Raceland Replaces 12 Departed Seniors While Chasing Another Kentucky Class 1A Football Title

Replacing a senior class that reached four consecutive Kentucky state championship football games is no small task.

Raceland enters the 2026 season with plenty of questions after graduating 12 seniors, but the Rams also return one of Class 1A's most experienced backfields. Coach Michael Salmons believes that veteran leadership gives his team a solid foundation as it chases another deep postseason run.

Raceland (1A)

Head Coach: Michael Salmons

2025: 12-2 state runner-up

So you lose 12 seniors who played in four state championship games. But you have a good nucleus of players returning.

What is the predicted outcome?

Nearly impossible to say.

“Obviously, we have our challenges ahead for us in ’26,” said Raceland coach Michael Salmons. “Our seniors have some big shoes to fill.”

With that said, Salmons said one of the significant strengths of the Rams’ squad is the returning Friday night varsity experience.

“We return a quarterback, a three-year starter and a dynamic running back coming off a 1,500-yard year,” Salmons said.

Veteran Playmakers Return

Senior quarterback Jacob Waller amassed 1,775 passing yards and 27 touchdowns to four picks, averaging 127 yards per game. He also picked up 322 rushing yards and two TDs.

Senior running back Landen Stiltner averaged 106 yards per game in 2025 and took it to the house 23 times.

All-purpose player Jonah Arnett led the Rams in tackles with 80 and scored nine rushing touchdowns on offense.

“That makes you feel pretty good about at least where you start on day one,” Salmons said.

But as it is in football, games are usually won or lost on the line.

The Line Will Decide the Season

“On the flip side of that, there's no question that our games or our season will be determined on the line of scrimmage,” Salmons said. “That's kind of where our work or our opportunities, if you will, lie ahead of us on the offensive or defensive line, particularly on the offensive line.”

Raceland lost a handful of starters up front as the Rams look to plug and play guys in new positions. However, the coaching staff anticipates the line will become cohesive during the season.

“As you progress through the program, your role changes,” Salmons said. “That's what it's all about. You fully expect those guys to be able to work together and catch on and gel together. The challenge is going to be just exactly how soon can we get there.”

The 'Keep Pounding' Mentality

The Raceland mantra is keep pounding. When the momentum of a game shifts, when life takes you to fourth and long, keep pounding. Don’t give up.

“Our program is kind of run on the hashtag of keep pounding. We talk about just really being resilient and displaying grit in all aspects, whether it be on the field, off the field, in the classroom, in the community, whatever…if you're going to split a rock or drop a tree in the forest, it takes multiple strokes of the axe. It's not really the last chop that dropped the tree or split the rock. It's the culmination of all those swings.”

Key Games

vs. Ashland Blazer-8/21

@ Newport Central Catholic-9/18

vs. Hazard-10/2