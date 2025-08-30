Louisiana High School Football Jamboree Scores
The friendly folks at Louisiana Sportsline - moderator Cheezs in particular - put together a list of preseason jamboree football results in Louisiana from Thursday and Friday night.
Kiwanis Jamboree
Teurlings Catholic 21 - 3 St Martinville
Carencro 28 - 26 Notre Dame
Acadiana 36 - 0 Comeaux
Lafayette 16 - 0 Breaux Bridge
Southside 6 - 0 Northside
St Thomas More 24 - 7 Cecilia
SWLA Jamborees
South Beauregard 39 - 16 DeQuincy
Iowa 20 - 6 Westlake
Barbe 21 - 7 Deridder
Sulphur 28 - 26 Washington-Marion
Jennings 16 - 13 Sam Houston
LCCP 19 - 0 LaGrange
Elton Jamboree
Elton 14, Berchmans Academy 0
Gueydan 14, Berchmans Academy 0
Elton 16, Gueydan 0
Sterlington Jamboree
Alexandria 30 - 7 Sterlington
John Curtis Jamboree
John Curtis 36 - 3 East Jefferson
Live Oak Jamboree
Live Oak 32 - 13 Hammond
Lafayette Renaissance Jamboree
Lafayette Renaissance 32 - 6 Central Catholic
Sugarcane Jamboree
Delcambre 23 - 0 Highland Baptist
Jeanerette 18 - 13 Loreauville
Edna Karr Jamboree
Edna Karr 28 - 0 West Jeff
Jesuit Jamboree
Jesuit 17 - 10 Northshore
Many Jamboree
Many 20 - 7 Rosepine
Captain Shreve Jamboree
Captain Shreve 28 - 10 CE Byrd
Slaughter Community Charter Jamboree
Central Private 28 - 6 Helix Mentorship Academy
Slaughter Charter 7 - 0 St John
Pineville Jamboree
Pineville 0 - 0 Buckeye
Peabody 6 - 0 Buckeye
Peabody (JV) 8 - 0 Buckeye (JV)
Pineville (JV) 8 - 0 Peabody (JV)
Westminster Jamboree
Westminster-Op 10 - 0 Ascension Episcopal
Westminster-Laf 15 - 12 Hamilton Christian
Red Stick Rumble Jamboree
Brusly 27 - 7 Parkview Baptist
Crowley Jamboree
Eunice 24 - 6 Abbeville
Mamou 18 - 0 Ville Platte
University Lab Jamboree
University 27 - 12 Dunham
Plaquemine Jamboree
Plaquemine 26 - 6 White Castle
Lafayette Christian Jamboree
Lafayette Christian (JV) 20 - 0 Vandebilt Catholic (JV)
Lafayette Christian 26 - 7 Vandebilt Catholic
St James Jamboree
St James 28 - 21 Hahnville
Caldwell Parish Jamboree
Beekman Charter 7 - 6 Caldwell
Bastrop 7 - 0 Caldwell
Beekman Charter 12 - 8 Bastrop
St. Augustine/Shaw Jamboree
St. Augustine 28 - 7 Shaw
Pineland Jamboree
Homer 19 - 14 Minden
Haynesville 21 - 7 Minden
North Webster 9 - 7 Homer
Haynesville 7 - 6 Lakeside
Bayou Jamb
Ruston 13 - 10 Neville
Mangham 28 - 8 Richwood
Jonesboro-Hodge 20 - 16 Delhi Charter
Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree
Catholic-PC 8 - 7 St Edmund
Catholic-NI 16 - 0 Opelousas Catholic
Sacred Heart 6 - 0 Iota
Airline Jamboree
Airline 14 - 6 Haughton
Parkway 20 - 18 Benton
Battle on the Bricks
Winnfield 26 - 21 HS Menard
Lake Arthur Jamboree
Lake Arthur 21 - 0 Grand Lake
Chalmette Jamboree
Holy Cross 24 - 13 Belle Chasse
Mansfield Jamboree
North DeSoto 15 - 8 Mansfield
Zachary Jamboree
Zachary 21 - 0 Livonia
Zachary (Fr) 7 - 6 Livonia (Fr)
Centerville Jamboree
Centerville 14 - 0 Berwick
West Feliciana Jamboree
Amite 12 - 0 Southern Lab
West Feliciana 33 - 12 Kentwood
Avoyelles Jamboree
Bunkie 7 - 6 Marksville
Bunkie 21 - 0 Avoyelles
Marksville 13 - 0 Avoyelles
Archbishop Hannan Jamboree
Hannon 26 - 16 Country Day
Patrick Taylor Jamboree
Pope John Paul II 16 - 7 Patrick Taylor
Wossman Jamboree
Wossman 22 - 15 Carroll
Catholic League Jamborees
Rummel 7 - 0 St Paul's
Brother Martin 35 - 7 John Ehret
Denham Springs Jamboree
Denham Springs 20 - 6 Walker
Bayou Bowl
Westgate 28 - 0 New Iberia
Kaplan/Rayne Jamboree
Kaplan 23 - 14 Rayne
Union Parish/Calvary Baptist Jamboree
Calvary 27 - 6 Union Parish
Catholic-BR/Madison Prep Jamboree
Catholic 14 - 6 Madison Prep
Madison Jamboree
Madison 18 - 16 Lincoln Prep
Terrebonne Parish Jamborees
Central Lafourche 22 - 22 South Terrebonne
ED White 31 - 14 HL Bourgeois
Thibodaux 36 - 7 Ellender
Terrebonne 35 - 13 South Lafourche
Covenant Christian 35 - 0 Jefferson Rise
Houma Christian 19 - 14 Fisher
Chalmette 20, South Plaquemines 12
