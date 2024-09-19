KSHSAA approves changes to game limits for basketball, baseball and softball
The Board of Directors of the Kansas State High School Athletic Association (KSHSAA) has approved changes the number of games and events students can participate in basketball, baseball and softball, effective with the 2025-26 school year.
By a vote of 35-26 the board approved the expansion of regular season games from 20 to 23 for boys and girls basketball. This change was proposed by the Kansas Coaches Association.
Baseball and softball players also got a bump in the number of games in which they can participate. Effective for the spring 2025 season, players can participate in 32 regular season games. Varsity teams can schedule no more than 26 games and sub-varsity teams are limited to scheduling 20 games.
Two other changes were also approved.
Tennis players are now allowed to participate in one outside competition during the school year. The event must meet KSHSAA criteria and the request must be initiated by a KSHSAA member school.
Finally, boys and girls wrestlers may participate in no more than four events (any combination of double dual, quad (triple dual) and/or one-day tournament) that begin before 3:00 p.m. This is effective this school year.