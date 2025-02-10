Top 25 Louisiana Boys High School Basketball State Rankings (2/10/2025)
There is a new No. 1 in the Louisiana high school boys basketball rankings after the top two teams in last week's rankings squared off in Baton Rouge.
1. Liberty Magnet (18-1)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Patriots beat Crescent City 48-43 in a matchup of defending state champions and won a home district game against Catholic-BR, 52-40. 6-foot-4 Kingston Jarrell came off the bench to score 18 points and grab 10 rebounds vs. Catholic-BR, according to Robin Fambrough of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Malek Robinson added 12 points for the Patriots, who outscored the Bears in the first quarter, 13-3.
Jarrell made 8 of 9 field goals and the Bears shot 50% from the field. Robinson tallied eight steals, eight rebounds, seven assists and a block. Devin Houston had nine points and four rebounds.
Liberty outscored Crescent City in the fourth quarter, 13-4. Robinson, who scored 13 points, sank 6-of-6 free throws and finished with seven rebounds, seven assists and seven steals. Jadon Williams had 10 points and six rebounds.
2. Archbishop Shaw (19-2)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Eagles have won 11 games since a two-point loss to Sophie B. Wright. Shaw topped St. Charles 73-38 and The Willow School, 70-43. 6-foot-7 senior forward Kobe Butler, a Jackson State signee, was named to the LHSCA/LHSBCA All-Star team. After Shaw's 80-70 win over Zachary, VK Jones of The Hash It Out Show lauded the ability of Shaw's guards to penetrate the lane and their "ferocious defense."
3. Catholic-BR (25-2)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Bears defeated Madison Prep 52-50 and lost at Liberty, 52-40. Tate McCurry scored nine points and Austin Fruge added eight against Liberty. Against Madison Prep, the Bears got out to a 10-2 lead but trailed by a point at the half, according to The Baton Rouge Advocate. Tate McCurry nailed a 3-pointer that gave Catholic a 49-48 lead, its first of the second half, with less than a minute remaining. Matthew Trahan turned away Madison Prep in the waning moments with a blocked shot. McCurry scored 25 points.
4. Calvary Baptist (23-2)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Cavaliers beat Class 5A Airline, 67-48. Robert Wright had 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals, according to Jimmy Watson of The Shreveport Times. Bubba Strong (12 points, three rebounds), Jaiden Hall (11 points, seven assists, five rebounds, three steals) and TJ Jamison (10 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals) all scored in double figures.
Calvary Baptist will face Division III nonselect No. 1 Red River (21-3) and Class 4A Bossier (12-10) in upcoming games. A game vs. Woodlawn-Shreveport was canceled.
5. St. Thomas More (21-3)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars defeated Division III nonselect defending state champion Marksville 77-58 and won a district game vs. Comeaux, 57-38. STM has won 13 consecutive games with a scoring high in the game vs. Marksville, which was played on Saturday at the Cajundome. Grayson Roy's 23 points were a team high. John Luke Bourque (14 points) and Bo Couvillon (10) scored in double figures. Eljah Guidry chipped in nine points, and Trenton Potier had seven. The Cougars, who made 18 of 23 free throw attempts, host 22-5 David Thibodaux on Feb. 14.
6. Central-BR (20-2)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats ran their winning streak to 12 games with victories at St. Martinville and vs. Woodlawn-BR. Central trailed St. Martinvllle until Collin Verret's three-pointer at the end of the third quarter put the Wildcats ahead 31-30. Central held the Tigers scoreless in the fourth quarter to prevail 42-30. Junior Jace Conrad scored 12 points and dished out no-look assists to Jalen Thomas (eight points) in the fourth quarter.
Kedrick Franklin and Verrett also scored eight points apiece. 6-foot-6 football star Scott Smith had a big bucket in the second half. The Wildcats have been without 6-foot-7 Markell Sampson (wrist). In the 74-63 win over Woodlawn-BR, Conrad scored 19 of his 24 points in the first half, according to William Weathers of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Thomas added 21 points for Central, which travels to Catholic BR and hosts Liberty this week.
7. Archbishop Hannan (17-6)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II select)
The Hawks routed 15-8 Lakeshore by a score of 72-34. Drew Timmons posted a double-double with 21 points and 12 rebounds, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Anthony Thompson added 19 in the rematch of last season's district championship won by Lakeshore. Paul Hoyt had eight points for Hannan, which outscored the Titans 19-5 after beginning with a 1-0 deficit due to a technical foul.
8. Wossman (23-6)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Wildcats swept Peabody, Franklin Parish and Carroll. Senior guard Zion Weeks, who received a scholarship offer from Hinds CC on Sunday, was named the Downsouth Sports player of the game after registering a double-double in the 62-61 road win over Peabody. Wossman won at Carroll on Saturday, 68-51. The Wildcats, who have won three of four games against Carroll, are scheduled to host Peabody on Feb. 14.
9. Lake Charles College Prep (22-4)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 5 (Division II select)
The Blazers won in overtime at St. Louis 51-49 and defeated Westlake, 59-48. Izahya Brown and Evans Burns scored 10 points apiece in the win vs. St. Louis. Jaiven Matthews and Caiden Jones had nine and seven points. Matthews sank 5 of 8 from the charity stripe for LCCP, which struggled from the line (15 of 33). Brown (16 points) and Burns (10) also led the scoring vs. Westlake. Jaiven Matthews chipped in eight points, and Juriah Matthews had seven.
10. Peabody Magnet (21-3)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Warhorses played three games in four days with wins over Avoyelles Public Charter and West Ouachita and a loss to Wossman. The 67-60 win at Avoyelles Charter was a showdown of defending state champions. Senior Isaiah Jones was named an LHSCA/LHSBCA all-star.
11. Alexandria (25-5)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Trojans won at home against Ruston in a district game, 49-44. The Bearcats led ASH after a quarter, 16-9, according to LaMar Gafford of Cenla Preps, and increased the margin to 30-14 at the half before the Trojans won the second half, 30-19. 6-foot-8 junior Tyshawn Duncan scored 17 points and blocked four shots, according to Bret McCormick of The Lincoln Parish Journal. Jordyn Johnson had 18 points.
12. Zachary (21-4)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Broncos bounced back from consecutive losses to defeat 17-7 Scotlandville in the district opener on the road, 71-64. Zachary outscored Scotlandville in the first quarter, 21-8. The Broncos canned nine 3-pointers with leading scorers Xavier Ferguson (31 points) and Ian Edmond (17) combining for eight 3s. Aidan Givens (eight points) made the other triple. Cambren Price and Kristion Brooks combined for 13 points. Zachary lost at 17-10 Slidell by a 59-52 margin.
13. Ponchatoula (18-5)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Green Wave won its eighth and ninth straight games by downing 18-8 Covington 84-73 and Mandeville, 49-36.
14. Madison Prep (21-7)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 4 (Division II select)
The Chargers defeated 20-9 GEO Next Generation 73-45 and 16-6 Southern Lab by a 61-54 score. Madison Prep also won vs. Jennings and lost by two points to Catholic-BR. Wes Favorite, one of only two seniors, dropped 20 points in the 52-50 loss to Catholic-BR. William Nelson, a 6-foot-6 freshman, added 10 points. Nelson scored 20 points vs. GEO Next, according to The Basketball Tribune.
15. Ruston (14-5)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Bearcats beat 11-7 Winnfield 66-48 and lost at Alexandria, 49-44. Sophomore Ahmad Hudson finished with 11 points and 17 rebounds vs. Alexandria, according to Bret McCormick of The Lincoln Parish Journal. A 3-pointer by Kohl Gray gave Ruston a 19-9 lead ahead of a second half Trojans' rally. KeShun Malcolm had 12 points. Ruston has games remaining vs. 17-9 Ouachita Parish, which has lost three straight, and 12-11 West Monroe (four game winning streak).
16. East Ascension (20-4)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Spartans beat Live Oak 48-46 and Prairieville 82-37. TJ Wenzy knocked down two free throws with less than a minute remaining in a one-point win over University Lab in January, according to Chris Chapple of The Baton Rouge Advocate. East Ascension features 6-foot-9 Lebron Napoleon and 6-foot-7, 280-pound football star Brysten Martinez, who had 17 points and 11 rebounds with four blocked shots in the 53-52 win over U-High. D'Ron McZeal contributed 16 points with four 3-pointers.
17. Holy Cross (21-3)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I select)
The Tigers debuted not that long at No. 25 in the rankings but lost games to Bonnabel and Catholic-New Iberia. Since then, Holy Cross was won five straight, highlighted by Catholic League wins over Jesuit and St. Augustine. The Tigers downed 19-5 Jesuit on the road, 59-43. Javian Neco scored 20 points and Cash Pichon added 13, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports. Sophomore Abe Taylor heated up in the fourth quarter when he accounted for 14 of his 16 points.
18. St. Augustine (22-4)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Purple Knights defeated John Curtis 47-44 and lost at Holy Cross, 51-43. JaVerdes Brazile's lay-up vs. Curtis completed a 10-0 run and gave St. Aug its first lead of the game, 44-43, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. The Purple Knights were 13-of-17 from the free-throw line. The Patriots made 1 of 2 from the charity stripe. Jakobe Shepeard's 13 points led St. Aug in scoring. Aaron Miles had 12 points.
19. Denham Springs (23-3)
Previous rank: 20
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Yellow Jackets snapped a two-game losing streak by defeating Live Oak, 58-52. Through the first 24 games, five players were averaging more than eight ppg.
20. Dunham (15-5)
Previous rank; 21
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Tigers defeated 13-7 Donaldsonville (56-44) and 18-7 Parkview Baptist (45-43). AJ Olivier had 13 points and Brayden Rabalais scored 10 in the win at Parkview Baptist. Sophomores Elijah Haven (18 points) and Xzavier Baker (12) led the scoring in the win over Donaldsonville. The Tigers used a 14-0 run in the second quarter to gain separation.
21. Natchitoches-Central (20-5)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Chiefs beat 16-10 Captain Shreve (57-43) and lost to 18-8 Huntington (54-44). Harold Remo led the team in scoring in both games, totaling 10 points and five rebounds vs. Huntington and 18 points and six rebounds vs. Captain Shreve.
22. John Curtis (20-6)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
The Patriots lost to St. Augustine 47-44 and beat Archbishop Rummel, 62-55. Curtis held what appeared to be a comfortable 24-8 lead vs. St. Aug, according to Chris Dabe of The New Orleans Advocate. Autrail Manning scored 13 points.
23. Lacassine (26-1)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 1 (Class B).
The Cardinals handled Episcopal School of Acadiana 74-36 and Hathaway, 58-20. Lacassine hasn't lost since the season opener vs. Negreet (19-8).
24. Opelousas (16-4)
Previous rank: 24
Power rating: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
The Tigers defeated Beau Chene, 50-31. Brayhlon Artholee scored 13 points. Caden Arvie added 10. Opelousas has won 10 consecutive games.
25. Northshore (18-5)
Previous rank: 25
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers are on a 10-game winning streak. Last week, Northshore notched wins over 17-10 Slidell (70-55) and Salmen (72-54).
Dropped out: No. 22 Jesuit (19-5)
Next dozen: Bonnabel (20-6), Huntington (18-8), Sulphur (23-4), David Thibodaux (22-5), Northside (20-5), Catholic-New Iberia (15-8), McKinley (15-7), John F Kennedy (22-5), Richwood (16-9), Bossier (12-10), Red River (21-3), Newman (16-5)
Watch list: Sarah Reed (20-7), St. Michael (21-8), Jesuit (19-5), Vandebilt Catholic (19-6), Rosepine (23-3), Lincoln Prep (20-7), Southern Lab (16-6), Hamilton Christian (16-6), Crescent City (12-9), Avoyelles Public Charter (19-7), Zwolle (19-8), Hicks (28-6), Simsboro (17-8), Plainview (23-3), Pleasant Hill (23-5), Gibsland-Coleman (16-8), Minden (17-3), Brusly (19-3), Madison (21-3), Carroll (16-13), Marksville (21-7), Church Point (19-8), Vinton (18-3), Franklin (16-5), Lakeview (21-4), Ferriday (21-8)