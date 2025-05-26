Final 2025 Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings
The 2025 high school softball season in Louisiana reached its conclusion over three days instead of two earlier this month at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Thunderstorms on the first day extended the event through Sunday. That allowed spectators to watch more games at the sprawling complex, which can host up to eight games simultaneously.
Here is a look at the final statewide rankings:
1. Calvary Baptist (37-1)
Previous rank: 1
As a team, the Cavaliers batted .415 with 409 runs and 401 hits. Freshman Baylor Bockhaus, eighth-grader Brynn Robinson, sophomore Carlie Guile, sophomore Loren Sivils, sophomore Mallory Carver and junior Kynzee Anderson hit .400 or better. Bockhaus batted .551 with 13 doubles and 25 home runs. Guile, Sivils, Carver and Anderson combined for 51 homers. Carver, a catcher, threw out 40% of runners attempting to steal.
Anderson pitched shutouts for the Division III select top-seeded Cavaliers, who won their fifth straight state title, in the semifinals against No. 4-seeded Parkview Baptist and final against No. 2 D'Arbonne Woods Charter. The Georgia commit compiled a 24-1 record with a 1.26 ERA and 245 strikeouts in 145 innings. Senior Addison Willis (11-0) threw seven complete games, striking out 84 in 64 innings with a 1.53 ERA. Freshman Jaycee Sledge (2-0 in the circle) batted .374 with 11 home runs.
2. Sam Houston (30-2)
Previous rank: 2
Mazlin Authement scored on Taelyn Droddy's single in the sixth inning to push the top-seeded Broncos to the Division I nonselect state title with a 3-2 win over Dutchtown, which had a 17-game winning streak snapped. It was the Broncos' first championship in 10 years. Sam Houston also beat Dutchtown in that game, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
In the semifinals, the Broncos came-from-behind to defeat three-time defending champion and No. 4-seeded St. Amant, 5-3. Kallie England hit a walk-off two-run homer in the eighth inning. Kailyn Mire, who homered to tie the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh, was the winning pitcher in both games.
3. North DeSoto (32-3)
Previous rank: 3
The top-seeded Griffins erased a four-run deficit to win the Division II nonselect state title against No. 3-seeded Assumption, 6-5. Kinsley Coleman's bunt single with two outs in the seventh brought in Louisiana Tech signee Maddy Stringer with the winning run, according to Roy Lang of The Shreveport Bossier Advocate.
North DeSoto, which has won championships in four of the past five years, avenged last year's loss to Lutcher by topping the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in the semifinals. 9-2. Stringer hit two home runs, while Payton Miller and Raegan Henderson each homered. Avery McCloskey allowed one earned run and struck out seven in 6.2 innings pitched.
4. Vandebilt Catholic (33-2)
Previous rank: 4
The top-seeded Terriers repeated as Division II select champions, beating No. 4-seeded Buckeye in the semifinals and No. 6 St. Charles Catholic in the final. Abby Aguillard's two-run triple and Hays Rutledge's RBI single in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie with Buckeye. Freshman Kallie Waalk doubled twice for the 16-time state champs. Júnior pitcher Lauren Baudoin struck out nine while throwing a complete game five-hitter. Lexi Matherne went 4-for-4 in the 7-5 win over St. Charles. Matherne, Rutledge and Ava Lirette each hit a double. Lirette and Waalk both drove in two runs.
5. Doyle (26-7)
Previous rank: 7
The Tigers' road to the Division III nonselect championship was as tough as any division. Fifth-seeded Doyle followed a quarterfinal win at defending champ Sterlington with wins at the state tournament over No. 1-seeded Kaplan and No. 3 Jena. Doyle, which won 18 of its final 20 games, beat Kaplan in the semifinals, 13-3. Six players collected multiple hits, including Shelby Taylor (three hits, two triples) and Kylee Savant (two hits, home run, four RBIs). Alyson Fletcher (three RBIs) and Kassidy Rivero (two RBIs) both doubled. Bailey McLin had two hits and scored twice. Pitcher Bella Collins, who helped her cause with two hits, allowed one earned run with five strikeouts. In the final, Collins threw a four-hitter in a 4-2 win. Taylor (triple) and McLin (double) finished with two hits apiece. Savant doubled and drove in three runs.
"Bella has been the heart and soul of our pitching staff all year," Doyle coach Kyle Wieck said. "With her getting the win against Sterlington, that was big because of the way it ended last year (1-0 loss in the championship). For her to roll out here sticking to the same thing we've been doing - I'm really proud of her. She settled in and quieted a really good (Kaplan) team."
6. John Curtis Christian (26-7)
Previous rank: 20
John Curtis won its 13th championship by downing district rival No. 9-seeded Archbishop Chapelle 4-2 and No. 2 St. Thomas More, 2-0. Leadoff hitter Miley Percle was 3-for-3 with a double in the semifinals. Kinsley McInnis had two hits and two RBIs. Tamryn King homered, and Gracey Hebert doubled. Makayla Escude, who threw a five-hitter with five strikeouts in the final, pitched her way out of trouble (seven walks). Hebert (two stolen bases) and McInnis doubled. Karsyn Christoffer had two hits with a triple. The fourth-seeded Patriots stole six bases at the tournament.
7. LaSalle (34-3)
Previous rank: 17
The top-seeded Tigers won three playoff games by a combined score of 43-4 and edged Oak Grove in the semifinals, 1-0. LaSalle hit five doubles, and Landry Long had three hits with a home run in an 11-2 win over No. 3-seeded Logansport in the Division IV nonselect final. Long, a freshman, threw three shutout innings in relief of starting pitcher Rheese Martin. The duo combined for eight strikeouts. Kinley Morris (two doubles) and Mattie Parham had three hits apiece. Long struck out 17 while pitching a nine inning two-hitter in the semis vs. No. 4 Oak Grove.
8. Assumption (30-6)
Previous rank: 18
Assumption finished as Division II nonselect runner-up to North DeSoto. In a 4-0 semifinal win over No. 2-seeded Brusly, sophomore pitcher Lilia Alleman threw a one-hitter with one walk and eight strikeouts. Livie Thibodaux had two hits with a homer and drove in all four runs. The third-seeded Mustangs led North DeSoto in the second inning, 5-1. Leadoff hitter Ella Mabile homered and drove in two runs. Abigail Alleman doubled with two RBIs.
9. Holy Savior Menard (22-11)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Eagles defeated defending Division IV select champion No. 2-seeded Opelousas Catholic to win their fourth state title and first since 2021. Fifth-seeded Menard beat No. 4 St. Frederick in the quarterfinals 5-4 and top-seeded Catholic Pointe Coupee in the semis in extra innings, 4-3. Kaylee Methvin threw a three-hitter in the 4-1 win over Opelousas Catholic. Emma Davis hit a two-run triple. Davis totaled four hits with a triple, double and three RBIs in the semis. Methvin scattered 12 hits over 11 innings.
10. Jena (27-8)
Previous rank: 8
The third-seeded Giants finished as runner-up to Division III nonselect champion Doyle. Jena edged No. 2-seeded Pine Prairie in the semifinals, 3-2. Junior pitcher Kiette Cooper struck out eight and allowed four hits and one earned run. Shortstop Callie Decker hit an RBI double. Autumn Sharp (two hits, RBI) and Triniti Williams doubled. Cooper struck out five and allowed one earned run in the 4-3 loss to Doyle. Decker doubled, while Bailey Durham and Kaylee Hardie homered.
11. St. Thomas More (25-8)
Previous rank: 10
The second-seeded Cougars advanced to the Division I select championship by defeating No. 6-seeded Mount Carmel in the semifinals, 6-1. Junior pitcher Margaret Oge kept the Cubs (eight hits) at bay, escaping a no-out, two-on (base) situation with a double play and a groundout in the sixth inning. Kennedy Stutes hit two doubles and scored twice. Addison Lafferty also scored two runs. Logan Raupp doubled with three RBIs. Emma Bailey, who set a new school single season stolen base record, had a hit and scored a run. Stutes led the team in doubles and was second in home runs to catcher Shyanne Irvin. The Cougars lost in the final to John Curtis, 2-0.
12. Dutchtown (25-10)
Previous rank: 11
Abby Froelich pitched a complete game in a 3-2 win over No. 7-seeded Walker in the Division I nonselect semifinals. The third-seeded Griffins got three hits, including a double, from Jenna Blanchard (two runs scored). Froelich allowed seven hits over eight innings and chipped in two hits at the plate. Sophia English had two hits and an RBI. Dutchtown took a 2-0 lead over Sam Houston in the final before falling, 3-2. Leadoff hitter Caroline Johnson doubled and scored. Froelich allowed four hits and two earned runs.
13. D'Arbonne Woods Charter (24-8)
Previous rank: 22
For the second time in three years, the Timberwolves finished as runner-up to Calvary Baptist. In the Division III select semifinals, second-seeded D'Arbonne Woods outslugged No. 3 Notre Dame, 13-11. Charley Alford drove in five runs on two hits as the Timberwolves rallied from an 8-3 deficit. Joley Bennet, who had a hit and an RBI, scored four runs. The freshman was walked four times, including an intentional walk with the bases loaded. Brinnly Redden had two hits (double). Brett Towns doubled with three RBIs.
14. St. Charles Catholic (26-8)
Previous rank: 25
In their first year under coach Zach Weber, the sixth-seeded Comets reached the Division II select finals and were runner-up to Vandebilt Catholic. St. Charles, which had no seniors, beat No. 2-seeded E.D. White in the semifinals, 3-2. Riley Perilloux threw a six-hitter with five strikeouts and drove in two runs at the plate with one hit. Shortstop Adrienne Arnett doubled and scored on Khloe Brady's sacrifice bunt. The Comets led 3-2 in the fourth inning of the final. Bailey Tregre had three hits (double) with an RBI. Arnett added two hits and two runs scored. Brady had a hit and two RBIs.
"We have girls on this team that have been state runner-up twice," Weber said. "They've been state semifinalist. They still have unfinished business."
15. Brusly (29-4)
Previous rank: 6
The No. 2-seeded Panthers had a 26-game winning streak snapped in the Division II nonselect semifinals by third-seeded Assumption. Emma Loupe, who doubled, had her team's only hit in the 4-0 loss. Through the first 24 games, Loupe batted .389 with four doubles and six homers. Clean-up hitter Payten Albert (.464, five doubles, HR) and leadoff hitter Zoey Fabre (.486, six doubles, four HR) enjoyed excellent seasons.
16. Kaplan (29-3)
Previous rank: 5
Fifth-seeded Doyle, which won the Division III nonselect championship, stunned the No. 1 Pirates in the semifinals, 13-3. Abbigale Ford singled and drove in two runs. Pitcher Lexi Greene, a sophomore, had a hit and scored twice. Greene was the district MVP. Her younger sister, freshman shortstop Liberty Greene, was first team all-district along with 12 teammates, including freshman Emma Sherman. Addyson Hebert, Bayleigh Landry, Cheyanne Breaux, Drew Kass, Kadey Duhon, Kallie Trahan, Jenna Duhon and Gabrielle Braus all made the first team.
17. Sterlington (23-7)
Previous rank: 12
The fourth-seeded Panthers lost in the Division III nonselect quarterfinals to champion Doyle. Alexa Blackwell, Jaleeyah Alford, Aubrie Carter, Austin Carter, Brylee Hamby, Sullivan Cannon and Cailee Hall made first team all-district. Senior Allie Chrislip was named district MVP. First team selections Ava and Evie West will play next season at West Monroe after their father, Brian West, took the softball coach's position at his alma mater. Jeff Tannehill takes over as Sterlington head coach.
18. Quitman (21-10)
Previous rank: Not ranked
The Class B state champs defeated Stanley in the title game for the second straight season. The top-seeded Wolverines won four playoff games by a total score of 43-7. LSU-bound Cali Deal threw a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the 10-0 win over No. 2 Stanley in the final. She also hit a three-run homer. Maggie Guyotte doubled twice and drove in four runs. Deal struck out 12 while tossing a four-hitter in a 4-0 semifinal win over No. 4-seeded Grace Christian. Hailey Kate Pullig had three hits and two RBIs. Anna Leach and Brenna Lamkin added two hits apiece. Guyotte and Karley Huckaby both hit doubles.
19. Lutcher (24-8)
Previous rank: 9
The fifth-seeded Bulldogs lost in the Division II nonselect semifinals to No. 1 North DeSoto, 9-2. Danielle Louque and Kelsie Riley, who was named to the 446Sports all-tournament team, had two hits apiece. Blair Clement and Avery St. Pierre made first team all-metro. Millet and Maddie Bourgeois were second team all-metro. Millet, Clement, St. Pierre and Bourgeois were first team all-district, and Cathy Bland was Coach of the Year in a league that included Vandebilt Catholic, E.D. White and Assumption.
20. Pine Prairie (28-4)
Previous rank: 16
Freshman Kynnedi Ware, sophomore Josie Vidrine, sophomore Ella Fontenot and senior M.J. Chauvin were named to the LSCA Class 3A all-state team. The second-seeded Panthers lost to No 3 Jena in the Division III nonselect semifinals, 3-2. Chauvin, the leadoff hitter, had two hits and scored a run as Pine Prairie took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Ware, who drove in a run, pitched a complete game with five strikeouts. Alycia Hebert was named district Coach of the Year. Ware was the MVP.
21. St. Amant (23-10)
Previous rank: 21
The fourth-seeded Gators, who were looking for their fourth straight championship, took a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth before falling in extra innings in the Division I nonselect semifinals to No. 1 Sam Houston, 5-3. Catcher Brooke Rabalais had three hits and three RBIs with a homer. Kinley Meche added two hits.
22. Archbishop Chapelle (18-11)
Previous rank: 13
The ninth-seeded Chipmunks lost in the Division I select semifinals to No. 4 John Curtis, 4-2. Chapelle got out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single from shortstop Kamryn DiMaggio, who had three hits and drove in both runs. Kelsie Schmidt and Bayleigh Hammer both doubled.
23. Pineville (30-6)
Previous rank: 14
Through 29 games, five Rebels were hitting .400 or better. Sophomore Briley Byrnes (.453) is ranked as the No. 20 infielder in the nation by Extra Innings Softball. Top-seeded Pineville, which lost to No. 9 Archbishop Chapelle in the quarterfinals, placed six players on One T Photography's All-Rapides Parish team, including MVP Madelyn Halle.
24. Notre Dame (31-3)
Previous rank: 15
The third-seeded Pioneers lost in the Division III select semifinals to No. 2 D'Arbonne Woods Charter, 13-11. Leadoff hitter Malayna Daigle homered and scored three runs. Kenley Sonnier and Valerie Brown had three hits apiece. Sonnier, who doubled and homered, drove in three runs.
25. E.D. White (23-10)
Previous rank: 19
The second-seeded Cardinals lost in the Division II select semifinals to No. 6 St. Charles Catholic, 3-2. Sophomore pitcher Shelbee Gros allowed only two hits and struck out 16. Kayden Landry and Gabrielle Barrios each had two hits. Landry doubled twice. Haleigh Perilloux and Barrios each drove in a run.
First out: Parkview Baptist - The fourth-seeded Eagles hung tough with Calvary Baptist in the Division III select semifinals. The Cavaliers scored their only run in the first inning to win, 1-0. Eighth grade pitcher Jalayah Slaughter threw a three-hitter. Sophomore Jolie Gawlik is transferring to IMG Academy. Seventh grader Aimee Gawlik was one of the Eagles' top players.
On the Bubble: Calvin, Opelousas Catholic, Logansport, Oak Grove, Claiborne Christian, Catholic Pointe Coupee, Mount Carmel, Alexandria, Walker, Buckeye, Stanley, Summerfield, Grace Christian, St. John-Plaquemine, Zwolle, Mangham, Northside Christian
Dropped out: No. 23 Mount Carmel, No. 24 Walker
