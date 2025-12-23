Lane Kiffin’s Son Makes Move To New High School
In the recruiting world, a coaching change can not only impact college players, but high school ones as well.
That is the case for Knox Kiffin, as he will leave Mississippi and enroll in a Louisiana high school now that his father, Lane Kiffin, is the hew head football coach at LSU.
Kiffin told Rivals that he plans to attend University Lab beginning in January. The school is located in Baton Rouge, Louisiana and on the campus of LSU.
As a sophomore this past fall, Kiffin played for Oxford High School in Mississippi, where his dad helped lead Ole Miss to a spot in the College Football Playoff. However, Lane Kiffin was hired away by SEC rival LSU, making the move before he could coach them in the postseason.
Lane Kiffin's Son Continues To Grow Into Quarterback Position
Kiffin threw for 1,236 yards, completing 67 of 114 passes, with 14 touchdowns and just two interceptions. The Chargers finished the season with a record of 11-2, falling in the Class 7A Mississippi high school football playoffs to Tupelo, 21-20.
In what would be his final game with Oxford, Kiffin completed 8 of 16 passes for 178 yards and three touchdowns to three different players.
The 6-foot-2 Kiffin had a season-high 202 yards passing in a 37-27 win over Horn Lake and had at least one touchdown pass in each of the final seven games he played in. He also had 167 yards rushing on the season with a pair of touchdowns.
Knox Kiffin Holds Several College Football Offers
Unranked by 247Sports, Kiffin holds offers from 10 schools including California, Washington, SMU, Arkansas State, East Carolina, Georgia State, Florida International, Western Kentucky, Murray State and Sacramento State.
University Lab went 10-3 this past fall, losing to St. Charles Catholic in the Louisiana high school football playoffs.
Some notables who have attended University Lab include former NFL player Brian Kinchen, former NBA players Glen “Big Baby” Davis and Garrett Temple, and Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh.