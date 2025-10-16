Assumption’s Sophomore Trio Dominates as Rockets Sweep Rival Notre Dame to Stay No. 1 in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE—Kentucky high school volleyball is rapidly approaching its postseason as the top programs in the state begin wrapping up their regular-season schedules.
Rockets Hit 30 Wins, Hold Firm as Kentucky’s No. 1 Team
Assumption High School picked up its 30th win Tuesday evening in a duel with Notre Dame Academy. The Rockets defeated the Pandas in three sets, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-14.
A Clash of Kentucky Volleyball Titans
The Pandas traveled down from Northern Kentucky and their base in the greater Cincinnati area to usurp Assumption from its number-one-ranked position in the polls. Assumption is atop the Kentucky Volleyball Coaches Association Oct.14 Top 25 Poll. Notre Dame is number two.
Early Tension Turns to Total Control
And for one set, it seemed that it could be a possibility as it was either team’s match to win. Patience and keen passing rendered multiple score changes and ties. Set two began that way, too, but Assumption’s confidence and relentless attacking seemed to escalate. Rocket sophomores led the charge. Brooke Codey, McKenzie Taylor and Julie Lee showed out on the floor, dispensing uber kills while continually throwing up crucial blocks.
The three sophomores are the near future for Assumption. Assumption coach Ron Kordes just needs to fill in the roster spots around them for the next two seasons, and the Rockets should be postseason favorites in 2026 and 2027.
Stat Sheet Stuffers with Star Potential
Combined, the trio logged 46 kills, eight blocks and 18 digs against the Pandas. Lee tallied six blocks and nine kills, Taylor 11 kills, and Codey 16 kills, one block and 16 digs.
The Complete Package: Talent, Versatility, and Drive
Versatility is what sets these sophomores apart from the usual one-dimensional “superstars.”
Lee dominates the front row, effectively playing opposite, middle and outside. She leads the team in blocks (79) and kills (287).
Taylor has recorded nearly 30 blocks and is third on the squad with 242 kills.
Codey is an outside hitter and defensive specialist. Huh? Yep. Roaming the front row, she crushes her kills but can skillfully place the ball out of reach. The beach volleyball player ranks second on the Rockets with 286 kills and 202 digs.
Postseason and Beyond: The Road to a Repeat
After watching this Assumption triumvirate excel against Notre Dame and Mercy Academy (number three in the poll), it’s difficult to see another team claiming the 2025 state title.