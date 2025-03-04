Oak Hill vs. Bell City: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Class B semifinal
A group of four schools located in southwest and west-central Louisiana will square off in two LHSAA Class B semifinal games at the University Center in Hammond on Tuesday as part of the week-long Marsh Madness girls basketball state tournament.
Pregame
No. 2 Bell City (24-3) downed No. 15 Lacassine (61-36) and No. 7 Negreet (50-30) after a first-round bye. The Bruins, who love to shoot the 3-pointer, have three double-digit scorers in junior Payton Herpin (22 points per game), senior Braylee Brabham (12) and sophomore Klancie Hebert (12). Bell City has only two seniors.
No. 3 Oak Hill (30-10) beat No. 14 Hicks (67-51) and No. 6 Pitkin (66-44). The Rams, who finished as Division V select runner-up to J.S. Clark last year, are led in scoring by senior Jodie Jowers (17 ppg), senior Brilee Dousay (11) and sophomore Braylee Cedus (10). The Rams have three seniors and two juniors.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
