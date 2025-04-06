Louisville Boys High School Soccer Preseason Watch List
It's never too early to look ahead. The landscape of Louisville area soccer will be on full display this fall. Here are five players across the metro that will be names to remember this fall:
Andrew Caborn, Louisville Collegiate
The junior forward is coming off a strong 2024 season and looks to achieve even more this fall. Caborn recorded 25 goals and 25 assists for Collegiate as they finished the season as state runner-up The Louisville City Academy product is quick and crafty on the field.
TC Kron, St. Xavier
Kron, a rising junior goalkeeper gave the state a sneak peek of his talents last fall as he stepped up in big match moments. Kron helped St X escape Trinity in the regional tournament by saving two clutch penalties in a shootout. The keeper has good size and strong ball movement. Coach Andy Schulten will likely lean on Kron all season.
Enoch Fanesi, Butler
Fanesi is a freak of nature on the field. That was showcased last year as the midfielder led Butler to a regional crown with all three goals in a 3-2 win over DeSales. Fanesi shows quality speed along with an unselfish style of play. Look for Fanesi to once again stand out this fall.
Thomas Weinrich, Louisville Collegiate
Weinrich looks to be the best forward in the city this fall after smashing the stats last year with 26 goals and 16 assists. Weinrich and Andrew Caborn will be the duo to remember in Louisville as they look to lift Collegiate to another state tournament appearance,
Semir Siljkovic, Fairdale
Siljkovic will be the leader for Fairdale this fall under a new head coach in Josh Keller. The senior forward can bang in a goal from any direction on the field. Look for him to be a key player in the city.