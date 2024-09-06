Kansas (KSHSAA) high school football scores, live updates (9/6/2024)

High School

Bishop Miege is one of the top high school football teams in Kansas again in 2024.
The 2024 Kansas high school football kicks off this week with several big matchups across the state on Friday night (September 6), including St. James Academy vs. Bishop Miege as well as Blue Valley vs. Blue Valley Southwest.

You can follow all of the KSHSAA football games and get updated scores by tracking the SBLive Kansas High School Football Scoreboard. We will have in-game score updates and all of the final scores from every corner of the state. You can also search for full schedules and complete scores from all of your favorite teams.

Here's a guide to following all of the Kansas high school football action on Friday night.

KANSAS KSHSAA FOOTBALL SCORES:

STATEWIDE KANSAS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCORES | CLASS 5A SCORES

CLASS 4A SCORES | CLASS 3A SCORES

CLASS 2A SCORES | CLASS 1A SCORES

8 Player D1 | 8 Player D1

6 Player

2024 KANSAS FOOTBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM

