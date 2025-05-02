Mount Carmel vs. St. Thomas More: Live updates, score of Louisiana Division I select softball semifinal
St. Thomas More and Mount Carmel will meet in a Louisiana high school softball playoff game on Friday at 5 p.m. in Sulphur at Frasch Park.
Pregame
The sixth-seeded Cubs (16-13) are one of three District 9-5A teams at the state tournament. Mount Carmel, which won at No. 3 Alexandria in the quarterfinals, is led offensively by the trio of senior Chloe Krey (Coastal Alabama signee), junior Hayden Traub and junior Avery Killian (Florida commit).
Traub is hitting .446. Krey has 12 home runs and has thrown more than 3,000 pitches in her career. Killian is batting .347. All recently achieved their 100th career hit. Right fielder Claire Murphy made a diving catch to preserve the 11-9 win over Alexandria, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate.
The Cubs lost pitcher Paige Reuther to injury and entered the postseason on a nine-game losing streak, but the New Orleans program pounded 31 hits in two playoff wins. Natalie Johnson and Saige Vichot, in addition to Traub and Krey, are pitchers who have thrown in the playoffs.
St. Thomas More (24-7) was the top seed last year and lost in the semifinal round to District 9-5A school Archbishop Chapelle, which defeated John Curtis in the final. The ninth-seeded Chipmunks (18-10) and fourth-seeded Patriots (24-7) square off in the other semifinal.
Junior pitcher Margaret Oge has been a standout since her freshman season, when the Cougars won the state title. Finley Serio also has pitched.
Coach Andria Waguespack's senior-laden roster includes UL Ragin' Cajuns signees Shyanne Irvin (catcher) and shortstop Kennedy Stutes, Southern Mississippi signee Ava Segura (third base), record-setting base-stealer Emma Bailey (Creighton signee), Logan Raupp (Southern Ark.), Remi Guins and Addison Lafferty, who hit a walk-off home run in a 13-3 quarterfinal win over No. 10-seeded Dominican.
The Cougars have won eight state titles. Mount Carmel, which last won in 2017, has two.
First inning
(Updates will appear here after the game beings. Refresh often for the latest update).
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App