Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball state rankings (3/31/2025)
The state of Louisiana is well-represented in High School on SI's national rankings this week, as Live Oak, Catholic-Baton Rouge and Barbe were all listed among the top 25 teams.
The Eagles, Bears and Buccaneers lead off our list of the top 25 baseball teams in the Pelican State. Check out the complete list below.
1. Live Oak (22-4)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
The Eagles have won 12 of their last 13 games with a loss to Lutcher. Brock Davis had two hits with a double in a 5-2 district win over Denham Springs (19-8, 2-4). Junior Zant Gurney, who has a 1.35 ERA, threw six innings to get the win. Through 23 games, Brayden Allen was hitting .390 with 23 RBIs and two home runs. Cooper Smith has four home runs for Live Oak, which is 8-0 in District 5-5A.
2. Catholic-BR (22-4)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
Two of Catholic's losses are to Live Oak. The Bears also have a 5-1 win over the Eagles. Lucas Lawrence was the winning pitcher in an 8-1 district victory over Central-BR, allowing no earned runs, six hits, no walks and six strikeouts while going the distance. Harrison Kidder had three RBIs from the clean-up spot. Catcher Andrew Clapinski went 3-for-3 with a double. Shortstop Jack Ruckert hit a three-run HR in a 13-0 win over Central.
3. Barbe (23-4)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers have won 17 straight games and shutout eight of their last nine opponents. Texas Longhorns catcher recruit Presley Courville was featured by Prep Baseball Report after the senior went 5-for-8 with a home run. Southpaws Jairus Miller and Lawton Littleton anchor the pitching staff. Barbe hasn't allowed a run in District 3-5A games.
4. Teurlings Catholic (19-3)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
The Rebels have won 14 of their last 16 games with two losses to Live Oak. Teurlings Catholic, which also defeated Live Oak. has won four of its last five games by a combined score of 68-1. Will Power drove in four runs in a 16-1 win over Comeaux. Senior Jace Garber, who recently threw a perfect game against Rayne, pitched two innings vs. Comeaux to get the win.
5. Brother Martin (19-6)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Crusaders have won 12 of their last 13 games with a 2-1 loss to John Curtis. Brother Martin, which also defeated John Curtis, is in first place in the Catholic League with a 7-1 record. Recently, the Crusaders swept Jesuit and Holy Cross. Bronson Laumont and Stan Wiltz had three hits apiece in an 8-0 win over Jesuit, according to Grant Chachere of Crescent City Sports.
6. St. Thomas More (18-4)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars have won 10 of their last 11 games with 2-0 loss to Teurlings Catholic in extra innings. STM defeated district rival North Vermilion, 10-0. Pitchers Riley Rowell and Talan Soileau combined on the shutout. Jacob Froehlich had two hits, including an RBI double. Rowell also laced a two-run double., and sophomore Landyn Craft doubled. Sophomore Cooper Hawkins went 3-for-3 with a double and a triple in a 17-2 rout of David Thibodaux.
7. Sam Houston (21-5)
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
The fact that the Broncos are ninth in Division I gives an indication of the division's strength. Sam Houston has won 16 of its last 19 games with one-run losses to Barbe, St. Thomas More and Acadiana. Pitcher Owen Galley has started seven games with a 2.25 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 40 IP. Charlie Donaldson had three hits and five RBIs in a 17-3 win over Carencro.
8. Benton (24-1)
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
The Tigers' only loss was to St. Louis Catholic. Benton, which won two of three games against the Saints, had held 22 foes to 3-or-fewer runs. Thomas Allen scattered six hits over eight innings in a 4-3 District 1-5A win over Haughton, striking out 11 and allowing two earned runs. Brody Turnipseed drove in the winning run for Benton, which is scheduled to host West Monroe on March 31.
9. West Monroe (17-7)
Power rating: No. 16 (Division I nonselect)
The Rebels have won nine straight games, including a stretch of five consecutive shutouts. Three losses were to programs from Texas and Mississippi. West Monroe began the year with three losses to Catholic-BR. Garrett Frye struck out six to get the win over small-school power Ouachita Christian. Left fielder Gage Carr drove in three runs in the 5-4 victory.
10. Parkview Baptist (18-6)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
The Eagles had a nine-game winning streak snapped in a one-run loss to Live Oak. Pitching has been phenomenal with 13 shutouts. Two losses were to 23-1-1 Lutheran South (Texas). Sam Mitchell and Cade Durbin combined for 13 strikeouts in a 2-0 win over Central-BR. Durbin was the winning pitcher in a 6-4 victory over Zachary, and Henry Beckers had a home run and three RBIs. The Eagles won two-of-three against Archbishop Rummel.
11. Archbishop Rummel (18-8)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
Rummel, which is in second place in the Catholic League, has wins over Vandebilt Catholic, Covington, John Curtis, Ponchatoula (twice) and Jesuit. The Raiders split games with Curtis and Jesuit and swept 15-9 St. Augustine with two shutouts. Evan Burg threw a five-inning no-hitter in a 10-0 win over Curtis. Gavin Nix hit a three-run double.
12. Northwood-Shreveport (17-3)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Falcons had a 14-game winning streak snapped by District 1-4A rival North DeSoto, which it defeated 5-2 in a previous game. Northwood has two pivotal district games this week vs. 16-7 Loyola Prep. Pitcher Landon Martin struck out seven and allowed seven hits over five innings to get the decision in the win over North DeSoto. Jaxon Bentzler (2 IP, 1 H, 3 K) worked two scoreless innings to earn a save. Nathan Cervantes hit a two-run double.
13. Holy Cross (20-3)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Tigers began the year 17-0 before losing three of five games to Jesuit and Brother Martin. Holy Cross, which split games with Jesuit, swept John Curtis by scores of 3-2 and 10-1. Colton Gerrets' two-run double in the seventh inning lifted the Tigers to the one-run win, according to Crescent City Sports. Will Andrade pitched 6 2/3 innings to secure the W.
14. Haughton (20-5)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers have won 15 of their last 17 games with a pair of losses to Benton. Haughton swept District 1-5A rival Natchitoches Central (19-6) and small-school power Calvary Baptist (18-8), winning the three games vs. the Cavaliers by a combined score of 36-7. Christian Turner had three hits with a double in a 10-0 win over Captain Shreve. Justin Adkinson struck out six over six innings.
15. John Curtis Christian (14-10)
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I select)
The Patriots split recent two-game series vs. District 9-5A opponents St. Augustine, Brother Martin and Archbishop Rummel. Six losses have been by one run. Bryce Hebert pitched all seven innings of a 2-1 win over Brother Martin. Left fielder Xavier Brown, a three-sport standout, had a hit and scored a run.
16. Covenant Christian (23-0)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Lions have shutout 14 opponents and haven't allowed more than four runs in a game. Covenant Christian has upcoming games of interest vs. Erath (16-8), St. Charles (15-9) and John Curtis. A game against Jesuit was canceled. Pitcher Owen Trosclair, a junior, tossed a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts in a 1-0 win over Central Catholic. Peyton Trosclair singled in a run.
17. Jesuit (16-8)
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Blue Jays split Catholic League series vs. Holy Cross and Archbishop Rummel before getting swept by Brother Martin. Tyler Sciambra had three hits in a 6-1 win over Holy Cross. Connor Donnelly threw a a complete game three-hitter with three strikeouts. Sciambra, who bats clean-up and plays first base, had two RBIs.
18. Northshore (22-4)
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers, who have won seven straight games, have held 13 opponents to one-or-zero runs. Connor Smith threw a one-hitter over 6.2 innings in a 2-0 district win over Chalmette, striking out 12 and walking five. Cale Bricker recorded the final two outs. Dalton Davidson hit a two-run homer in a 6-2 win over Archbishop Shaw.
19. Brusly (23-4)
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Panthers, who had a six-game winning streak snapped by St. Charles, have lost four games by a combined total of eight runs. Brayden Ray threw a complete game in a 5-1 district win at St. Michael, allowing eight hits with five strikeouts and a walk. Coy Purpera went 4-for-4 with two doubles in an 8-2 win over Central Private.
20. Vandebilt Catholic (20-6)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Terriers, who have wins over St. Thomas More, Dutchtown and Lutcher, have won 13 of their last 14 with a loss to Hahnville. Spencer Guilbeau struck out eight and walked four while throwing a three-hitter over six innings in a 6-1 win over Riverside Academy. Thomas LeCompte and Corey Bouregois had two RBIs apiece.
21. Ruston (20-7)
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
The Bearcats' 14-game winning streak was halted in a 2-1 loss to Alexandria. Ruston's streak included wins over North DeSoto, Natchitoches-Central, Sterlington, Loyola Prep, Glenbrook and Alexandria, which it defeated 5-1 before losing to the Trojans at home. Dillon Williams hit a two-run double in the win over ASH. Tyler Roach struck out five and allowed four hits (no earned runs) with five strikeouts and a walk in a complete game effort.
22. Dutchtown (19-9)
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Griffins have won 12 of their last 15 games with close losses to Lutheran South (Texas), Vandebilt Catholic and Ascension Catholic. Dutchtown, which has upcoming District 5-5A two-game series vs. Walker (18-8) and Live Oak, swept St. Amant (16-11) and Denham Springs (19-8). Cayden Hill (5.1 IP) and Casey McCoy (1.2 IP) combined for six strikeouts in the 3-1 win over Denham Springs.
23. University Lab (17-6)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Cubs have won nine of their last 10 games with a loss to Zachary. U-High, which won two of three games vs. Lutcher, has a two-game District 6-3A series against Parkview Baptist in April. The Cubs recently came from behind to defeat another D3 select frontrunner, Catholic-New Iberia, by a score of 5-4. Shepherd Gannon hit a two-out, two-run single in the top of the seventh.
24. Opelousas Catholic (18-6)
Power rating: No. 2 (Division IV select)
The Vikings have won 11 straight games, including victories over Rayne, Notre Dame, Tioga, Breaux Bridge, Sacred Heart and Iowa. Carter Stelly was the winning pitcher in the 7-2 win over Iowa. Rowen Bergeron and John Parker Trahan homered, and Kross Gillen hit an RBI double.
25. Ascension Episcopal (21-3)
Power rating: No. 4 (Division IV select)
The Blue Gators, who have won 14 of their last 15 games, won the three-game district championship series versus Vermilion Catholic. Ascension Episcopal lost 6-5 to the Eagles and won by scores of 4-3 and 5-3. Jackson Devey struck out five while tossing a complete game three-hitter in a 2-1 win over Kaplan. Aiden Gaspard homered.
Just missed the cut: Ascension Catholic, Ascension Christian, Ponchatoula, North DeSoto, Lutcher, Pope John Paul II, Catholic New Iberia, Loyola Prep, St. Charles Catholic, Buckeye, Acadiana, Sterlington, Erath, Westlake, West Ouachita, Walker, Natchitoches-Central, Denham Springs, Covington, Zachary, Central-BR
