South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders: Nov. 11, 2025

Top passers, rushers and receivers at the end of the regular season

Mike Coppage

Teurlings Catholic WR Andrew Viator
Teurlings Catholic WR Andrew Viator / SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the high school football statistical leaders for the Lafayette metro area at the end of the regular season.

Several players have appeared in less than 10 games that didn't involve expected open dates. For example, Lafayette Christian won by forfeit last week vs. Lake Arthur. Earlier, Gueydan forfeited to Westminster Christian-Lafayette, which has 2029 RB Pierce Gable listed among the top rushers. Roderick Tezeno of Opelousas Catholic still ranks among the top receivers despite being sidelined for weeks.

Passing

Carson Gurzi, Carencro (143 of 260) 2,725 yards, two INT, 29 touchdowns

Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (159 of 328) 2346-10-27 TDs

Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (178 of 311) 2303-8-35

*Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (124 of 223) 2141-8-30

Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (144 of 220) 1821-10-18

Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (100 of 148) 1812-1-23

Stephen George, Westminster Christian-OP (75 of 115) 1768-5-24

Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (72 of 137) 1707-5-15

Noah Antoine, Westgate (109 of 187) 1670-4-16

Collin Dore, Cecilia (95 of 147) 1455-4-14

Rushing

Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 179 carries, 1654 yards, 24 TDs

Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 185 carries, 1442 yards 17 TDs

Owen Morris, Catholic NI 120 carries, 1353 yards, 21 TDs

Hugo Morales, Delcambre 170-1224 9 TDs

Kyle Horde, Westminster Christian-OP 106-1165 16 TDs

Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 132-1093 15 TDs

Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 172-1092 13 TDs

Justin Williams, Southside 172-1073 19 TDs

DeMaurion Cormier, Kaplan 158-1055 15 TDs

Nathan Driggs, St. Edmund 123-1021 14 TDs

Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 141-985 13 TDs

Parker Dies, Southside 97-973 13 TDs

Chad Brooks, Church Point 130-967 13 TDs

Ke'Von Johnson, Northwest 91-927 14 TDs

Jahlil Charles, Erath 98-874 9 TDs

Receiving

Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 49 catches, 1,154 yards 14 TDs

Jarrison Reese, Church Point 57-1016 14 TDs

Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 56-910 13 TDs

Cameron Samuels, Abbeville 64-909 10 TDs

Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 44-781 14 TDs

Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 35-770 11 TDs

Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 53-693 6 TDs

*Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 37-678 14 TDs

Jamieon Brown, Lafayette 38-662 9 TDs

Jamion James, St. Martinville 43-612 5 TDs

Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603 7 TDs

Damien Thomas, Westminster Christian-OP 23-601 11 TDs

Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 31-519 8 TDs

Jackilon Roberson, Westgate 27-518 4 TDs

*Missing Week 10 stats

Published |Modified
Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

