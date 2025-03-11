Louisiana (LHSAA) boys basketball semifinal ends with unbelievable game-winning shot
The last game of Day 1 at the Louisiana high school boys basketball state tournament was purposely scheduled as the headliner.
Vinton, the No. 1 seed in Division IV nonselect, is a local program making its debut at Marsh Madness in Lake Charles at Burton Coliseum.
Lions fans couldn't have been more thrilled with the outcome of the semifinal against fourth-seeded Ferriday, which was on the verge of advancing for a chance to win its third state title.
Trailing 50-49 with nine seconds remaining, Vinton senior Jaheim Levias threw a pass from midcourt to a teammate under the basket. The ball ricocheted hard off the backboard and directly into the hands of senior Keithan Rigmaiden, who drilled the winning shot from well beyond the 3-point line with a few seconds left. The play was featured on ESPN's SportsCenter.
The 52-50 win sends the Lions (23-4) to Friday's title game at 6 p.m. against defending champion No. 2 Franklin ((24-5), which eliminated No. 6 East Iberville (41-37).
Rigmaiden, who had 17 points in a 57-51 quarterfinal win over No. 9 White Castle in which the Lions rallied from a 20-plus point deficit, finished with 23 points against Ferriday (25-10). He averages 14 points and seven rebounds per game. Levias averages 13 points and 12 rebounds. Senior Daniel Broussard (18 ppg, 11 rpg) has been the top scorer.
Vinton led by double-digits in the second half but was forced to come from behind after a 15-2 run by Ferriday.
