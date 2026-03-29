Final 2025-26 Top 25 Louisiana Boys Basketball High School State Rankings

Here are the final Louisiana High School on SI boys basketball rankings for the 2025-26 season.

1. Zachary (33-4)

Previous ranking: 4

Ian Edmond, a junior, won Outstanding Player for the second straight year as the Broncos repeated as Division I nonselect state champions. Edmond, who averaged 19 points, scored 20 in the 63-60 win over Ruston in the finals. Another junior, Ethan Kimmie, added 12 points and junior forward Mason Newman contributed 11.

Seniors Cambren Price, Kristion Brooks and Aiden Givens combined to average 23 ppg for the top-seeded Broncos, who defeated No. 9 Northshore in the quarterfinals 61-58 and No. 4 Denham Springs in the semifinals 74-59.

2. Peabody Magnet (33-2)

Previous ranking: 1

The Warhorses won their 11th state championship with victories over No. 12 Northside and No. 4 Washington-Marion at the Division II select state tournament. Freshman Corey Blake, who averaged a team-high 15 points, is the state's no. 1 player in his class (Prep Hoops Louisiana).

Seniors Malachi Anderson and Devontre Sword combined to scored 25 ppg. Anderson averaged a double-double. Junior Connor Rosenthal and freshman Brayden Durant will be returning starters. The second-seeded Warhorses mauled No. 7 University Lab 71-31 in the quarterfinals.

3. John Curtis Christian (29-2)

Previous ranking: 5

Sophomore Jonnie Walker and the Patriots smashed district rival Edna Karr in the Division I select finals 68-40. Walker scored 16 points in the win over the No. 11-seeded Cougars. Curtis defeated No. 12 Catholic Baton Rouge in the semis 47-39 in a rematch of the previous year's quarterfinals. Senior Autrail Manning had 18 points, while Walker added 10. The Patriots will get 6-foot-5 Jarvis Stevenson back next year after the sophomore missed the season (injury). Eighth grader Tory Walker was a key contributor.

4. Ruston (23-4)

Previous ranking: 6

Gatorade Player of the Year Ahmad Hudson and the Bearcats finished as runner-up to Zachary in Division I nonselect. Hudson, who averaged 19 points and 13 rebounds during his junior campaign, scored 32 points with 24 rebounds, seven blocks and four steals in the 63-60 loss in the finals. Sophomore Darren Ford was the leading scorer for the season (20 ppg). All five starters were underclassmen, including 6-foot-5 KeShun Malcolm (17 ppg).

Ahmad Hudson and Ruston vs. Calvary Baptist | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. Marksville (27-5)

Previous ranking: 7

The Tigers, who won the Division III nonselect state title, showed the ability to go toe-to-toe with anybody. Marksville defeated Peabody in the Hall of Fame game on the road at the end of the regular season, the only time the Warhorses have lost the yearly exhibition. Senior Armonii Benjamin, who averaged 13 ppg, scored 21 points with four rebounds and four assists in the 65-44 win over Madison Parish in the finals. Juniors Dayne Small, Devin Lavalais and Jaden Price combined to score 34 ppg. Coach O'Kie Benjamin has won multiple state titles in recent years with two programs, Avoyelles Public Charter and Marksville (his alma mater).

Jaden Price, Marksville | Mike Coppage

6. Metairie Park Country Day (25-6)

Previous ranking: 9

Deja Vu all over again? For the second consecutive year, a No. 3-seeded Country Day team beat No. 1 Calvary Baptist in the Division III select finals. Country Day scored 58 points in the 2025 title game and 59 in this year's contest. Junior Kellen Brewer averaged 19 points per game. Sophomore Curtis McAllister and freshman Rhys Diley each added 9 ppg. The Cajuns, who ended the year on a 15-game winning streak, defeated No. 2-seeded Dunham in the semis for a second straight year.

7. Brusly (26-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Panthers won the Division II nonselect championship, avenging a regular season loss to Northwest in the semis and getting payback for last season's semifinal loss to Wossman in the title game. Ben Radford scored 17, and Micah Bryant had 15 points in the 45-38 win over Wossman. Radford, an imposing senior, grabbed 17 rebounds and blocked seven shots for third-seeded Brusly, which knocked off the top two seeds.

8. Calvary Baptist (31-5)

Previous ranking: 3

Coach Vic Morris and the Cavaliers were runner-up in Division III select for the second straight season. Underclassmen Tyrone Jamison, Jaiden Hall and Robert Wright were the three leading scorers. Jamison averaged 21 ppg. Calvary Baptist won games against Green Oaks (tourney team), Catholic BR, Archbishop Hannan, Washington-Marion, Huntington, Wossman, Marksville, Natchitoches-Central and Tioga.

9. Northside (24-14)

Previous ranking: not ranked

It's now how you start, but how you finish. The Vikings, a fifth-place team in District 4-4A, were smoking hot in the playoffs, taking down No. 5 Lake Charles College Prep, No. 13 St. Michael and No. 1 Madison Prep - which had a recent win over Zachary and was poised to challenge for the top overall spot if it won state.

Instead, it was No. 12-seeded Northside that was Division II select runner-up to Peabody in coach Troy Jones' first year. Junior guards Jaydon Francis, Jayden Jones and Treylon Angelle overcame a 5-0 deficit to Madison Prep and reached the finals for the first time since 2013. Francis tossed in 28 points in the semis. Jones scored 40 in a regular season win over Ville Platte. Jones, who was in his first year at the Lafayette school, prepped at Peabody and is recognized as one of the Warhorses' all-time greats.

Jaydon Francis and the Northside Vikings take on Madison Prep | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

10. Madison Prep (31-5)

Previous ranking: 2

The top-seeded Chargers were on the verge of making a very strong case for the overall No. 1 spot - ending the regular season on a an 18-game winnings streak headlined by victories over Zachary, Dunham, Marksville, Central-BR and Catholic-BR - until they ran into No. 12 Northside in the Division II select semis.

Madison Prep took an early 5-0 lead but succumbed 65-61. Senior Kenny Brown scored 25 points. Jermaine O'Conner, a transfer from Denham Springs, will graduate. Junior star Elijah Garner, who led the team with a 15 ppg average, will be back. The semifinal was a rematch vs. Northside in the regular season, won by the Chargers 65-56.

11. Ferriday (33-2)

Previous ranking: 20

Ferriday won the Division IV nonselect championship with an overtime victory over West St. Mary in the semifinals and a 59-55 win over East Iberville in the title game. Senior Marcque Terrell (6-foot-5) led the team in scoring at 18 ppg. He posted his average and grabbed 10 rebounds in the finals for the top-seeded Trojans, who defeated two-time defending state champion Franklin in the second round and only lost to Ruston and Peabody.

12. Wossman (24-8)

Previous ranking: 12

The top-seeded Wildcats lost to Brusly in the Division II nonselect finals. Seniors Roosevelt Dean and Jontae Turpin scored 14 points apiece. A third starter, Dontavious Daggs, will also graduate. The Wildcats won 55-49 over Bossier in the semis.

13. Edna Karr (28-11)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Coach Taurus Howard got his team hot at the right time. The 11th-seeded Cougars beat district rival No 6 Archbishop Rummel, No. 14 Captain Shreve (which upset another Catholic League team, No. 3 St. Aug) and No. 2 Alexandria to reach the Division I select finals (lost to John Curtis 68-40). The Cougars started three juniors, led by Khalil Fisher (17 ppg).

14. Alexandria (31-4)

Previous ranking: 8

The second-seeded Trojans were stunned by No. 11 Edna Karr in the Division I select semfinals. Seniors Jarvell Bordelon, Tyshawn Duncan amd Marcus Bolden combined to average 41 ppg for coach Lance Brasher.

15. Catholic-Baton Rouge (20-13)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Coach Derrick Jones' Bears terrorized District 4-4A in the regionals and quarterfinals of the Division I select playoffs, eliminating No. 5 Teurlings Catholic and No. 4 St. Thomas More on the road before bowing out to champion John Curtis in the semifinals. Senior guard Charlie Mosely had a huge game at STM, as did 6-foot-5 junior Jude Chamberlain, a top football prospect who was a force on the offensive glass.

16. Northshore (24-10)

Previous ranking: 23

The Panthers put up a tremendous fight in the quarterfinals at No. 1 Zachary, losing 61-58 in the Division I nonselect bracket. Tyrie Spencer was sensational for Northshore, which won 11 straight games coming into the quarterfinals. Trailing by 12 points in the fourth quarter at Zachary's notorious Havoc House, the Panthers cut it to one possession with 70 seconds left, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate.

17. Dunham (25-7)

Previous ranking: 17

Five-star football QB Elijah Haven (14 ppg, 7 rpg), 6-foot-5 Jarvis Washington ((13 ppg, 6 rpg) and leading scorer AJ Olivier (20 ppg) lost to Country Day in the Division III select semifinals for the second straight season.

18. Washington Marion (20-9)

Previous ranking: 18

The hometown favorite Charging Indians were nipped by champion Peabody 52-48 in the Division II select semifinals. Senior big men Victor Fisher and Monte Farmer each averaged 16 ppg.

19. Denham Springs (28-7)

Previous ranking: 19

Junior Jeremy Williams was the only underclassman who started for the Yellow Jackets, who were outsted by Zachary in the Division I nonselect semifinals. Williams (15 ppg) led the team in scoring. Seniors DaJean and DaSean Golmond combined to average 23 ppg. Senior Devin Houson, a transfer from Liberty Magnet, scored 11 ppg.

20. Central-BR (23-8)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Wildcats dropped out of the top 25 after losing three of five games near the end of the regular season, but star Jace Conrad was out for at least one game during that stretch. Sixth-seeded Central earned an impressive road win over No. 3 Natchitoches-Central in the quarterfinals before losing to Ruston 71-57.

21. St. Thomas More (27-9)

Previous ranking: 10

An inexperienced team at the beginning of the season, coach Danny Broussard's Cougars peaked down the stretch by winning 13 games to finish the regular season, including an 18-point win over Northside. 6-foot-5 junior Ryan Robertson, junior sixth man LG Carbo and Kyle Guillot, one of the state's best vertical leapers, will be back. STM put on a clinic in a 53-26 win over Division I nonselect quarterfinalist Neville behind the shooting of junior Matthew Cook.

22. Lincoln Prep (30-3)

Previous ranking: not ranked

It felt like Lincoln Prep was the overwhelming favorite all season to win Division IV select, which it did. The Panthers will return sophomore Jabari Levingston, who tied with senior Joseph Spann for the team lead in scoring with 18 ppg.

23. Gibsland-Coleman (29-3)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Bulldogs and Pleasant Hill, which it defeated in the finals, were the cream of the crop by a longshot in Class C. Three starters will graduate, led by De'Avery Dunham. Junior Justin Woodford, who was first team all-state along with Dunham, will lead the returning players.

24. Lacassine (28-6)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Coach Micah Rasberry and the Cardinals repeated as Class B champions by slaying No. 2-seed Zwolle in the finals. Maliki Broussard, a junior, scored 22 points in the 58-49 win for fourth-seeded Lacassine, which eliminated Pitkin in the semis.

25. Bossier (22-10)

Previous ranking: 24

The Bearkats, who lost 55-49 in the Division II nonselect semis to Wossman, will only graduate one starter in Braylon Robinson.

Dropped out: No. 11 Huntington, No. 13 Archbishop Shaw, No. 14 Teurlings Catholic, No. 15 St. Augustine, No. 16 Natchitoches-Central, No. 21 Brother Martin, No. 22 Westgate, No. 25 Archbishop Hannan

Next 10 (random order): Northwest, West St. Mary, Madison Parish, Mamou, De La Salle, Southern Lab, East Iberville, Huntington, Pleasant Hill, Zwolle