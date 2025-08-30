High School

Louisiana High School Football Jamboree Scores

Get the results from Thursday and Friday's nights Week 0 preseason tune-up games

Cole Bergeron threw for three touchdown passes in St. Thomas More's 24-3 win over Cecilia at the Kiwanis Club Jamboree in Lafayette
The friendly folks at Louisiana Sportsline - moderator Cheezs in particular - put together a list of preseason jamboree football results in Louisiana from Thursday and Friday night.

Kiwanis Jamboree
Teurlings Catholic 21 - 3 St Martinville
Carencro 28 - 26 Notre Dame
Acadiana 36 - 0 Comeaux
Lafayette 16 - 0 Breaux Bridge
Southside 6 - 0 Northside
St Thomas More 24 - 7 Cecilia

SWLA Jamborees
South Beauregard 39 - 16 DeQuincy
Iowa 20 - 6 Westlake
Barbe 21 - 7 Deridder
Sulphur 28 - 26 Washington-Marion
Jennings 16 - 13 Sam Houston
LCCP 19 - 0 LaGrange

Elton Jamboree
Elton 14, Berchmans Academy 0
Gueydan 14, Berchmans Academy 0
Elton 16, Gueydan 0

Sterlington Jamboree
Alexandria 30 - 7 Sterlington

John Curtis Jamboree
John Curtis 36 - 3 East Jefferson

Live Oak Jamboree
Live Oak 32 - 13 Hammond

Lafayette Renaissance Jamboree
Lafayette Renaissance 32 - 6 Central Catholic

Sugarcane Jamboree
Delcambre 23 - 0 Highland Baptist
Jeanerette 18 - 13 Loreauville

Edna Karr Jamboree
Edna Karr 28 - 0 West Jeff

Jesuit Jamboree
Jesuit 17 - 10 Northshore

Many Jamboree
Many 20 - 7 Rosepine

Captain Shreve Jamboree
Captain Shreve 28 - 10 CE Byrd

Slaughter Community Charter Jamboree
Central Private 28 - 6 Helix Mentorship Academy
Slaughter Charter 7 - 0 St John

Pineville Jamboree
Pineville 0 - 0 Buckeye
Peabody 6 - 0 Buckeye
Peabody (JV) 8 - 0 Buckeye (JV)
Pineville (JV) 8 - 0 Peabody (JV)

Westminster Jamboree
Westminster-Op 10 - 0 Ascension Episcopal
Westminster-Laf 15 - 12 Hamilton Christian

Red Stick Rumble Jamboree
Brusly 27 - 7 Parkview Baptist

Crowley Jamboree
Eunice 24 - 6 Abbeville
Mamou 18 - 0 Ville Platte

University Lab Jamboree
University 27 - 12 Dunham

Plaquemine Jamboree
Plaquemine 26 - 6 White Castle

Lafayette Christian Jamboree
Lafayette Christian (JV) 20 - 0 Vandebilt Catholic (JV)
Lafayette Christian 26 - 7 Vandebilt Catholic

St James Jamboree
St James 28 - 21 Hahnville

Caldwell Parish Jamboree
Beekman Charter 7 - 6 Caldwell
Bastrop 7 - 0 Caldwell
Beekman Charter 12 - 8 Bastrop

St. Augustine/Shaw Jamboree
St. Augustine 28 - 7 Shaw

Pineland Jamboree
Homer 19 - 14 Minden
Haynesville 21 - 7 Minden
North Webster 9 - 7 Homer
Haynesville 7 - 6 Lakeside

Bayou Jamb
Ruston 13 - 10 Neville
Mangham 28 - 8 Richwood
Jonesboro-Hodge 20 - 16 Delhi Charter

Joe Nagata Memorial Jamboree
Catholic-PC 8 - 7 St Edmund
Catholic-NI 16 - 0 Opelousas Catholic
Sacred Heart 6 - 0 Iota

Airline Jamboree
Airline 14 - 6 Haughton
Parkway 20 - 18 Benton

Battle on the Bricks
Winnfield 26 - 21 HS Menard

Lake Arthur Jamboree
Lake Arthur 21 - 0 Grand Lake

Chalmette Jamboree
Holy Cross 24 - 13 Belle Chasse

Mansfield Jamboree
North DeSoto 15 - 8 Mansfield

Zachary Jamboree
Zachary 21 - 0 Livonia
Zachary (Fr) 7 - 6 Livonia (Fr)

Centerville Jamboree
Centerville 14 - 0 Berwick

West Feliciana Jamboree
Amite 12 - 0 Southern Lab
West Feliciana 33 - 12 Kentwood

Avoyelles Jamboree
Bunkie 7 - 6 Marksville
Bunkie 21 - 0 Avoyelles
Marksville 13 - 0 Avoyelles

Archbishop Hannan Jamboree
Hannon 26 - 16 Country Day

Patrick Taylor Jamboree
Pope John Paul II 16 - 7 Patrick Taylor

Wossman Jamboree
Wossman 22 - 15 Carroll

Catholic League Jamborees
Rummel 7 - 0 St Paul's
Brother Martin 35 - 7 John Ehret

Denham Springs Jamboree
Denham Springs 20 - 6 Walker

Bayou Bowl
Westgate 28 - 0 New Iberia

Kaplan/Rayne Jamboree
Kaplan 23 - 14 Rayne

Union Parish/Calvary Baptist Jamboree
Calvary 27 - 6 Union Parish

Catholic-BR/Madison Prep Jamboree
Catholic 14 - 6 Madison Prep

Madison Jamboree
Madison 18 - 16 Lincoln Prep

Terrebonne Parish Jamborees
Central Lafourche 22 - 22 South Terrebonne
ED White 31 - 14 HL Bourgeois
Thibodaux 36 - 7 Ellender
Terrebonne 35 - 13 South Lafourche
Covenant Christian 35 - 0 Jefferson Rise
Houma Christian 19 - 14 Fisher

Chalmette 20, South Plaquemines 12

Published
Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

