Liberty vs. St. Augustine: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) boys basketball Division I select semifinal
No. 1 Liberty Magnet (25-1) and fourth-seeded St. Augustine (28-4) meet in a Division I select boys basketball semifinal at the Louisiana (LHSAA) state tournament Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in Lake Charles.
Pregame
Senior Malek Robinson, the nation's steals leader for much of the season, and the Liberty Patriots reached the state tournament with wins over No. 17 Hammond (71-45) and No. 8 Jesuit (40-21). Robinson, a returning starter, averages 15 points, 8.2 steals, eight assists and seven rebounds per game.
Senior Kareem Washington scores 11 points per game and has been the top perimeter shooter for Liberty, which gets nine points apiece from juniors Devin Houston and Kingston Jarrell and senior Chivas Lee, the Outstanding Player from last year's championship game win over St. Thomas More.
The Purple Knights, who downed No. 13 Bonnabel (62-31) and No. 5 Alexandria (57-43), have nine seniors on the roster, including Jakobe Shepeard (12 points, 6 rebounds per game). Sophomore Aaron Miles scores a team-high 13 points per game. Six players average between 4 and 6 points.
The Liberty/St. Aug winner will face the winner of Thursday's 1 p.m. game, No. 3 St. Thomas More (27-4) vs. No. 7 John Curtis Christian (26-6), in the finals at noon Saturday.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
