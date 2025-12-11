Ascension Catholic vs. Riverside Academy: Live Score, Updates of Louisiana Division IV Select Football Championship
Follow along as record-holding tailback Trevin Simon and the No. 5 Bulldogs go for a third straight win over a favored seed vs. Riverside Academy, which has steamrolled through the competition in the postseason
The Louisiana Division IV select championship game features two teams from the southeast area of the state in No. 2-seeded Riverside Academy (11-1) and No. 5 Ascension Catholic (11-2). Check out our preview and prediction here.
Louisiana Division IV Select Football Playoff Bracket
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
PREGAME
-Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 P.M.
