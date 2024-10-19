High School

Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs players watch epic Kansas high school football comeback

Tate Nagy, Kansas commit and son of Chiefs OC Jim Nagy, leads Blue Valley West to Mahomes-like comeback win in final seconds

Andy Buhler

Chiefs coach Andy Reid (left), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receivers coach Connor Embree during practice.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid (left), quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and wide receivers coach Connor Embree during practice. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A Kansas high school football team completed a head-turning comeback in front of Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and several members of the Kansas City Chiefs on Friday.

Footage shows Chiefs coach Andy Reid with Patrick Mahomes, Chris Jones and Joshua Williams at Blue Valley West's matchup with Blue Valley.

The two-time reigning Super Bowl champions in attendence saw quite a show.

In true Mahomes fashion, Tate Nagy, a Kansas commit and son of Chiefs offensive coordinator Jim Nagy, led a game-winning TD drive in the final seconds to lead Blue Valley West to a come-from-behind win, 35-34.

Blue Valley scored its own go-ahead touchdown with under a minute left, but couldn't convert the extra point, setting up the Jaguars' final drive.

Blue Valley led by two touchdowns early in the fourth quarter when West running back Wayne Carter broke off an 80-yard touchdown run.

West's defense came up with an interception against Blue Valley's goal line, and punched in a one-yard TD run to tie the game at 28-28.

Tate Nagy committed to Kansas in June. The 5-foot-9, 150-pound senior is considered a three-star prospect by 247 Sports who also had offers from Kentucky and Ball State.

-- Andy Buhler | andy@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

