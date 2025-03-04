High School

Oak Hill vs. Bell City: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Class B semifinal

Follow along as No. 2 Bell City (24-3) tangles with No. 3 Oak Hill (30-10)

Brilee Dousay and the Oak Hill Rams won a state title two years ago.
A group of four schools located in southwest and west-central Louisiana will square off in two LHSAA Class B semifinal games at the University Center in Hammond on Tuesday as part of the week-long Marsh Madness girls basketball state tournament.

Pregame

No. 2 Bell City (24-3) downed No. 15 Lacassine (61-36) and No. 7 Negreet (50-30) after a first-round bye. The Bruins, who love to shoot the 3-pointer, have three double-digit scorers in junior Payton Herpin (22 points per game), senior Braylee Brabham (12) and sophomore Klancie Hebert (12). Bell City has only two seniors.

No. 3 Oak Hill (30-10) beat No. 14 Hicks (67-51) and No. 6 Pitkin (66-44). The Rams, who finished as Division V select runner-up to J.S. Clark last year, are led in scoring by senior Jodie Jowers (17 ppg), senior Brilee Dousay (11) and sophomore Braylee Cedus (10). The Rams have three seniors and two juniors.

First quarter

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

