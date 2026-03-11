Kentucky High School Boys Basketball 2026 Sweet 16 Bracket, Schedule (KHSAA) - March 11, 2026

The 2026 Kentucky high school boys basketball Sweet 16 begins on March 18-19, with eight games in the opening round.

The championship game will conclude on March 21 at Rupp Arena.

2026 Kentucky High School Boys Basketball Sweet 16, Schedule (KHSAA) - March 11, 2026

2026 Kentucky (KHSAA) Boys Basketball Sweet 16 (select to view bracket)

March 18

March 19

