Archbishop Shaw vs. Madison Prep: Live score, updates of Louisiana boys basketball Division II select semifinal
Will the third time be the charm for Archbishop Shaw, which faces Madison Prep again in the Louisiana high school boys basketball semifinals at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles?
Pregame
Archbishop Shaw's season has come to an end at the hands of fifth-seeded Madison Prep (27-9) at the state tournament each of the past two seasons. The previous meetings were low-scoring games (46-28 and 39-28).
The Eagles (26-2), who defeated Madison Prep in the season-opener (61-55), routed No. 16 Parkview Baptist (75-31) and No. 8 David Thibodaux (70-41) on the road to Lake Charles.
Players to watch include 6-foot-7 Jackson State signee Kobe Butler (16 points, 12 rebounds per game), 6-foot-6 sophomore Tristan Naquin (12 ppg, 9 rpg) and guards Khalil Awogboro (15 ppg), Christian Clair (13 ppg), Allen Shaw (11 ppg) and Dennis Seal (7 ppg).
Madison Prep, which has reached the final 11 of the past 12 years with eight championships, is led in scoring by freshman William Nelson and sophomore Elijah Garner. Each average 13 points per game. Senior Wesley Favorite scores eight per contest. Seven Chargers average between 3-5 points.
The Chargers, who finished as runner-up to Peabody Magnet and George Washington Carver the past two seasons, advanced with wins over No. 12 L.B. Landry (57-46) and No. 13 University Lab. The 49-39 win over U-High was a rematch of the District 6-3A tournament final won by Madison Prep, 40-37.
The winner will take on the No. 2 Archbishop Hannan (21-6)/No. 3 Peabody Magnet (25-4) winner on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. Hannan/Peabody tip off at 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday.
First quarter
-Triston Naquin pull-up jumper for Shaw. Eagles 2, Chargers 0 7:17, 1st.
-Khalil Awogboro lay-up for Shaw. Eagles 4, Chargers 0 6:16, 1st. Madison Prep with three turnovers.
-Awogboro puts in a miss. Naquin draws a foul off another Madison Prep turnover. Naquin at the line to shoot two free throws. Eagles 7, Chargers 0 5:35, 1st.
-Wesley Favorite lay-up for Madison Prep answered by Christian Clair's bucket. Eagles 9, Chargers 3 4:28, 1st.
-Kobe Butler with his second blocked shot. Chargers have the ball. Eagles 9, Chargers 3 3:53, 1st.
-Offensive foul on Elijah Garner. Madison Prep second-chance shot by Kenny Brown. Eagles 9, Chargers 5 2:24, 1st.
