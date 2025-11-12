South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders: Nov. 11, 2025
Here are the high school football statistical leaders for the Lafayette metro area at the end of the regular season.
Several players have appeared in less than 10 games that didn't involve expected open dates. For example, Lafayette Christian won by forfeit last week vs. Lake Arthur. Earlier, Gueydan forfeited to Westminster Christian-Lafayette, which has 2029 RB Pierce Gable listed among the top rushers. Roderick Tezeno of Opelousas Catholic still ranks among the top receivers despite being sidelined for weeks.
Passing
Carson Gurzi, Carencro (143 of 260) 2,725 yards, two INT, 29 touchdowns
Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (159 of 328) 2346-10-27 TDs
Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (178 of 311) 2303-8-35
*Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (124 of 223) 2141-8-30
Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (144 of 220) 1821-10-18
Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (100 of 148) 1812-1-23
Stephen George, Westminster Christian-OP (75 of 115) 1768-5-24
Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (72 of 137) 1707-5-15
Noah Antoine, Westgate (109 of 187) 1670-4-16
Collin Dore, Cecilia (95 of 147) 1455-4-14
Rushing
Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 179 carries, 1654 yards, 24 TDs
Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 185 carries, 1442 yards 17 TDs
Owen Morris, Catholic NI 120 carries, 1353 yards, 21 TDs
Hugo Morales, Delcambre 170-1224 9 TDs
Kyle Horde, Westminster Christian-OP 106-1165 16 TDs
Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 132-1093 15 TDs
Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 172-1092 13 TDs
Justin Williams, Southside 172-1073 19 TDs
DeMaurion Cormier, Kaplan 158-1055 15 TDs
Nathan Driggs, St. Edmund 123-1021 14 TDs
Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 141-985 13 TDs
Parker Dies, Southside 97-973 13 TDs
Chad Brooks, Church Point 130-967 13 TDs
Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest 91-927 14 TDs
Jahlil Charles, Erath 98-874 9 TDs
Receiving
Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 49 catches, 1,154 yards 14 TDs
Jarrison Reese, Church Point 57-1016 14 TDs
Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 56-910 13 TDs
Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 64-909 10 TDs
Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 44-781 14 TDs
Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 35-770 11 TDs
Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 53-693 6 TDs
*Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 37-678 14 TDs
Jamieon Brown, Lafayette 38-662 9 TDs
Jamion James, St. Martinville 43-612 5 TDs
Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603 7 TDs
Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian-OP 23-601 11 TDs
Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 31-519 8 TDs
Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 27-518 4 TDs
*Missing Week 10 stats
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App