Lakeview vs. Midland: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division IV nonselect semifinal

Follow along as the No. 1 Gators (28-4) take on No. 5 Midland (23-11) in the first game of the state tournament

Mike Coppage

Midland's Camri Primeaux (20) goes up for two points.
Midland's Camri Primeaux (20) goes up for two points.

The LHSAA girls basketball "Marsh Madness" state tournament tips off Monday with a 1 p.m. Division IV nonselect semifinal pitting No. 5 Midland vs. No. 1 Lakeview at the University Center in Hammond on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.

Pregame

Lakeview, which had a first-round bye, reached the semis with wins over No. 17 Franklin (60-24) and No. 9 Homer (50-13). Last year, a No. 5-seeded Lakeview squad lost to No. 1 Arcadia in the semis, 60-29.

The Gators (28-4), who have five seniors in their starting lineup, are led by 2,000-point scorer Timberlyn Washington (19 points per game).

Midland (23-11), which reached the tournament with wins over No. 28 Ringgold (57-17), No. 12 West St. Mary (60-26) and No. 4 Merryville (50-37), moved up to Class 2A after reaching the Division V nonselect semifinals last season as a No. 4 seed (lost to No. 1 Hicks, 51-45).

Freshman Molli Thibodeaux leads the Rebels with 14 points and seven rebounds per game. Junior forward Tora Savoy (11 ppg, 6 rpg) and sophomore point guard Camri Primeaux (10 ppg, 3 assists) average double figures. Senior center Dai'ja-Lee LeBlanc averages nine points and eight rebounds.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

First quarter

(Updates will appear here after the game starts.)

Published
