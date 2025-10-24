Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 24, 2025
There are 43 Baton Rouge metro high school football games in Louisiana this weekend, including four games featuring regionally ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchups of the weekend include No. 19 University Lab as they host Parkview Baptist, and No. 24 Central at Liberty.
Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 24, 2025
There are 37 Baton Rouge high school football games in Louisiana on Friday, October 24, 2025. The first game, South Lafourche vs Morgan City, starts at 7:00 PM.
The game of the week is highlighted by Central vs Liberty at 7:00 PM. You can follow every game live on our Baton Rouge Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Full list of Friday Baton Rouge metro games:
Amite County vs. Enterprise (Brookhaven)
Ascension Catholic vs. North Iberville
Ascension Christian vs. White Castle
Assumption vs. Vandebilt Catholic
Baker vs. Slaughter Community Charter
Belaire vs. Broadmoor
Berwick vs. Patterson
Bogalusa vs. Springfield
Capitol vs. Livonia
Catholic-B.R. vs. Scotlandville
Central vs. Liberty
Central Catholic vs. Riverside Academy
Central Private vs. Thrive Academy
Columbia vs. South Pike
Covenant Christian Academy vs. Jeanerette
Delcambre vs. West St. Mary
Denham Springs vs. Prairieville
Donaldsonville vs. St. James
Dunham vs. East Feliciana
Dutchtown vs. Walker
E.D. White vs. South Terrebonne
East Ascension vs. Teurlings Catholic
Eleanor McMain vs. Thibodaux
Episcopal vs. Northeast
Franklin vs. Houma Christian
Glen Oaks vs. Helix Mentorship STEAM Academy
Independence vs. Pope John Paul II
Istrouma vs. West Feliciana
Jewel Sumner vs. Pine
Kentwood vs. Southern Lab
Laurel vs. North Pike
Live Oak vs. St. Amant
Morgan City vs. South Lafourche
Parkview Baptist vs. University Lab
Port Allen vs. St. Michael
Wesson vs. Wilkinson County
Woodlawn-B.R. vs. Zachary
