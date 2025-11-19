Predicting Upsets in the Regionals of the Louisiana High School Football Playoffs
One of the best things about the playoffs in any sport is trying to forecast games in which the lower seed will win. High School on SI has selected a handful of regional games in Louisiana where we are calling for an upset.
Division I Select
No. 14 Acadiana (8-3) over No. 3 St. Augustine (9-1)
The Wreckin' Rams were written off by many after head coach Matt McCullough took another job, many of the assistants left for District 3-5A rival Carencro High and most of last year's starters graduated.
Unfazed by an 0-3 start in Doug Dotson's first year as head coach, the Rams reeled off eight straight wins, highlighted by consecutive victories over Carencro and a win over a stout Southside squad.
John Curtis Christian, a veer team like Acadiana, was able to move the ball on St. Augustine, but the Patriots couldn't slow down QB Vashaun Coulon and the Purple Knights in a loss. Acadiana has an X-factor, however, in Travis Gallien, and two fierce competitors on offense that both play QB and WR in Collin DiBetta and Ty Lamartina.
In addition, LSU commit Darryus McKinley roams the line of scrimmage on defense. DiBetta, who also plays defense and is a dangerous return man, gets an interception to clinch the win in New Orleans.
No. 11 Archbishop Rummel (7-4) over No. 6 Tioga (8-2)
Raiders control the clock with running backs Jaden Terrance and Coryan Hawkins in a game that is an upset only in regard to seeding. Tioga has put up great offensive numbers, but let's face it: the Indians gave us 47 points to Sterlington and 61 to Franklin Parish in Week 10, and Rummel is battle-tested.
Division II Non-Select
No. 13 Cecilia (6-4) over No. 4 Lakeshore (8-2)
It's rarely a smart thing to pick against Brent Indest, one of the state's best coaches, but the defending champs have won five straight games and will have the best player on the field in four-star WR Braylon Calais, who actually plays more quarterback and running back than receiver for the Bulldogs.
Cecilia will have to find a way to get its defense off the field. In recent years, the Bulldogs have been in many more shootouts than defensive stalemates, and the Titans love to pound the rock. Coach Cody Champagne has underrated weapons at receiver in Jermaine Davis, Jayden Lewis and Malik Joseph. Collin Dore is a tough quarterback (20 TDs, four INT) who started at H-Back last season.
Division III Non-Select
No. 9 Marksville (9-2) over No. 8 Mansfield (9-2)
Marksville's only losses were to Jena and Bunkie, who are a combined 18-2. Mansfield gave a solid Class 4A Minden team a run in Week 1, but it comes out of an average District 3-2A. Marksville has an impressive non-district win vs. Church Point.
No. 10 Church Point (9-2) over No. 7 Loreauville (8-3)
QB Blake Delcambre and Loreauville have been on fire after a 1-3 start. The Tigers won soundly in district over defending Division III select champion Catholic New Iberia and defeated No. 26 Ville Platte 28-6 last week.
On the flip side, Church Point and Jarrison Reese, the first player to go over 1,000-yards receiving in school history, blew out Ville Platte 49-6 in Week 10. The Bears can spread you out with Reese and Chad Brooks (144 carries, 1,061, 15 TDs). While Loreauville took a road win over favored Erath in the second-round last year, we like the Bears and QB Luke Baudoin (19 TDs, three INT) to advance.
Division III Select
No. 9 Catholic New Iberia (9-2) over No. 8 Bunkie (9-1)
This pick got a lot riskier when Catholic coach Matthew Desormeaux said that senior QB Xander LaBauve is doubtful (back). But Owen Morris, who has rushed for over 200 yards in three straight games, will move to quarterback if LaBauve is sidelined and maneuver behind a huge offensive line.
Don't forget: Catholic NI, the defending state champ, defeated Lake Charles College Prep and led No. 2-seeded Notre Dame 28-0 at the half. Defensive backs Karon Eugene and Layton Mitchell patrol the secondary with Izaac Andre directing traffic at linebacker.
Division IV Non-Select
No. 11 Elton (8-3) over No. 6 North Iberville (9-2)
Elton running back Makelin Lemoine, who rushed for 2,268 yards on 154 carries with 36 touchdowns in the regular season, finds a way to lift the Indians to the win over a rising program.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App