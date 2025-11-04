South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Week 9
Here are the high school football statistical leaders for the Lafayette metro area through Week 9.
Misc: notes: Kaplan RB DeMaurion Cormier missed Week One but later enjoyed 200 and 300-yard games.
-Southside is home to three of the top 20 rushers: Justin Williams, Parker Dies and Kollen Francois (51-693-9 TDs).
-Roderick Tezeno of Opelousas Catholic remains among the top receivers although the four-star USC commit has missed action lately. His teammate, Royce Butler, has also been out after rushing for 722 yards on 97 carries with six TDs. Maurice Marcel's numbers have increased as the senior receiver has become quarterback Kross Gillen's leading target.
-Quarterbacks that can hurt you with their legs that were just beyond the cutoff for today include: Loreauville's Blake Delcambre (77 carries, 618 yards, 13 TDs) and Alex Munoz of Teurlings Catholic (14 TDs). Cecilia's Collin Dore is also in double-digits with 10 rushing scores.
Passing
Carson Gurzi, Carencro (130 of 238) 2,481 yards, two INT, 27 TDs
Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (124 of 223) 2141-8-30
Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (143 of 305) 2131-10-23
Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (101 of 207) 2127-6-34
Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (92 of 135) 1652-1-19
Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (62 of 114) 1586-2-15
Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (125 of 191) 1589-9-16
Noah Antoine, Westgate (97 of 170) 1464-4-13
Collin Dore, Cecilia (95 of 147) 1455-4-14
Stephen George, Westminster Christian OP (57 of 89) 1305-5-19
Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (98 of 165) 1300-7-20
Jack Landry, Erath (79 of 125) 1154-2-18
Luke Baudoin, Church Point (51 of 81) 1109-2-15
Receiving
Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 46-1086-13 TDs
Jarrison Reese, Church Point 47-896 12 TDs
Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 49-804 12 TDs
Cameron Samuels, 'Abbeville 54-798 10 TDs
Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 37-678 14 TDs
Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 29-667 8 TDs
Jamieon Brown, Lafayette 35-634 8 TDs
Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603 7 TDs
Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 32-598 13 TDs
Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 47-579 5 TDs
Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 31-519 8 TDs
Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 19-501 7 TDs
Rushing
Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 178-1567 25 TDs
Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 160-1242 14 TDs
Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 106-1105 17 TDs
Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 172-1092 13 TDs
DeMaurion Cormier, Kaplan 158-1055 15 TDs
Hugo Morales, Delcambre 133-1040 8 TDs
Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 106-986 16 TDs
Justin Williams, Southside 167-976 15 TDs
Nathan Driggs, St. Edmund 111-975 14 TDs
Parker Dies, Southside 92-869 13 TDs
Chad Brooks, Church Point 110-855 13 TDs
Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 122-820 10 TDs
Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 107-811 9 TDs
