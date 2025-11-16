Beating the Odds: How a Small Louisiana School Secured its First Playoff Win
Three years ago, the football program at Westminster Christian-Lafayette was playing in an eight-man league.
The school, located in southern Louisiana (and not to be confused with its sister school, Westminster Christian-Opelousas), didn't even have a weight room before head coach Kent Gable took the job.
Last season, the Chargers qualified for the playoffs in their debut as a full-fledged member of the Louisiana High School Athletic Assocation. On Friday, WCA-Lafayette took a massive step forward as the No. 20-seeded Chargers defeated No. 13 Sacred Heart on the road in Ville Platte in an opening round Division IV select playoff game.
"It was the culmination of a lot of hard work," said Gable, who previously was the offensive coordinator and athletic director at large school powerhouse Acadiana High. "The kids play hard. I don't know if I've ever had a team play like that for 48 minutes. When they get on the bus, they have nothing left."
A Numbers Game
WCA-Lafayette's enrollment of 132 students from grades 9-12 makes it the seventh-smallest school with an 11-man football program in Louisiana. The roster lists 22 players, but that includes four eighth-graders.
"To be honest, I have about 16 guys I feel comfortable putting on the field," Gable said. "The kids have bought into the mentality of focusing on what's happening between our walls and playing for each other. I don't think many people gave us a shot at going on the road and winning. The kids are believing right now."
Signature Win During the Regular Season
This month, WCA-Lafayette defeated defending state champion Vermilion Catholic in a district game and while the victory was certainly gratifying, Gable put it in perspective.
"Our goal wasn't to beat Vermilion Catholic," he said. "Our goal is always to win the district (finished second to Ascension Episcopal) and win the whole thing. Every playoff win is a legacy win. What we're doing now is creating history."
Fear The Veer
Gable installed the split-back veer offense at WCA-Lafayette, a smashmouth style that produced a Class 5A state title during his days at Acadiana.
"Sometimes people don't really understand the veer," he said. "You can't put it in overnight. First and foremost, it starts with the guys up front coming off the football. You have to have some (running) backs, and we have two good ones."
Senior Gavyn Hebert and freshman Pierce Gable (son of the head coach) have combined for 2,000 yards rushing. Gable ran for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns in only nine regular-season games (one win was by forfeit).
"We're at a point where the offensive line is good at making adjustments at the line of scrimmage," coach Gable said. "Our quarterback (sophomore Zade Prejean) had never played the position. He's starting to get it."
Chargers 26, Sacred Heart 21
WCA-Lafayette (7-4) made a statement on its opening drive, consuming all but one minute of the first quarter to take an early lead over the Trojans, whose defense held explosive Opelousas Catholic and undefeated Westminster Christian-Opelousas to three and 14 points in two of its three losses in the regular season.
"That was really big for us," Gable said. "It gave us a chance to establish what we wanted to do. Pierce had three sacks playing spot duty on defense. Zade threw a 70-yard touchdown pass to his brother, an eighth grader."
What's Next?
The Chargers will travel again this week to No. 4-Catholic of Pointe Coupee (8-2) which competes in the same district as Sacred Heart. :
"They're big and physical," Gable said of the Green Hornets. "There aren't a lot of holes. The quarterback is really good. They're well-coached. It's going to be tough. Our players have never been here before. Everything is new to them."
