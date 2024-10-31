Vote: Who should be SBLive’s Kentucky high school football Player of the Week? (10/31/2024)
Week 10 of the 2024 Kentucky high school football season produced some highlight-reel performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools across the Bluegrass State and nominated 10 athletes for games played Oct. 24-26.
We ask you to check out the nominees and cast your vote below for Kentucky High School Football Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to co-winners for Oct. 14-19, 2024: Boyle County SS/WR Demauriah Brown and Franklin County K Easton Powell
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 5. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Gage Feltner, LB/ATH, Boyle County
Talented senior recorded nine tackles, including four solo, to power the unbeaten Rebels (9-0) past Wayne County, 55-0.
Cam O’Hara, QB/P, Cooper
Junior completed 16 of 28 passes for 282 yards and five TDs and ran nine times for 24 yards and another score to lead the unbeaten Jaguars (10-0) past Dixie Heights, 63-21.
Christian Moore, RB, Franklin County
Rushed for more than 100 yards and three TDs to guide the Flyers past Western Hills, 59-0.
Dylan Lee, WR/DB, Ryle High School
Exceptional athlete had a pick-6 and a 65-yard rushing touchdown to march the Raiders past Simon Kenton, 37-0.
Rio Litmer, QB, Highlands
Talented junior completed all 7 of his passes for 166 yards and four TDs to lead the Bluebirds past Scott High School, 63-13.
Bryce Button, QB/DB, South Warren
Senior passed for 71 yard and two TDs and ran for another score to guide the Spartans past Ohio County, 62-0.
Brady Atwell, QB/OLB, Owensboro Catholic
Star senior (6-3, 225) completed 20 of 24 passes for 275 yards and five TDs to lead the Aces past Fort Campbell, 50-0.
Montez Trussell, MLB, Bowling Green High School
Talented junior made a whopping 13 tackles, including four solo and 3.5 for loss, and 1.5 sacks to power the Purples past Greenwood, 42-14.
Cortez Stone, RB, Central High-Louisville
Senior rushed 14 times for 168 yards and four TDs to propel the Yellow Jackets past Larue County, 78-0.
Lincoln Acree, WR/DB, Graves County
Senior caught five passes for 39 yards and one TD and returned a punt 58 yards for another score to guide the Eagles past Muhlenberg County, 49-0.