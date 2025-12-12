High School

St. Charles vs. Archbishop Shaw: Live Score Updates from the Louisiana Division II Select Football Championship

District 9-4A rivals meet again after the top-seeded Comets blanked defending state champion Shaw 24-0 in the regular season

Mike Coppage

Rontrae Carter


If the Archbishop Shaw Eagles are to repeat as Division II select state champions, coach Hank Tierney's squad will have to defeat a No. 1 seed that dominated in a regular season matchup.

St. Charles Catholic (12-1) takes on the No. 7-seeded Eagles (9-4) at 7 P.M. on Friday in the Caesars Superdome after the Comets won 24-0 in district action. Check out our prediction and preview here.

Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.

Mike Coppage is a Louisiana-based veteran reporter with decades of experience covering recruiting and high school sports for Scout, Rivals, The Acadiana Advocate and The Daily Iberian. He has been freelancing for High School On SI since 2024.

