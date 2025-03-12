High School

Liberty vs. St. Augustine: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) boys basketball Division I select semifinal

Get updates from Burton Coliseum as the top-seeded defending champion Patriots face No. 4 St. Augustine

Liberty Magnet, which is attempting to repeat as state champion, has lost only one regular game against in-state competition each of the past two seasons.
No. 1 Liberty Magnet (25-1) and fourth-seeded St. Augustine (28-4) meet in a Division I select boys basketball semifinal at the Louisiana (LHSAA) state tournament Wednesday at 2:45 p.m. in Lake Charles.

Pregame

Senior Malek Robinson, the nation's steals leader for much of the season, and the Liberty Patriots reached the state tournament with wins over No. 17 Hammond (71-45) and No. 8 Jesuit (40-21). Robinson, a returning starter, averages 15 points, 8.2 steals, eight assists and seven rebounds per game.

Senior Kareem Washington scores 11 points per game and has been the top perimeter shooter for Liberty, which gets nine points apiece from juniors Devin Houston and Kingston Jarrell and senior Chivas Lee, the Outstanding Player from last year's championship game win over St. Thomas More.

The Purple Knights, who downed No. 13 Bonnabel (62-31) and No. 5 Alexandria (57-43), have nine seniors on the roster, including Jakobe Shepeard (12 points, 6 rebounds per game). Sophomore Aaron Miles scores a team-high 13 points per game. Six players average between 4 and 6 points.

The Liberty/St. Aug winner will face the winner of Thursday's 1 p.m. game, No. 3 St. Thomas More (27-4) vs. No. 7 John Curtis Christian (26-6), in the finals at noon Saturday.

First quarter

(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)

MIKE COPPAGE

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

