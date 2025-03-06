Parkway vs. Haughton: Live score, updates of Louisiana (LHSAA) girls basketball Division I nonselect semifinal
Can top-seeded Parkway (26-2) three-peat as state champion?
Dakota Howard, Savannah Wilson and the Panthers square off with District 1-5A rival No. 4 Haughton (28-4) in a Louisiana high school girls basketball Division I nonselect semifinal at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday at the University Center in Hammond.
Pregame
Howard (20 points per game) and Wilson (12), who combine to grab 16 rebounds per game, are the two senior starters for Parkway, which beat Haughton on the road in the regular season, 69-42. The Panthers' path to Hammond included wins over No. 17 Thibodaux (57-17) and No. 8 Denham Springs (36-22).
Haughton defeated No. 13 Destrehan (58-54) and No. 5 Barbe (66-41). The Buccaneers start only one senior (Kamyra Turner). Shaniya Perkins (a 6-foot-3 junior) and junior guard Skylar Branch are standouts.
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
First quarter
(Updates will appear here after the game begins.)
