Comeaux Halts a 33-Game Losing Streak in Louisiana
After squandering a nine-point second half lead on Friday night at Patterson high school, it looked like Comeaux of Lafayette, Louisiana was headed for a 34th consecutive loss, a streak that dated back more than three years
The Spartans, however, had a different outcome in mind.
With Patterson leading 30-27, with just 12 seconds to play, Comeaux pulled out a trick play. Quarterback Sean Brinkhaus lined up, pre-snap, as the left wideout. Once the ball was snapped, Brinkhaus received a pitch behind the line of scrimmage and tossed a perfect throw to Iulian Pop for a game-winning 60-yard touchdown reception and a 34-30 victory for Comeaux.
The play and the victory ended a line of frustration that has plagued the Spartans since they last won - claiming a 30-28 win over New Iberia on Oct. 22, 2021.
“I mean, everybody was in tears,” head coach Marquis Newsome said to the The Advocate newspaper. “The players, coaches and the parents were all in tears. We’re just so happy. These kids are so deserving of this. They played a heck of a game.”