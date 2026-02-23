Top 25 Louisiana Girls Basketball High School State Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
Although almost all of the teams in the most recent Louisiana High School on SI top 25 girls basketball rankings earned first round byes, there was plenty of movement since we last updated the list.
Check out the rankings entering the second round of the playoffs tonight (Monday, Feb. 23).
1. John Curtis Christian (21-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Top-seeded John Curtis faces No. 17 Hammond (18-11) in the second round of the Division I select playoffs. The Tors won at No. 16 Lafayette 52-44. The winner will meet either No. 9 Archbishop Chapelle (23-9) or No. 8 Captain Shreve (19-10). Curtis beat Chapelle 64-34 in district.
2. Simpson (36-4)
Previous ranking: 2
The Broncos beat Division I select No. 10 Tioga by 21 points and also defeated Holden in the last two games of the regular season. The top-seeded defending Class C champions host No. 16 Johnson Bayou (18-13) in the regional round. The winner meets either No. 8 Reeves (16-14) or No. 9 Hackberry (22-11).
3. Zachary (27-3)
Previous ranking: 3
The Broncos were stout in the last two games of the regular season, downing Liberty and Woodlawn by 37 and 33 points. Coach Tami McClure's team meets No. 17 Walker (21-11) in the second round. Zachary won a regular season meeting at home 51-46. The winner meets either No. 8 Destrehan (20-7) or No. 9 Natchitoches-Central (20-8).
4. Southern Lab (24-5)
Previous ranking: 4
Asia Patin and the Division IV select top-seeded Kittens corralled defending Division II select state champion Vandebilt Catholic 72-31 in the final game of the regular season. Lab meets No. 16 Highland Baptist (12-11) in the regional in a rematch of the 2022 quarterfinals. The winner gets either No. 8 Sacred Heart (19-10) or No. 9 Ascension Catholic (17-7).
5. Slidell (27-1)
Previous ranking: 5
The Tigers took down Mandeville and Salmen at the end of the regular season. Slidell, which is seeded No. 2 in Division I nonselect, hosts No. 15 West Monroe (17-12) next after the Rebels knocked off No. 18 Mandeville. The winner meets No. 7 Denham Springs (21-9) or No. 10 South Lafourche (22-4). Denham Springs debuts in the rankings this week.
6. Oak Grove (24-3)
Previous ranking: 7
Caroline Bradley and the Tigers earned the No. 2 seed in Division III nonselect and will host No. 15 Winnfield (13-11). The winner meets either No. 7 Mansfield (16-11) or No. 10 Red River (20-12).
7. Madison Prep (25-7)
Previous ranking: 8
The Chargers, who are the top seed in Division II select, routed GEO Next Generation 86-11 and defeated Parkview Baptist 44-42 to finish the regular season. Madison Prep hosts No. 17 Booker T. Washington-Shreveport (16-15), which won at No. 16 Peabody. The winner meets either No. 9 St. Michael (18-8) or No. 8 Northside (17-7).
8. Bell City (23-2)
Previous ranking: 10
The No. 1 seed in Class B meets No. 17 Oak Hill (14-17) in a rematch of last year's semifinal won by Bell City 72-54. The winner will advance to meet either No. 8 Choudrant (24-7) or No. 9 Anacoco (17-14), which has a recent win over defending champion No. 3-seeded Fairview.
9. Parkview Baptist (24-4)
Previous ranking: 9
The No. 3 seed in Division II select welcomes No. 19 St. Louis (12-11) to Baton Rouge tonight after the Saints won at No. 14 David Thibodaux. The winner meets either No. 6 Vandebilt Catholic (15-7) or No. 11 Archbishop Hannan (15-12.
10. Prairieville (24-4)
Previous ranking: 6
The Hurricanes, the No. 3 seed in Division I nonselect, had a 20-game winning streak snapped in a 70-52 loss at Denham Springs. Prairieville will host No. 19 Ouachita Parish (13-12), which took out district rival No. 14 Ruston. The winner meets either No. 11 Parkway (20-8) or No. 6 Salmen (25-3).
11. Wossman (17-6)
Previous ranking: 11
The defending champs of Division II nonselect are a No. 4 seed and will host No. 13 Northwest (18-12). The winner meets either No. 5 Iowa (24-5) or No. 21 Bastrop (13-12).
12. Neville (21-5)
Previous ranking: 12
The No. 4-seeded Tigers meet No. 13 Haughton (23-9) tonight. The winner will square off with either No. 5 Sulphur (20-6) or No. 12 Terrebonne (23-7). The Tors and Tigers could be one of the best regional round matchups.
13. Midland (25-7)
Previous ranking: 13
The Rebels won District 6-2A, which involved sweeping Division IV nonselect No. 6 Lake Arthur and Division III select No. 1 Lafayette Christian. Midland, the No. 1 seed in Division IV nonselect, hosts No. 17 Jonesboro-Hodge (14-17), which beat No. 16 Delhi. The winner gets either No. 8 White Castle (20-13) or No. 9 Franklin (17-9.
14. University Lab (26-5)
Previous ranking: 14
No. 2-seedeed Cubs take on No. 15 Booker T. Washington-New Orleans (16-15) in a Division II select regional matchup. The winner should get No. 7 E.D. White (20-10), which hosts No. 10 Haynes Academy (18-4). E.D. White won a regular season meeting 48-26.
15. LaGrange (26-4)
Previous ranking: 16
The second-seeded Gators face No. 15 South Terrebonne (19-10) in the Division II nonselect regionals with the winner facing No. 7 Albany (22-9) or No. 10 Brusly (20-11).
16. French Settlement (27-3)
Previous ranking: 18
The Lions garnered the top seed in Division III nonselect and will face No. 17 Vidalia (18-11), which shocked No. 16 Berwick in a 75-41 rout. The winner meets either No. 8 Richwood (16-12) or No. 9 Union Parish (16-6). Richwood has a win over Division II nonselect No. 1 Sterlington.
17. Denham Springs (21-9)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Yellow Jackets are on an eight-game winning streak and hold the No. 7 seed in Division I nonselect. Denham Springs hosts No. 10 South Lafourche (22-4), which won by one point over No. 23 Southside. The winner will meet either No. 15 West Monroe or No. 2 Slidell.
18. Lafayette Christian (21-8)
Previous ranking: 17
The defending state champs, a No. 1 seed in Division III select, already defeated No. 16 Amite 56-25 in the regionals and await the winner of No. 8 Newman (15-13) and No. 9 Episcopal (16-9).
19. Huntington (17-7)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The defending champs of Division I select have moved in and out of the top 25, primarily due to District 1-5A teams beating up on each other. Huntington finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak and will host No. 13 Woodlawn-BR (19-13) in a rematch of last year's state title game. The winner meets No. 5 Acadiana (29-4) or No. 12 Alexandria (19-11).
20. Rosepine (23-7)
Previous ranking: 22
The No. 2-seeded Eagles host No. 15 St. Thomas Aquinas (9-18) in the second round of the Division III select playoffs. The winner advances to face either No. 7 GEO Next Generation (19-13) or Northlake Christian (13-15). This bracket should be a cruise for the Eagles until the state tournament.
21. Sulphur (20-6)
Previous ranking: 23
Sulphur (No. 5 in Division I nonselect) hosts No. 12 Terrebonne and will meet either No. 4 Neville or No. 13 Haughton (see records for those schools in Neville's team capsule above).
22. Fairview (25-9)
Previous ranking: 15
The No. 3-seeded Panthers had a nine-game winning streak snapped at Anacoco. They'll host No. 14 Weston (20-11) in the Class B regionals with the winner getting No. 6 Quitman (22-7), a winner over No. 11 Florien.
23. North Vermilion (25-3)
Previous ranking: 25
The Patriots, a No. 3 seed, tangle with No. 14 Plaquemine (18-12) in a Division II nonselect regional with the winner meeting No. 6 South Beauregard (21-8) or No. 11 Opelousas (19-9).
24. Pitkin (31-5
Previous ranking: not ranked
The Tigers are back in the rankings after winning seven of their last eight, including a 21-point win over Division II nonselect No. 6 South Beauregard. Pitikin hosts No. 18 Castor (17-11), which beat No. 15 Family Community. The winner faces either No. 10 Glenmora (21-18) or No. 7 Hathaway (17-12).
25. Sterlington (24-4)
Previous ranking: not ranked
The top seed in Division II nonselect hosts No. 16 Lutcher (15-11) with the winner meeting No. 8 West Feliciana (22-6) or No. 9 Iota (18-6).
Dropped out: No. 19 Westlake, No. 20 Riverdale, No. 21 Salmen, No. 24 Haughton
On the Bubble: Teurlings Catholic, Scotlandville, Ponchatoula, Captain Shreve, St. Joseph's, South Beauregard, J.S. Clark, Iowa, Parkway, Albany, Terrebonne, Springfield, Ville Platte, Merryville, Arcadia, Acadiana, Woodlawn-BR, George Washington Carver, Buckeye, Holy Savior Menard, Vandebilt Catholic, E.D. White, Northside, Ouachita Christian, De La Salle, Sacred Heart-NO, Cedar Creek, Negreet, Zwolle, Anacoco, Calvin, Pleasant Hill, Phoenix, Destrehan, Liberty