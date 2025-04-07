Top 25 Louisiana high school baseball state rankings (4/7/2025)
The action was fast and furious on the baseball diamond in Louisiana last week.
The top five teams in the previous edition of the rankings went undefeated and many others lost a game, especially in the Catholic League, which had five schools represented last week.
Did all of the District 9-5A teams stay ranked? Which programs make their debut this week? Keep reading to find out.
1. Live Oak (24-4)
Previous rank: 1
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
Live Oak moved to 10-0 in District 5-5A by sweeping St. Amant. Sawyer Pruitt threw a one-hitter over six innings with seven strikeouts in a 4-1 win over St. Amant. Zant Gurney scattered six hits over six innings with six strikeouts in a 3-1 win. Rezin Lindsay got the save. The Eagles, who have held 16 opponents to two-or-fewer runs, host Opelousas Catholic (20-7-1) ahead of a two-game series vs. ranked Dutchtown.
2. Catholic-Baton Rouge (26-4)
Previous rank: 2
Power rating: No. 1 (Division I select)
The Bears of coach Brad Bass were busy, securing wins over University Lab, St. Michael, Woodlawn-BR and St. Martin's Episcopal. Leadoff hitter and center fielder Noah Lewis collected three hits and scored twice vs. University. Catcher Andrew Clapinski also had three hits with three RBIs and a double. Davis Emonet shutout St. Michael over five innings in a 9-0 win, the eighth time Catholic pitchers have held an opponent scoreless.
3. Barbe (25-4)
Previous rank: 3
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I nonselect)
Sophomore Lawson Littleton threw a complete game three-hit shutout with 12 strikeouts in a 3-0 win over Sulphur, according to Prep Baseball Louisiana. Jordin Griffin had two doubles. Jairus Miller pitched a complete game in a 5-1 win over Sam Houston with eight strikeouts. Third baseman Brit Vick hit two doubles. Barbe takes on Sulphur (15-15) again, then has a pair of two-game series vs. Southside (18-11-1) and Grace Christian (20-7).
4. Teurlings Catholic (22-3)
Previous rank: 4
Power rating: No. 1 (Division II select)
Coach Brooks Badeaux's Rebels were perfect in the District 4-4A Tournament, defeating North Vermilion 15-0 and topping St. Thomas More by scores of 7-0 and 5-2. Jace Garber threw a two-hit shutout in the four-inning win over North Vermilion. Ryan Berard and Jack Purser each had four RBIs. Third baseman Brennan Storms hit an RBI triple. Berard and shortstop Will Power are both hitting over .450. Dylan Helms pitched six innings, striking out six and allowing no earned runs in the 5-2 win over St. Thomas More.
5. Brother Martin (22-6)
Previous rank: 5
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I select)
The Crusaders have posted a 9-1 record in the gauntlet known as the Catholic League with wins last week by a combined total of 43-8 over Warren Easton and St. Augustine. Brother Martin fell behind 4-0 to St. Aug but rallied to win 14-6, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Shortstop Brody Shannon was 4-for-4 for the Crusaders, who face St. Aug (17-11) again ahead of a two-game set vs. Archbishop Rummel.
6. West Monroe (19-7)
Previous rank: 9
Power rating: No. 10 (Division I nonselect)
West Monroe won 4-3 at Benton and routed Neville, 17-3. The win over Benton was the third consecutive one-run victory for the Rebels, who are on an 11-game winning streak. Drew Ferguson threw all seven innings, striking out seven with no walks. He allowed only one earned run. Shortstop Zach Simpson had three hits. The Rebels have a three-game series upcoming vs. Ruston (22-8) and games vs. Buckeye (21-6) and Oak Grove (12-10), which has won four straight state titles.
7. Parkview Baptist (24-6)
Previous rank: 10
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III select)
How about a 6-0 week for the Eagles, who throttled the opposition by a combined score of 82-4? Right fielder Clayton Fontenot hit two home runs in a 6-0 win over Central Private. Logan Sorrel allowed one hit over six innings with nine strikeouts. Avery Lee (3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 5 K, 1 BB) was the winning pitcher in an 18-1 rout of Family Christian. The Eagles also defeated Family Christian, 17-1. Two huge district games are coming up vs. University, followed by a road trip to Opelousas Catholic.
8. Sam Houston (24-6)
Previous rank: 7
Power rating: No. 9 (Division I nonselect)
After a loss to Barbe, the Broncos claimed wins over 19-10 DeQuincy and Lafayette High. Sam Houston swept Lafayette in a district series by scores of 10-4 and 12-0. Right fielder Cole Flanagan had three hits with a double in the shutout win. Kannon Keiser threw a two-hitter across six innings with five strikeouts. Catcher Connor Walker was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. The Broncos have a two-series ahead vs. Sulphur and non-district games vs. Grand Lake (18-5) and Vandebilt Catholic (22-6).
9. St Thomas More (20-6)
Previous rank: 6
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I select)
The Cougars beat 18-8 Rayne twice and lost twice to Teurlings Catholic. First baseman Cade Wilkerson hit a three-run homer in a 12-2 win over Rayne. Talan Soileau and Brennan Leblanc surrendered five hits and no earned runs in the five-inning contest. Wilkerson and Jacob Froehlich doubled in an 11-2 win over Rayne. Landyn Craft had two hits and four RBIs. Noah Gauthier (5.1 IP) was the winning pitcher. Soileau closed it out on the mound. The Cougars visit Opelousas Catholic on April 9.
10. Benton (27-2)
Previous rank: 8
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I nonselect)
Following a one-run loss to West Monroe, the Tigers improved to 12-0 in District 1-5A with a pair of 13-0 wins over Huntington. Benton also defeated Grace Christian, 15-0. Tanner Webb tossed a one-hitter over four innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. Thomas Allen pitched well against West Monroe, allowing two earned runs and four hits over five innings. Kade Bryant struck out three and gave up one hit in two innings of relief. Shortstop and leadoff hitter Case Jorden had two hits.
11. Covenant Christian (28-0)
Previous rank: 16
Power rating: No. 1 (Division IV select)
The Lions won four games by a combined score of 55-0. Covenant Christian has pitched seven consecutive shutouts with games this week at John Curtis Christian and Erath. Baton Rouge Community College recruit Brennan Champagne struck out 10 while throwing a three-hitter over five innings in a 10-0 win over Springfield. Catcher Peyton Trosclair had two hits with a double.
12. Northwood-Shreveport (19-4)
Previous rank: 12
Power rating: No. 3 (Division I nonselect)
Northwood responded strongly to a pair of one-run losses with wins over Loyola Prep and Haughton. After losing 9-8 to Loyola Prep (17-9), the Falcons run-ruled the Flyers, 12-0. Jaxon Bentzler homered and drove in four runs. He was also the winning pitcher (5 IP, 5 H, 5 K, 1 BB). Pitcher Landon Martin had three hits at the plate and struck out seven over 5.2 innings in the 12-5 win over Haughton.
13. Holy Cross (22-4)
Previous rank: 13
Power rating: No. 2 (Division I select)
The Tigers (6-4 in District 9-5A) have won four of their last five games with an 8-6 loss to St. Augustine. Holy Cross finished the week with a 7-6 win over St. Aug and an 8-7 win over Archbishop Rummel. Both games were on the road. Tulane commit Dom Pellegrin picked up two saves, according to Ken Trahan of Crescent City Sports. Chris Sercovich threw six innings vs. Rummel, hit a double, stole two bases and scored twice.
14. Archbishop Rummel (20-9)
Previous rank: 11
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Raiders swept Edna Karr and lost by one run to Holy Cross. Left-hander Brian Keller was one of four pitchers to throw an inning in a 16-1 win over Karr. Right fielder Gavin Kennedy homered. Center fielder Evan Burg had two hits with a triple in a 15-0 win over Karr. Peyton Spadoni was perfect across two innings pitched with four strikeouts. Rummel has two games vs. Brother Martin this week.
15. Northshore (26-4)
Previous rank: 18
Power rating: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Panthers shutout Holden twice and earned a pair of close District 7-5A wins over Fontainebleau. Second baseman/leadoff hitter Brody Dukes was 3-for-3 with two doubles and three runs scored in an 11-0 win over Holden (16-9). Ethan Freeman and Beau Herdliska combined on a five-inning no-hitter (9 K). Northshore, which won by scores of 3-2 and 5-3 over Fontainebleau, takes on city rival Slidell High (21-8) in a two-game set this week.
16. Haughton (22-6)
Previous rank: 14
Power rating: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The Buccaneers swept a series from Evangel Christian by scores of 6-0 and 15-6 to move to 10-2 in District 1-5A. Later in the week, Haughton lost (12-5) to Northwood-Shreveport. Southpaw Seth Jorstad struck out 11 and gave up four hits over 5.2 innings in the shutout win. He also had an RBI single for the game's first run. Center fielder Christian Turner belted two doubles and stole home for one of his two runs.
17. John Curtis Christian (16-11)
Previous rank: 15
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I select)
The Patriots split a pair of games vs. Jesuit, losing 2-0 and winning 5-4. Curtis also defeated Edna Karr, 13-0. Jeffrey Curtis ripped a two-run homer in the win over Jesuit, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. Juan Washington nailed down a save. Bryce Hebert hit an RBI single in the first inning. The Patriots have been in 16 games decided by two-or-less runs.
18. Jesuit (18-9)
Previous rank: 17
Power rating: No. 5 (Division I select)
The Blue Jays split narrow decisions vs. John Curtis and trounced Warren Easton, 15-0. Connor Donelly shutout Curtis, 2-0, pitching all seven innings with five strikeouts. He allowed two hits and no walks and brought in the first run with an RBI single in the third inning. Right fielder Ryan Saunders drove in four runs on three hits with a triple vs. Easton.
19. Brusly (26-4)
Previous rank: 19
Power rating; No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
An impressive week unfolded for the Panthers, who defeated 13-5 Tara, 19-10 West Feliciana and 16-11 Riverside Academy. Brusly has won eight of its last nine games with a loss to St. Charles. Center fielder Aiden Washington had three hits with a double in the 10-0 win over Riverside. Drew Daigle, who helped his cause with a sacrifice fly, allowed two hits and walked none with six strikeouts.
20. Dutchtown (21-10)
Previous rank: 22
Power rating: No. 8 (Division I nonselect)
The Griffins won two of three games, beating Walker (7-4) and East Ascension (14-1) and losing to Walker, 7-6. Casey McCoy hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning and finished the game on the mound in the win over Walker. McCoy, who began the game at shortstop, drove in a run in the first inning, according to Charles Salzer of The Baton Rouge Advocate.
21. University Lab (20-7)
Previous rank: 23
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Cubs had a nine-game winning streak snapped in a 12-8 loss to Catholic-Baton Rouge, then turned around and defeated 18-9 Ascension Catholic by a score of 12-1. Catcher Mackey Musgrove was 3-for-3 in the win. Shortstop Jake McCann hit two doubles. Grant Vollmer (6 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 5 K, 0 BB) was the winning pitcher.
22. Walker (21-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 7 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats have won six of their last seven games with a loss to Dutchtown. Walker, which previously dropped six of eight games, beat Dutchtown by a score of 10-9, Right fielder Braylen Montgomery led off the game with a homer. The junior added a double. Designated hitter Brody Singleton hit a two-run double.
23. Sterlington (22-5)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
The Panthers have won 16 of their last 18 games with losses to Ruston and West Ouachita. Four losses have been by a total of seven runs. Shortstop Miller Sheets drove in four runs on three hits (2BH, 3BH) from the leadoff spot in a 12-4 win over Caldwell Parish. Sterlington has wins over Haughton, West Ouachita (twice) and St. Amant.
24. St. Charles Catholic (19-9)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Powe rating: No. 2 (Division II select)
The Comets have won 12 of their last 13 games with a loss to Live Oak. Junior shortstop Dax Pregeant drove in four runs on two hits with a triple in a 15-0 win over Kenner Discovery. Sophomore Landree LeBlanc had a double and three RBIs and was the winning pitcher (4 IP, 3 H, 2 K, 2 BB). St Charles, which lost five of eight to begin the season, won two of three games vs. Lutcher and has wins over Ruston, Destrehan and Brusly.
25. Erath (18-8)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Power rating: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
Coach Jeremy Picard's Bobcats have won 11 straight games and own quality victories over Catholic New Iberia, South Beauregard, E.D. White, Covington, Lafayette Christian, Sulphur, Eunice, Acadiana Renaissance and St. Louis Catholic. Right fielder Jack Landry homered in the 7-3 win over E.D. White. Pitcher Seth Leger had two hits while batting in the three-hole and threw a complete game seven-hitter with nine strikeouts. Erath will tune up for the playoffs vs. undefeated Covenant Christian, Division III select No. 3 Catholic New Iberia (16-9), Division IV select No. 3 Vermilion Catholic (17-7) and Division III select No. 5 Notre Dame (17-12).
Dropped out: No. 20 Vandebilt Catholic, No. 21 Ruston, No. 24 Opelousas Catholic, No. 25 Ascension Episcopal
