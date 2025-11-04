High School

South-Central Louisiana High School Football Stat Leaders - Week 9

Check out the list of top passers, rushers and receivers

Owen Morris of Catholic New Iberia
Owen Morris of Catholic New Iberia / SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are the high school football statistical leaders for the Lafayette metro area through Week 9.

Misc: notes: Kaplan RB DeMaurion Cormier missed Week One but later enjoyed 200 and 300-yard games.

-Southside is home to three of the top 20 rushers: Justin Williams, Parker Dies and Kollen Francois (51-693-9 TDs).

-Roderick Tezeno of Opelousas Catholic remains among the top receivers although the four-star USC commit has missed action lately. His teammate, Royce Butler, has also been out after rushing for 722 yards on 97 carries with six TDs. Maurice Marcel's numbers have increased as the senior receiver has become quarterback Kross Gillen's leading target.

-Quarterbacks that can hurt you with their legs that were just beyond the cutoff for today include: Loreauville's Blake Delcambre (77 carries, 618 yards, 13 TDs) and Alex Munoz of Teurlings Catholic (14 TDs). Cecilia's Collin Dore is also in double-digits with 10 rushing scores.

Passing

Carson Gurzi, Carencro (130 of 238) 2,481 yards, two INT, 27 TDs

Kross Gillen, Opelousas Catholic (124 of 223) 2141-8-30

Cole Bergeron, St. Thomas More (143 of 305) 2131-10-23

Kennan Brown, Lafayette Renaissance (101 of 207) 2127-6-34

Alex Munoz, Teurlings Catholic (92 of 135) 1652-1-19

Nathan Zaunbrecher, St. Edmund (62 of 114) 1586-2-15

Dazavian Maze, Abbeville (125 of 191) 1589-9-16

Noah Antoine, Westgate (97 of 170) 1464-4-13

Collin Dore, Cecilia (95 of 147) 1455-4-14

Stephen George, Westminster Christian OP (57 of 89) 1305-5-19

Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian (98 of 165) 1300-7-20

Jack Landry, Erath (79 of 125) 1154-2-18

Luke Baudoin, Church Point (51 of 81) 1109-2-15

Receiving

Chantz Babineaux, Carencro 46-1086-13 TDs

Jarrison Reese, Church Point 47-896 12 TDs

Christian Breaux, St. Thomas More 49-804 12 TDs

Cameron Samuels, 'Abbeville 54-798 10 TDs

Maurice Marcel, Opelousas Catholic 37-678 14 TDs

Andrew Viator, Teurlings Catholic 29-667 8 TDs

Jamieon Brown, Lafayette 35-634 8 TDs

Roderick Tezeno, Opelousas Catholic 32-603 7 TDs

Jacourey Duhon, Lafayette Renaissance 32-598 13 TDs

Jacolby Campbell, Abbeville 47-579 5 TDs

Brayden Allen, Lafayette Christian 31-519 8 TDs

Hudson Simon, St. Edmund 19-501 7 TDs

Rushing

Jaden Celestine, Comeaux 178-1567 25 TDs

Joachim Bourgeois, Notre Dame 160-1242 14 TDs

Owen Morris, Catholic New Iberia 106-1105 17 TDs

Caiden Bellard, Lafayette Christian 172-1092 13 TDs

DeMaurion Cormier, Kaplan 158-1055 15 TDs

Hugo Morales, Delcambre 133-1040 8 TDs

Pierce Gable, Westminster Christian-Lafayette 106-986 16 TDs

Justin Williams, Southside 167-976 15 TDs

Nathan Driggs, St. Edmund 111-975 14 TDs

Parker Dies, Southside 92-869 13 TDs

Chad Brooks, Church Point 110-855 13 TDs

Xzaban Williams, Lafayette 122-820 10 TDs

Braylon Walker, Lafayette Christian 107-811 9 TDs

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

