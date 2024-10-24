High School

Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Kentucky high school football Player of the Week? (10/23/2024)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance for Week 9 of the 2024 season

Jeff Gardenour

Central’s Cortez Stone rushed 145 yards and three TDs last week.
Week 9 of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season produced some big-time performances on both sides of the ball.

We looked at schools across the Bluegrass State and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 14-19.

We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.

High School On SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. – SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 27. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Demauriah Brown, SS/WR, Boyle County

Senior had a huge night against Lincoln County with seven carries for 152 yards and two touchdowns in a 41-0 victory against Lincoln County.

Brock Shoemaker, QB, Trinity

The back-up signal-caller stepped in for starter Zane Johnson, who was given the night off by coach Jay Cobb, and threw for more than 125 yards and four TDs in a 49-0 victory against Eastern.

Corey Freihofer, ATH, Cooper High School

Super sophomore returned a kickoff 70 yards for a TD and made three tackles on defense to lead the unbeaten Jaguars (9-0) past Boone County, 48-14.

Easton Powell, K, Franklin County

Senior made two field goals and went 5-for-5 on extra-point kicks to guide the unbeaten Flyers (8-0) past Henry County, 47-0.

Cortez Stone, RB, Central High School (Louisville)

Senior pounded the rock 22 times for 145 yards and three TDs to propel the Yellow Jackets past Christian Academy-Louisville, 48-28, in a big upset.

Jack James, QB, Paducah Tilghman

Star senior threw for more than 320 yards and six TDs to power the unbeaten Blue Tornado (8-0) past Warren East, 56-6.

Peyton Smith, RB, Frederick Douglass

Senior rumbled for more than 105 yards to guide the Broncos past Bryan Station, 24-6, in a battle of Lexington powers.

Justus Wertzler, QB, Woodford County

Passed for more than 400 yards and four TDs to guide the Yellow Jackets past Scott County, 38-35.

T.J. Hicks, MLB, Highlands

Hard-nosed senior made a whopping 13 tackles, six solo, and two tackles for loss to lead the Bluebirds past Conner, 42-14.

Kade Elam, QB, Corbin

Threw four TD passes to up his career record to 86 as the Redhounds overwhelmed Whitley County, 49-0.

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

