Meet the Kansas 3A Underclassmen Rising Fast in Shot Put This 2025 Season
William Bishop’s meteoric rise: Girard sophomore becomes one of the nation’s best in shot put
When William Bishop stepped into the shot put ring at Girard High School’s home meet in early May, few could have predicted just how big of a statement the sophomore was about to make. With a monstrous throw of 57 feet, 8 inches, Bishop not only shattered his previous personal best by over three feet—he officially launched himself into elite national territory. (Note; Stats are pulled from athletic.net as of 5/14/25)
The mark is now the top sophomore throw in Kansas, third overall in Kansas 3A, and the eleventh-best sophomore mark in the entire United States. It's an astonishing jump for a thrower who finished his 2024 freshman season with a best of 41' 7", ranked 277th in the state and over 12,000th nationally. In just one year, Bishop has erased that modest standing and rewritten the narrative—becoming a top-tier athlete with serious long-term potential. And he’s not the only underclassman doing so. Fellow 3A thrower Griffin Johnson is also making major waves as a freshman out of Beloit.
A historic jump
Bishop’s rapid improvement is not only impressive—it’s historic. Improving from 41' 7" to 57' 8" in just one season is an extraordinary leap, rarely seen at any level of high school throwing. The 16-foot gain suggests not only physical development but a mastery of technique and a relentless work ethic behind the scenes.
His 57' 8" bomb, thrown at the Girard Optimist Club Track Meet, currently has him placed 6th in Kansas regardless of class and 185th nationally across all grades, not just his own. In the highly competitive 3A classification, Bishop now sits third, trailing only upperclassmen with more experience and physical maturity.
It’s also worth noting that he accomplished this feat one week after breaking the Girard High School shot put record with a 54' 4" throw—a mark he quickly made obsolete.
Kansas 3A: A hotbed for shot put talent
What makes Bishop’s rise even more compelling is the context of Kansas 3A throwing right now. The class is absolutely loaded. According to the state rankings, six of the top 10 shot put marks in Kansas this season belong to 3A athletes.
And Bishop isn’t the only underclassman turning heads. Joining him in the spotlight is Griffin Johnson, a powerful freshman out of Beloit whose early marks are putting the state on notice. With a personal best of 55' 4.5"—good for 10th overall in Kansas—Johnson has quickly emerged as one of the top young throwers in the state. His strength and potential were on full display in a recent video where the 6'2", 305-pound freshman squatted 500 pounds with ease, underscoring just how much raw power he brings to the ring.
Even among the elite crowds, Bishop and Johnson are holding their own as underclassmen.
On the all-class state leaderboard, Bishop ranks 6th overall, a remarkable position when competing against juniors and seniors from larger schools. On the 3A leaderboard, his name is listed right alongside state podium regulars, showcasing that he’s already among the best in Kansas, regardless of age. On the other hand Johnson is right behind in shot with his PR, but has seen more success in discus with a best of 150'6" - good enough for 42nd in Kansas and the best freshman mark in the state.
National attention incoming
Nationally, Bishop’s mark of 57' 8" ranks him 7th among sophomores (Class of 2025) and in the top 200 overall, a near-unheard-of placement for someone who wasn’t even in the top 12,000 a year ago. With another full season of growth ahead before he even enters his junior year, Bishop is trending toward breaking the 60-foot barrier—a mark that would place him among the top 75 throwers nationally. Johnson ranks 8th overall in the nation among freshmen in shot put.
While Bishop’s primary event is shot put, he’s also shown promise in discus with a mark of 134' 9"—currently 33rd in 3A. Though not yet nationally ranked in that event, the signs of all-around development are clear. Johnson holds the edge here, having thrown nearly 50 feet farther than Bishop did as a freshman.
What makes Bishop’s rise so remarkable is how quickly he’s gone from a mid-pack competitor to a legitimate state and national contender. In 2024, he wasn’t even on the radar—finishing outside the top 250 in Kansas for both shot and discus.
Now, in just his second year, he’s gone from team contributor to team leader, helping Girard High dominate Region 14 in throws. Track and field outlets across Kansas have taken notice, regularly listing Bishop in state rankings alongside college-bound seniors like Joey Goodenow, Eli Johnson, and Ethan Gaschler.
The improvement has not gone unnoticed. Track and field outlets across Kansas have spotlighted Bishop’s rapid ascent, noting his place in the state's overall throwing hierarchy. He’s become a regular name in state rankings alongside the likes of Joey Goodenow, Eli Johnson, and Ethan Gaschler—names usually reserved for college-bound seniors.
What’s next?
With postseason meets on the horizon, Bishop and Johnson will have the opportunity to cement their place among Kansas’s best and perhaps even contend for a 3A state title, depending on how they performs under championship pressure. But even if that breakthrough doesn’t come this year, the trajectory is already undeniable: The two are some of the best young throwers in America, and the best may still be ahead of them.
As he heads into the summer and begins preparing for his junior season, don't be surprised if William Bishop becomes a regular name in national recruiting circles. His blend of strength, rapid development, and competitive drive could make him one of the most sought-after throwers in the country by the time 2026 rolls around.
For now, the shot put world better take notice: Kansas has some new forces in the ring—and their names are William Bishop and Griffin Johnson.