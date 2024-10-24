Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Kentucky high school football Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)
Week 9 of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season produced some big-time performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools across the Bluegrass State and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 14-19.
We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Demauriah Brown, SS/WR, Boyle County
Senior had a huge night against Lincoln County with seven carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 victory against Lincoln County.
Brock Shoemaker, QB, Trinity
The back-up signal-caller stepped in for starter Zane Johnson, who was given the night off by coach Jay Cobb, and threw for more than 125 yards and four TDs in a 49-0 victory against Eastern.
Corey Freihofer, ATH, Cooper High School
Super sophomore returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD and made three tackles on defense to lead the unbeaten Jaguars (9-0) past Boone County, 48-14.
Easton Powell, K, Franklin County
Senior made two field goals and went 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks to guide the unbeaten Flyers (8-0) past Henry County, 47-0.
Cortez Stone, RB, Central High School (Louisville)
Senior pounded the rock 22 times for 145 yards and three TDs to propel the Yellow Jackets past Christian Academy-Louisville, 48-28, in a big upset.
Jack James, QB, Paducah Tilghman
Star senior threw for more than 320 yards and six TDs to power the unbeaten Blue Tornado (8-0) past Warren East, 56-6.
Peyton Smith, RB, Frederick Douglass
Senior rumbled for more than 105 yards to guide the Broncos past Bryan Station, 24-6, in a battle of Lexington powers.
Justus Wertzler, QB, Woodford County
Passed for more than 400 yards and four TDs to guide the Yellow Jackets past Scott County, 38-35.
T.J. Hicks, MLB, Highlands
Hard-nosed senior made a whopping 13 tackles, six solo, and two tackles for loss to lead the Bluebirds past Conner, 42-14.
Kade Elam, QB, Corbin
Threw four TD passes to up his career record to 86 as the Redhounds overwhelmed Whitley County, 49-0.