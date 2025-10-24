High School

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025

Get Baton Rouge metro schedules and scores as the 2025 Louisiana high school football season continues into Week 8

CJ Vafiadis

Rebels quarterback, Teurlings Catholic Rebels take on Westgate Tigers. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025.
Rebels quarterback, Teurlings Catholic Rebels take on Westgate Tigers. Friday, Sept. 26, 2025. / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are 43 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including four games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard

The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 19 University Lab as they host Parkview Baptist, and No. 24 Central at Liberty.

Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025

There are 37 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, South Lafourche vs Morgan City, starts at 7:00 PM.

The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Liberty at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:

Amite County vs. Enterprise (Brookhaven)

Ascension Catholic vs. North Iberville

Ascension Christian vs. White Castle

Assumption vs. Vandebilt Catholic

Baker vs. Slaughter Community Charter

Belaire vs. Broadmoor

Berwick vs. Patterson

Bogalusa vs. Springfield

Capitol vs. Livonia

Catholic-B.R. vs. Scotlandville

Central vs. Liberty

Central Catholic vs. Riverside Academy

Central Private vs. Thrive Academy

Columbia vs. South Pike

Covenant Christian Academy vs. Jeanerette

Delcambre vs. West St. Mary

Denham Springs vs. Prairieville

Donaldsonville vs. St. James

Dunham vs. East Feliciana

Dutchtown vs. Walker

E.D. White vs. South Terrebonne

East Ascension vs. Teurlings Catholic

Eleanor McMain vs. Thibodaux

Episcopal vs. Northeast

Franklin vs. Houma Christian

Glen Oaks vs. Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy

Independence vs. Pope John Paul II

Istrouma vs. West Feliciana

Jewel Sumner vs. Pine

Kentwood vs. Southern Lab

Laurel vs. North Pike

Live Oak vs. St. Amant

Livonia vs. Capitol

Morgan City vs. South Lafourche

Parkview Baptist vs. University Lab

Port Allen vs. St. Michael

St. James vs. Donaldsonville

Teurlings Catholic vs. East Ascension

University Lab vs. Parkview Baptist

Vandebilt Catholic vs. Assumption

Wesson vs. Wilkinson County

West St. Mary vs. Delcambre

Woodlawn-B.R. vs. Zachary

View all Baton Rouge Metro Scoreboard

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
CJ Vafiadis
CJ VAFIADIS

CJ Vafiadis is the Marketing Director at SBLive Sports, bringing over 10 years of experience in sports marketing and team operations. His career began courtside as a student manager for the University of San Diego men’s basketball team, followed by a role as a graduate assistant with the University of Arizona basketball program. CJ’s background in both collegiate athletics and media has shaped his passion for connecting communities through high school sports coverage and innovative marketing strategies.

Home/Louisiana