"God, Family, Football," relaunches with new seasons on Fox Nation
FOX Nation has announced deal to become the exclusive partner for all-new seasons of the hit series God. Family. Football. Originally available on Amazon, FOX Nation will re-launch the show with a new season featuring eight never-before-seen episodes dropping every Friday night, starting on October 11th, and running throughout the fall. A second season is slated to premiere in 2025.
The series explores the human spirit, teamwork and timeless wisdom of legendary Shreveport, Louisiana high school football coach Pastor Denny Duron, who continues to inspire and develop champions by putting God first, family second and football third.
In making the announcement, Fox Nation president Lauren Petterson said, “With football season in full swing, we are thrilled to become the new home of this compelling and inspiring show. It’s an honor to be able to share their story of resilience and character with our viewers and this is the perfect program to launch our FOX Faith vertical on FOX Nation.”
Told through the eyes of members of Shreveport, Louisiana’s Evangel Christian Academy football team, the series spotlights real-life challenges the players must overcome on and off the field in their quest for a 15th state championship title. From ill family members to peer pressures to struggles at home and dating for the first time, the series follows the Evangel Eagles through practices, strategy sessions, dates, homecoming and all the ups and downs of high school life.
The series was created by Aaron Benward and produced by Watershed Motion Pictures with executive producers Benward, Jared Goetz, Matt Woolsey, Cody Bess, Scott Brignac and Cliff Young.
Duron is a pastor, coach, entrepreneur, inventor, educator, author, composer, producer, communicator, motivator and chancellor of Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana. Duron’s ministry began on the football ﬁeld as a player at LA Tech University where he was later inducted into their Hall of Fame. As a quarterback in 1972 and 1973, Duron led the Bulldogs to two national championships and a 24-1 record. He was twice named All-Southland Conference ﬁrst-team quarterback and, in 1973, was chosen as the Southland Conference Most Valuable Oﬀensive Player.
In 1976, Duron accepted an invitation to start a football program at Evangel University in Springﬁeld, Missouri, where at 24, he would serve as the youngest head college football coach in America. At EU, Duron coached the football seasons of 1977-1982. Duron began the football program for Evangel Christian Academy in Shreveport, Louisiana, which achieved national prominence in a few years. During that time, “Coach Duron” coached numerous All-Americans while at the same time virtually re-writing the national oﬀensive record books for yardage, touchdowns, and points scored. Evangel Christian Academy was named by USA Today as one of the top eight high school springboards to the NFL, and Fox Sports recognized Evangel as the 1999 National High School Champions. The 2024 season could have as many as eight former Evangel Eagles in the NFL.
Episodic Descriptions Below:
EPISODE 1: “Game of Inches”
Evangel Christian Academy starts the season against powerhouse the Neville Tigers. Head Coach and Pastor Denny Duron must then prepare the team for their next opponent while mentoring his players through life’s difficult challenges.
EPISODE 2: “Don’t Spill Your Tea”
Evangel looks to rebound from their first loss. Day Day is mentored by Gabe. Peyton and his girlfriend share a romantic tailgate while Jacob says goodbye to his brother Blake before he heads off for more cancer treatment.
EPISODE 3: “Raq Chazak”
After losing to Westgate, the team undergoes a brutal week of conditioning practice. One player faces consequences for his choices. Jacob celebrates his birthday. The team faces off against a fierce Woodlawn team.
EPISODE 4: “This is For You”
Gabe deals with his suspension for his fight against Woodlawn. The boys rehearse for a dance benefit for Jacob’s brother. The team trains an offensive lineman to play defense against Northwood, whom they haven’t beaten in 3 years.
EPISODE 5: “The Arrow and The Snake”
Tristan deals with his grief about his mother’s recent death. A new kicker joins the team, making her Evangel’s first female player. An old friend returns to check out the helmet cart before Evangel’s toughest test yet.
EPISODE 6: “A New Heart”
Evangel prepares for its game against its fiercest rival: Huntington. The boys raise money to help Jacob’s family while his brother Blake goes through chemotherapy. An aggressive moment in the Huntington game challenges Day Day.
EPISODE 7: “Boys to Men”
The Eagles prepare for their final game against Booker T. Washington High School while also balancing Homecoming Week Festivities. All the Seniors are honored at the Kings and Queens Ceremony. Romance is in the air at the Homecoming Dance.
EPISODE 8: “Champions”
The Playoffs begin and the Eagles are coming in with high hopes for a state title run. The team delivers a surprise to Nick. The Fulghums discuss life after Evangel and Peyton passes the torch to star freshman quarterback Pop Houston.