Makelin Lemoine Voted Louisiana High School on SI Class 1A Football Player of the Year
The Lemoine family in Elton, Louisiana, is known for its running backs.
A little more than 10 years ago, Marcus Lemoine was a star tailback for the Indians who landed on the Lake Charles American Press's All-Decade team and signed with Arkansas-Monticello.
His younger brother, Makelin Lemoine, is blazing his own path on a familiar route. The 5-foot-11, 195-pound junior was named High School on SI Class 1A Football Player of the Year this week following a fan vote.
"I'm a dual-threat player," said Lemoine, who rushed for almost 2,500 yards with 40 touchdowns and intercepted three passes. "I don't come off the field. I play multiple sports, and I qualified for the (1A track and field) regional in the 100 and 200 meters since I was a freshman."
"A Family of Running Backs"
Makelin wears the jersey No. 6, which Marcus wore in college. Marcus's No. 3 jersey was retired at Elton High. Makelin aims to follow suit.
"I come from a family of running backs," said Makelin, who is looking for his first scholarship offer. "My senior season, I want to rush for 3,000 yards."
Lemoine produced his numbers in only 11 games on the field, averaging almost 230 yards rushing per game. The Indians (8-4) won one game via forfeit, and Lemoine didn't play four quarters in one-sided wins.
He is an enforcer in basketball, posting 10 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Lemoine hopes to open eyes of college coaches with his performance at an upcoming Rivals camp in March and through his play on the Baton Rouge-based Boot Boyz 7-on-7 team.
"It's been quiet," Lemoine said of the recruiting scene. "JK Lee (founder of the Boot Boyz) is helping get my name out there. It's frustrating not having any offers - and not even being 'talked to' (by colleges) - but I have to keep praying about it."
McNeese State, Southern, Grambling State, Prairie View and the UL Ragin' Cajuns are among the programs that Lemoine has interest in. Another relative - Cedric Skinner (Oberlin HS) - was a sensational running back who played for Grambling.
"I work hard in the books at school," said Lemoine, who is a polished public speaker. "I've been on the A/B honor roll since elementary school. I also mentor junior high kids every Thursday when we provide a safe space for them."