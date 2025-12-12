St. Charles vs. Archbishop Shaw: Live Score Updates from the Louisiana Division II Select Football Championship
If the Archbishop Shaw Eagles are to repeat as Division II select state champions, coach Hank Tierney's squad will have to defeat a No. 1 seed that dominated in a regular season matchup.
St. Charles Catholic (12-1) takes on the No. 7-seeded Eagles (9-4) at 7 P.M. on Friday in the Caesars Superdome after the Comets won 24-0 in district action. Check out our prediction and preview here.
Louisiana High School Football Division II Select Playoff Bracket
Follow this post, refreshing frequently to receive the latest live update from the game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, with real-time reporting on scores and key plays.
PREGAME
-Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M. Updates will appear here.
