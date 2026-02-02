Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School State Rankings - Feb. 2, 2026
High school sports action grinded to a halt for the northern portion of Louisiana last week due to a winter storm. There were plenty of games down south, with notable upsets of ranked teams, such as New Iberia taking down Acadiana and Sam Houston over Sulphur - both District 3-5A contests - and Northside defeating North Vermilion, which was without star center Stevie Brasseaux.
Here is this week's High School on SI Louisiana girls basketball top 25 rankings. (Power ratings and records courtesy of the LHSAA).
1. John Curtis Christian (19-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Curtis took district wins over Edna Karr and Dominican and will play its final 9-5A game on Feb. 2 at Division I select No. 6 Archbishop Chapelle (20-6). The Patriots also travel to third-ranked Southern Lab this week.
2. Simpson (32-4)
Previous ranking: 2
The defending Class C champions extended their winning streak to eight games with a win over Hornbeck and have upcoming games vs. Class C No. 4 Evans (23-5) and Division I select No. 11 Tioga (20-7).
3. Southern Lab (22-4)
Previous ranking: 3
The Kittens ripped Central Private 70-13 and will host ranked Lafayette Christian and No. 1 John Curtis this week, as well as Division II select defending champion Vandebilt Catholic. All three games are at home. Southern Lab will honor senior Asia Patin at the LCA game for scoring 2,000 points.
4. Zachary (23-3)
Previous ranking: 4
The Broncos blitzed Central-BR 88-11 and won vs. ranked Midland. With Ava Raymond and Asia Bell in foul trouble, Zachary got help from Sarhya Smith and twins Arianna and Arielle Clayton in the 66-53 win over Midland, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate. Kennedi Whitfield scored 15 points. Raymond and Bell combined for 28 points, and Ayja Walker distributed eight assists. The Broncos take on Division I select No. 3 St. Joseph's Academy (19-3) next.
5. Slidell (22-1)
Previous ranking: 5
In a matchup of city rivals, the Tigers defeated Salmen 62-52. Trista Gallien scored 16 points, and Slidell was on point at the free-throw line, according to Joseph Halm of The St. Tammany Farmer/New Orleans Advocate. Slidell also drubbed Chalmette 72-27.
6. Prairieville (20-3)
Previous ranking: 6
The Hurricanes, the No. 1 team in the Division I nonselect power ratings, won a district matchup vs. Dutchtown 69-51. Prairieville will host Division I nonselect No. 19 Walker (18-10) next.
7. Oak Grove (18-3)
Previous ranking: 8
Like most north Louisiana teams, the Tigers didn't play last week due to severe winter weather across the region. Oak Grove remained No. 2 in the Division IV nonselect power ratings behind French Settlement.
8. Madison Prep (20-7)
Previous ranking: 9
Madison Prep defeated University Lab in a pivotal district game 50-46. The Chargers, who are No. 2 in the Division II select power ratings behind the Cubs, had a game vs. Division I nonselect No. 15 H.L. Bourgeois (19-5) canceled.
9. University Lab (19-3)
Previous ranking: 7
The Cubs, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped at Madison Prep, take on Division II select No. 3 Parkview Baptist (21-3) next.
10. Bell City (20-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Bell City beat Lacassine 63-33. The Bruin, who are No. 2 in the Class B power ratings behind Pitkin, have won every game by double digits. They'll take on Class B No. 7 Hathaway (16-10), which has a win over ranked Midland, next on Feb. 3.
11. Wossman (13-8)
Previous ranking: 11
The Wildcats were idle. The defending state champs are No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings behind Sterlington, LaGrange and North Vermilion.
12. Neville (16-5)
Previous ranking: 12
The Tigers were off last week.
13. Parkview Baptist (21-3)
Previous ranking: 13
The Eagles won three games in three days by margins of 51, 24 and 69 points.
14. Midland (22-7)
Previous ranking: 14
The No. 1 team in the Division IV nonselect power ratings blew out Lafayette Renaissance and Welsh in district games and lost at Zachary. Tora Savoy scored 17 points vs. the Broncos, according to Jackson Reyes of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
15. Lafayette Christian (18-6)
Previous ranking: 15
The five-time defending state champs won district games over Lake Arthur and Lafayette Renaissance by scores of 47-38 and 62-11. LCA hosts Midland in the second round of district on Feb. 10. The Rebels won the first meeting.
16. Fairview (22-8)
Previous ranking: 16
The Class B defending state champs routed Hicks 85-42 for their fifth straight win and have a district rematch vs. Pitkin coming up soon.
17. Westlake (17-2)
Previous ranking: 17
The Rams beat St. Louis 53-34. There is a showdown vs. another Lake Charles powerhouse in the near future vs. ranked LaGrange.
18. Parkway (15-6)
Previous ranking: 22
The Panthers, who were off last week, host Division I nonselect No. 24 Airline (10-9), which has won seven straight games since a loss to Parkway., on Feb. 3 in a District 1-5A clash.
19. LaGrange (20-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Gators have won nine straight since losing three of four games at the LCA Tournament (to Zachary, Wossman and Midland). LaGrange battled back from a 10-point deficit to defeat Iowa in the district opener 52-48.
20. French Settlement (22-3)
Previous ranking: 23
The Lions beat St. Helena and Loranger and face Division I nonselect No. 16 Mandeville (16-10) next.
21. Pitkin (27-4)
Previous ranking: 24
Pitkin defeated Elizabeth and Class C No. 7 Reeves.
22. Huntington (12-6)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Raiders were off last week and have dropped four of their last six games, but they re-enter the rankings with a game vs. Division I select No. 13 Captain Shreve (14-9) on deck (Feb. 2). Huntington is No. 3 in the Division I select power ratings.
23. Riverdale (17-0)
Previous ranking: 25
The Rebels beat Higgins 65-13. Their schedule hasn't been the toughest, but don't forget that Riverdale (No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings) has a win over Salmen.
24. Salmen (21-2)
Previous ranking: not ranked (first out)
Salmen defeated Fontainebleau and lost to Slidell 62-52. The loss snapped a 21-game winning streak that began after a 67-60 season opening loss to Riverdale.
25. Teurlings Catholic (20-7)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Rebels are the only team with a perfect record in District 4-4A. Teurlings Catholic has a win over Northside, which defeated previously ranked North Vermilion. Teurlings Catholic, which is on an eight-game winning streak, travels to North Vermilion this week.
Dropped out: No. 18 Acadiana, No. 19 North Vermilion, No. 20 Sulphur, No. 21 Iowa
On the bubble: Negreet, Woodlawn-BR, Calvin, Choudrant, Ponchatoula, Carver, E.D. White, Buckeye, Northside, Rosepine, Sacred Heart-NO, De La Salle, Menard, Destrehan, South Lafourche, Sterlington, Albany, South Beauregard, West Feliciana, Jena, Ville Platte, Springfield, Arcadia, Merryville, Denham Springs