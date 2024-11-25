Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, state championship game matchups, times
Kansas high school football will crown all of its state champions this weekend, with every final game taking place Friday and Saturday.
Class 6A is down to Manhattan vs. Gardner-Edgerton, and Class 4A could see a team with a losing record win a state championship
No. 15 seed Bishop Miege heads into the final game against 11-1 Andover Central with a 5-7 record.
Kansas high school football playoffs 2024 brackets
Here are the Kansas high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from all classifications, plus state championship game matchups:
Class 1A
Championship game
(3) Centralia vs. (1) Conway Springs
5 p.m. Saturday
Class 2A
Championship game
(3) Nemaha Central vs. (1) Southeast of Saline
6 p.m. Friday
Class 3A
Championship game
(1) Andale vs. (3) Hayden
Noon Saturday
Class 4A
Championship game
(2) Andover Central vs. (15) Bishop Miege
1 p.m. Saturday
Class 5A
Championship game
(1) Aquinas vs. (9) Hays
7 p.m. Saturday
Class 6A
Championship game
(1) Gardner-Edgerton vs. (2) Manhattan
2 p.m. Friday
2024 Kansas 8-player DI bracket
2024 Kansas 8-player DII bracket
2024 Kansas 6-player DI bracket
