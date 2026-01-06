Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School Rankings - Jan. 5, 2026
Several teams in the most recent High School on SI Louisiana top 25 girls basketball rankings were in action at the Lafayette Christian New Year's Tournament over the weekend.
It was a battle of attrition for some programs, as Zachary lost 6-foot-1 Asia Bell in the first half of a first-round loss to Huntington on Friday, and coach Brian Shyne's Raiders were missing Kendal Stevenson in a loss to Simpson in the third-place game after she suffered a concussion on Saturday night.
1. John Curtis Christian (11-1)
Previous ranking: 2
The Patriots ended 2025 with a win over University Lab and began the new year by defeating Denham Springs 61-39. Sophomores Raven Bolds, Janiyah Williams and Jayla Albert combined for 43 points, 17 rebounds and 17 assists vs. Denham Springs.
2. Slidell (14-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Sophomore Madyson Parker scored a career-high 29 points in a 79-51 win over Destrehan. Parker is averaging 17.9 points per game, according to Joseph Halm of The New Orleans Advocate. Ciani Williams is scoring 10.1 and Trista Gallien is averaging 8.6 points and more than seven boards. The Tigers, No. 2 in the Division I nonselect power ratings, travel to Edna Karr this week.
3. Southern Lab (14-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Asia Patin was named MVP of the LCA Tournament as the Kittens swept Wossman, Midland, Huntington and Neville. Southern Lab will make a road trip to Northeast Louisiana later this month for games against Franklin Parish and Oak Grove.
4. Neville (13-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Tigers are the biggest mover after making the drive to south Louisiana from Monroe and earning runner-up honors at the LCA Tournament. Neville defeated Lafayette High, Iowa and Simpson - its second win over the Class C champions - before losing 60-54 in the finals to Southern Lab. The Tigers began the year 7-0 before dropping three of their next five games. Since then, they've won four of five.
5. Simpson (26-4)
Previous ranking: 10
The Broncos have won four of their last five since losses to Neville and Rosepine. Simpson beat defending Division I select champion Huntington and defending Division III select champ Lafayette Christian at the Knights' tourney. Olivia Edwards made the all-tournament team. The Broncos rallied from a deficit for a 57-53 win over Huntington. Ashlyn Allain was a frequent threat from the perimeter, and post players Hallie Rollins and Bella Hunnicutt displayed range on their jumpers as well as slick moves in the paint.
6. Huntington (10-4)
Previous ranking: 3
The Raiders handed Zachary its first defeat 50-40. Kaylie Dupree and Kyndal Graham combined for 45 points. Dupree had a double-double and registered eight blocks. The Raiders also beat Ponchatoula before dropping the final two games of the LCA Tournament to Southern Lab and Simpson.
7. Madison Prep (13-6)
Previous ranking: 11
Freshman Kenli Addison scored nine points in Madison Prep's 46-38 win over Zachary in a Sunday consolation game at the LCA Tournament. Auri Ray led with 16 points, and Gabby Dotson added 15 with a trio of 3-pointers. The Chargers also beat J.S. Clark and Lafayette after dropping a first round game to Iowa.
8. Zachary (16-2)
Previous ranking: 1
The Broncos split four games at the LCA Tournament, and they were without 6-foot-1 Asia Bell, who exited in the first half of the opening round loss to Huntington and was in a walking boot the rest of the weekend. Zachary bounced back with wins over Midland and Fairview before an eight-point loss to Madison Prep on Sunday.
9. Prairieville (13-3)
Previous ranking: 9
The Hurricanes knocked Midland from the unbeaten ranks 70-54 and won games over Sulphur and Madison Prep.
10. University Lab (15-3)
Previous ranking: 4
The Cubs lost to John Curtis and Jackson Southside, the No. 26 team in Tennessee, and took a 52-47 win over Chelsea HS, the No. 22 team in Alabama (MaxPreps). U-High, No. 1 in the Division II select power ratings, has a recent 42-30 win over Southern Lab.
11. Iowa (11-3)
Previous ranking: 14
The Yellow Jackets had an eight-game winning streak snapped by Neville in a 47-44 loss. Previously, Iowa scored 158 points in wins over St. Thomas More and Teurlings Catholic.
12. Bell City (15-2)
Previous ranking: 12
The Bruins, who blew out Singer and Welsh by more than 30 points, host Class 5A Barbe on Jan. 6.
13. Lafayette Christian (9-5)
Previous ranking: 13
The Knights split games at their tournament, beating Edna Karr and losing to Simpson.
14. Midland (16-3)
Previous ranking: 5
The Rebels defeated LaGrange and lost to Prairieville, Southern Lab and Zachary. Molli Thibodeaux averaged 14 points and seven rebounds for last year's state tourney team as a freshman. In the final days of 2025, Midland secured a 57-42 win over previously unbeaten North Vermilion.
15. French Settlement (15-1)
Previous ranking: 17
The Lions bombarded Division I select No. 3 Archbishop Chapelle 62-25 and defeated 2024-25 tournament team Albany, in addition to a 77-17 rout of Bonnabel.
16. Parkview Baptist (13-2)
Previous ranking: 15
The top three teams in the Division II select power ratings are from District 6-3A. The Eagles are No. 2 (U-High, Madison Prep are Nos 1 and 3). Parkview Baptist reeled off wins over Northshore and Terrebonne after a loss to Zachary. Anna Richerson committed to Loyola University in New Orleans.
17. Acadiana (18-2)
Previous ranking: 16
The Rams won games away from their home court over Hicks and Vidalia. Acadiana forfeited a game to Alexandria after being unable to make the trip that day.
18. Wossman (7-8)
Previous ranking: not ranked (first five out)
The Wildcats had a four-game winning streak snapped by Southern Lab at the LCA Tournament. Earlier, Wossman won games vs. LaGrange, Ouachita Parish and West Monroe.
19. Vandebilt Catholic (7-3)
Previous ranking: 19
The Terriers will be well-rested after a holiday break and will travel to Lafayette Christian on Jan. 6.
20. Ponchatoula (12-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Green Wave had an eight-game winning streak halted by Huntington at the LCA Tournament. Laila Allbritton came off the bench to score more than 20 points in the 80-78 win over Fairview.
21. Fairview (16-8)
Previous ranking: 20
The Class C Panthers held their own in losses by a combined five points to Ponchatoula and Zachary at the LCA Tournament. Avery Williams was a constant threat to score high percentage shots, driving through traffic to finish in the lane.
22. Oak Grove (10-3)
Previous ranking: 22
Caroline Bradley scored 50 points in a win over Sterlington.
23. LaGrange (12-4)
Previous ranking: 7
The Gators dropped games to Midland, Wossman and Zachary at the LCA Tournament and beat Lafayette High.
24. Westlake (10-2)
Previous ranking: 24
The Rams take on Hornbeck on Jan. 6.
25.Pitkin (20-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (first five out)
The top team in the Class C power ratings travels to Lafayette Chistian on Jan. 13.
Dropped out: No. 18 Destrehan, No. 22 Sterlington, No. 23 Captain Shreve, No. 25 Terrebonne
On the Bubble: North Vermilion, Riverdale, Sacred Heart-NO, Salmen
