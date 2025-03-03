Lakeview vs. Midland: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division IV nonselect semifinal
The LHSAA girls basketball "Marsh Madness" state tournament tips off Monday with a 1 p.m. Division IV nonselect semifinal pitting No. 5 Midland vs. No. 1 Lakeview at the University Center in Hammond on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana University.
Pregame
Lakeview, which had a first-round bye, reached the semis with wins over No. 17 Franklin (60-24) and No. 9 Homer (50-13). Last year, a No. 5-seeded Lakeview squad lost to No. 1 Arcadia in the semis, 60-29.
The Gators (28-4), who have five seniors in their starting lineup, are led by 2,000-point scorer Timberlyn Washington (19 points per game).
Midland (23-11), which reached the tournament with wins over No. 28 Ringgold (57-17), No. 12 West St. Mary (60-26) and No. 4 Merryville (50-37), moved up to Class 2A after reaching the Division V nonselect semifinals last season as a No. 4 seed (lost to No. 1 Hicks, 51-45).
Freshman Molli Thibodeaux leads the Rebels with 14 points and seven rebounds per game. Junior forward Tora Savoy (11 ppg, 6 rpg) and sophomore point guard Camri Primeaux (10 ppg, 3 assists) average double figures. Senior center Dai'ja-Lee LeBlanc averages nine points and eight rebounds.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
First quarter
