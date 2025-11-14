20 Louisiana High School Football Players Enjoying Breakout Seasons
Now that the regular season is complete, it's time to spotlight some Louisiana high school football players who have shined. This list is not meant to be exhaustive. There are hundreds of deserving candidates. Please let us know who else had a breakout season by tagging us on X @LouisianaHighSchoolonSI.
Quincy Adams, Sr., Terrebonne Position: RB
A 5-foot-9, 200-pound bruiser, Adams has rushed for 1,331 yards on 157 carries with 21 touchdowns. He also has nine receptions for 173 yards and two scores and sometimes plays quarterback, completing 13 of 26 passes for 252 yards and three touchdowns. The Tigers went 7-3 and are the No. 9 seed in Division I nonselect. Adams was named Louisiana High School on SI's Athlete of the Week in September.
Da'Jean Golmond, Sr., Denham Springs Position: QB
Golmond and his twin brother, Da'Sean, have been at the forefront of the Yellow Jackets' run to the state tournament in basketball and a banner 2025 football season that saw coach Brett Beard's squad land the No. 4 seed in Division I nonselect with an 8-2 record. The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder broke the school's single season record for touchdowns (31). His leading receiver, Da'Sean, has hauled in 13 TD receptions.
Kaleb Williams, Sr., Parkway Position: QB
The Panthers posted a 9-1 record in the regular season behind the passing of Williams, who completed 154 of 226 attempts for 2,485 yards and 35 touchdowns vs. two interceptions. He also plays basketball and maintains a 4.0 grade point average. No. 6-seeded Parkway hosts No. 27 Covington in the playoffs.
Cameron Samuels, Sr., Abbeville Position: WR
The Wildcats turned things around in the middle of the season after a lengthy losng streak. Samuels and teammate Jacolby Campbell finished the regular season near the top of the Lafayette area's receiving leaders. Samuels grabbed 64 catches for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns under the watch of offensive coordinator Donald Fusilier, who is known for his expertise with WRs.
Zaiden Foster, Sr., Liberty Magnet Position: RB
You knew when Jimmy Zachery took the head coaching position with the Patriots that he would install a hard-nosed offense based on running the football like he did at Opelousas with D'Shaun Ford. He found the perfect candidate in Foster, a 5-foot-9, 205-pounder who has rushed for 2,004 yards on a workmanlike 272 carries with 18 touchdowns. The Patriots put up 50 points in a win over Zachary High.
Jarrison Reese, Sr., Church Point Position: WR
Reese was coming off a breakout performance as a junior in hoops for coach Joshua Moreau. In football, he became the first player in school history to reach 1,000 receiving yards, ranking second locally with 57 catches for 1,016 yards and 14 touchdowns. Reese has added 675 yards rushing on 60 carries with 11 touchdowns.
Tre Garrison, Sr., Edna Karr Position: RB
"The Truckstick" rushed for just over 1,000 yards with 14 touchdowns and raised his recruiting stock tremendously. This month, Garrison switched his commitment from FCS Nicholls State to Washington State and was subsequently joined by QB John Johnson, a former Liberty commit. Karr (10-0) has gone wire-to-wire as the No. 1 team in Louisiana and is ranked inside the top 10 nationally by High School on SI.
Travis Gallien, Sr., Acadiana Position: WR
The only stat that matters with Gallien is that the Wreckin' Rams are undefeated with him on the field. The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder was initially ruled ineligible by the LHSAA after transferring. But after three games (all losses), he was cleared for action. An athletic marvel, Gallien can play a variety of positions. Don't be surprised if the Acadiana coaching staff finds a way to get him more touches in tonight's playoff rematch vs. district rival Carencro.
Carson Gurzi, Soph., Carencro Position: QB
Gurzi is ranked by Prep Redzone Louisiana as the state's top 2028 quarterback. He ranks fifth in the state in passing, per Louisiana Sportsline, totaling over 2,700 yards and 29 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has a wealth of big-play receivers at his disposal, with Chantz Babineaux, Brandon Duffy and Kendrick Bernard. Gurzi also has nearly 400 yards rushing and three TDs.
Ayden Carter, Jr., Lake Charles College Prep Position: RB
When the Trailblazers lost starting quarterback Dylen Vital to injury in the opener vs. Westgate, coach Erick Franklin shifted the offensive direction towards a run-heavy offense. Carter responded by setting the school record for rushing yards in a season (2,495) on 117 carries with 27 touchdowns. He rolled up over 3,000 all-purpose yards and averaged over 20 yards per carry.
Landon Johnson, Jr., Madison Prep Position: ATH
One of most intriguing prospects in Louisiana, Johnson has a knack for doing everything at an optimal level. He amassed 2,500 all-purpose yards for the Baton Rouge powerhouse, passing for 1,430 yards and 13 touchdowns, rushing for 475 yards on 63 carries with five TDs and catching 21 passes for 453 yards and seven scores. He is also a dangerous return man who scored on a long punt return vs. University Lab. Finally, he has three interceptions on defense with five pass breaks-ups. Johnson doesn't get tired.
Damari Drake, Sr., Evangel Christian Position: RB/LB
Ranked by 247Sports as a three-star linebacker, the 6-foot-0, 215-pounder leads the Eagles in rushing touchdowns (14). He is second in tackles with 103 and has 5.5 sacks. Drake is averaging 10.1 yards per carry (81-819) and has helped the Eagles to a first round bye and the District 1-5A championship. While Drake was already well-known as a college prospect before this season, his ability to star on both sides of the ball this fall have been crucial.
Kervin Johnson, Sr., Tioga Position: WR
The LSU commit is second in the state in receiving with 53 catches for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns for first-year head coach Dan Christman, who guided the Indians to an 8-2 record and a bye in Division I select as a No.6 seed. Johnson (6-2, 200) is ranked as the No.16 player in Louisiana by 247Sports.
Joachim Bourgeois, Sr., Notre Dame Position: RB
Don't hesitate to get out and catch a Notre Dame playoff game if you get the chance to watch Bourgeois, who weighs around 165-to-170 lbs. but runs with the power of a 215-pound fullback. He ranked second in the area in rushing with nearly 1,500 yards and 17 touchdowns. The 8-2 Pioneers spoiled Southside's debut of its new stadium in the first game of the season and earned a first round bye aa the No. 2 seed in Division III select.
Bryce Restovich, Jr., Loyola Prep Position: QB
Ranked second in the state in passing with 3,189 yards, Restovich has completed 193 of 273 attempts with 45 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the 9-1 Flyers, whose only loss is to undefeated Division II nonselect No. 1 North DeSoto. The Flyers are flying high as the No. 2 seed in Division II select.
Jaden Celestine, Jr., Comeaux Position: RB
Celestine led the Lafayette area in rushing with nearly 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns. He was the biggest factor in the Spartans' reversal of fortune, leading the program to a 5-5 record after a string of winless seasons. He has a 4.0 grade point average
Trevin Simon, Sr., Ascension Catholic Position: RB
When the Bulldogs graduated stud tailback Chad Elzy, they didn't miss a beat with Simon following suit. The senior is the state's top rusher with 2,691 yards on 210 carries with a whopping 40 touchdowns. Ascension Catholic, a No. 5 seed, will host No. 21 St. Mary's next week after the Tigers knocked off the Bulldogs' district rival, No. 12 St. John-Plaquemine.
Mason Jordan, Sr., Montgomery Position: QB
Jordan ranks as the No. 8 passer in Louisiana (No. 1 in Class 1A). He completed 174 of 270 throws for 2,521 yards and 33 touchdowns with nine interceptions., registered a total of 40 touchdowns and converted four two-point conversions vs. LaSalle (also collected nine tackles on defense).
Aymaud Sykes, Jr., Grant Parish Position: RB
Another former Louisiana High School on SI Athlete of the Week winner, Sykes was fourth in the state with 2,198 yards rushing on 195 carries with 35 touchdowns. He ran for 420 yards and 10 touchdowns vs. Montgomery and rushed for more than 300 vs. Peabody.
Kason Williams, Soph., Alexandria Position: RB
Once J.T. Lindsey graduated, the Trojans were in need of a feature back. Williams has more than fit the bill, carrying 151 times for 1,078 yards in a balanced offense run by 2027 QB Karsen Sellers. He ranks third in receiving, catching 12 passes for 264 yards and five touchdowns for the Trojans, who are seeking a return appearance to the Superdome Classic in Division I select.
