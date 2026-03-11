Kentucky High School Boys Basketball 2026 Sweet 16 Bracket, Schedule (KHSAA) - March 11, 2026
The 2026 Kentucky high school boys basketball Sweet 16 begins on March 18-19, with eight games in the opening round.
High School On SI has brackets for every region and district bracket in the Kentucky high school playoffs.
The championship game will conclude on March 21 at Rupp Arena.
Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.