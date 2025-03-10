Franklin vs. East Iberville: Live score, updates of Louisiana Division IV nonselect boys basketball semifinal
The Franklin Hornets and East Iberville Tigers will tangle in a Division IV nonselect boys basketball semifinal game Monday at 6:15 p.m.
Pregame
Despite graduating seven seniors from last season's championship team — its first title in 66 years — the Franklin Hornets are back at the Louisiana high school boys basketball state tournament for the third consecutive time.
Franklin (23-5), coached by Tremayne Johnson, enters the tournament as the favored No. 2 seed. Last year, a sixth-seeded club took down No. 3 Oakdale, No. 2 Ringgold and No. 1 Lakeview. This season, the Hornets advanced with wins over No. 15 Ringgold (60-52) and No. 7 Haynesville (51-48).
The Hornets have senior triplets in Jeremiah, Jorian and Javen Gray. Senior forward Treyshaun Mack, who was named Outstanding Player, scored 12 points in the 50-45 win over Lakeview in last year's final. Senior guard Jylon Jackson is another experienced player. Sophomore Jahiri Perry is an underclassman to watch.
East Iberville has made a habit of notching upsets. Last year, a 12th-seeded Tigers team took out No. 5 North Central before losing to No. 4 Pickering in the quarterfinals. The sixth-seeded Tigers (19-14) eliminated No. 27 South Plaquemines (66-47) before beating No. 11 North Central (63-59) and No. 3 Lakeview (47-46) on a buzzer-beater by senior Collin Banks, who averages seven points and six rebounds per game.
Guards Tyler Green (senior) and Marcus Holmes (junior) each average 10 points per game for the Tigers, who are making their first appearance at the state tournament in 29 years, according to Will Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
Franklin, which went 24-7 last season, lost to North Central (59-55) in the 2022-23 championship game.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)
