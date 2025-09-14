High School

Comeaux Halts a 33-Game Losing Streak in Louisiana

The Spartans rally to top Patterson for their first win in more than three seasons

Gary Adornato

Comeaux High in Louisiana snapped a 33-game losing streak with a 34-30 win over Patterson on the road, Friday night.
Comeaux High in Louisiana snapped a 33-game losing streak with a 34-30 win over Patterson on the road, Friday night. / Olvey Comeaux High School

After squandering a nine-point second half lead on Friday night at Patterson high school, it looked like Comeaux of Lafayette, Louisiana was headed for a 34th consecutive loss, a streak that dated back more than three years

The Spartans, however, had a different outcome in mind.

With Patterson leading 30-27, with just 12 seconds to play, Comeaux pulled out a trick play. Quarterback Sean Brinkhaus lined up, pre-snap, as the left wideout. Once the ball was snapped, Brinkhaus received a pitch behind the line of scrimmage and tossed a perfect throw to Iulian Pop for a game-winning 60-yard touchdown reception and a 34-30 victory for Comeaux.

The play and the victory ended a line of frustration that has plagued the Spartans since they last won - claiming a 30-28 win over New Iberia on Oct. 22, 2021.

“I mean, everybody was in tears,” head coach Marquis Newsome said to the The Advocate newspaper. “The players, coaches and the parents were all in tears. We’re just so happy. These kids are so deserving of this. They played a heck of a game.”

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Louisiana