greg Williams/Wellington Daily News via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Kansas high school football will crown all of its state champions this weekend, with every final game taking place Friday and Saturday.

Class 6A is down to Manhattan vs. Gardner-Edgerton, and Class 4A could see a team with a losing record win a state championship

No. 15 seed Bishop Miege heads into the final game against 11-1 Andover Central with a 5-7 record.

>>Kansas high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs.

Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets

Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus state championship game matchups:

Class 1A

Championship game

(3) Centralia vs. (1) Conway Springs

5 p.m. Saturday

2024 Kansas Class 1A bracket

Class 2A

Championship game

(3) Nemaha Central vs. (1) Southeast of Saline

6 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 2A bracket

Class 3A

Championship game

(1) Andale vs. (3) Hayden

Noon Saturday

2024 Kansas Class 3A bracket

Class 4A

Championship game

(2) Andover Central vs. (15) Bishop Miege

1 p.m. Saturday

2024 Kansas Class 4A bracket

Class 5A

Championship game

(1) Aquinas vs. (9) Hays

7 p.m. Saturday

2024 Kansas Class 5A bracket

Class 6A

Championship game

(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (2) Manhattan

2 p.m. Friday

2024 Kansas Class 6A bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket

2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket

2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Mike Swanson, SBLive Sports
MIKE SWANSON

Mike Swanson is the VP of Content for High School On SI. He's been in journalism since 2003, having worked as a reporter, city editor, copy editor and high school sports editor in California, Connecticut and Oregon.

Home/Kansas