J.S. Clark vs. Cedar Creek: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division IV select semifinal
Day 3 of the Louisiana girls basketball Marsh Madness state tournament begins with a 1 p.m. matchup in Division IV select. No. 3 J.S. Clark (24-5) faces No. 2 Cedar Creek (28-3) for the chance to compete for a state title Saturday at noon.
Pregame
J.S. Clark returned every player from last season's state championship team. The Bulldogs, who defeated Oak Hill in the Division V select title game, moved up to Class 1A. Last season's coach, Ross Rix, departed to oversee the boys basketball program at Northside High.
Joseph Levier, a Clark alum and recent college graduate, took over as coach of the Bulldogs, who won playoff games against No. 14 Westminster Christian (68-27) and No. 11 Ascension Catholic (64-36). Junior point guard Taylor Barnaba is a dynamic distributor who leads the Bulldogs in scoring.
The Cougars, who toppled No. 15 St. Frederick (59-24) and No. 7 Hamilton Christian (47-28), are led in scoring by 6-foot-2 junior Avery Ryan. Each squad has two seniors.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
