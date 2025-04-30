Top 25 Louisiana high school softball rankings after quarterfinals
The high school softball season in Louisiana wraps up this week.
There will be 20 semifinal games Friday, and 10 state champions will be crowned Saturday at Frasch Park in Sulphur.
Here is a look at the Top 25 teams in the state after the quarterfinals.
1. Calvary Baptist (35-1)
Previous rank: 1
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III select)
The nationally ranked Cavaliers advanced to the semifinals with wins over No. 16 Fisher and No. 9 Bunkie. Kynzee Anderson, Baylor Bockhaus and Loren Sivils combined to drive in 11 runs in the 16-1 win over Fisher. Anderson struck out eight in three innings. Bockhaus and Anderson teamed up for nine RBIs in the 15-0 win over Bunkie. Bockhaus is hitting .562 with 25 home runs. Anderson has 14 homers and a 1.37 ERA. Pitcher Addison Willis has a 1.53 ERA. Carlie Guile has 12 homers and 22 stolen bases. Sivils is batting .457.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded Parkview Baptist (22-12)
2. Sam Houston (28-2)
Previous rank: 2
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division I nonselect)
Sophomore Layla Landry drove in five runs on three hits in a 12-1 win over No. 8-seeded Live Oak in the quarterfinals. Landry, who homered, had one of five doubles for the Broncos, who beat No. 16 Natchitoches-Central in the regionals, 7-3. Leading 3-2 in the sixth inning, Sam Houston scored four runs to give pitcher Kailyn Mire some cushion. Landry and Chloe Peshoff homered.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded St. Amant (23-9)
3. North DeSoto (30-3)
Previous rank: 3
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II nonselect)
The Griffins, who lost in the finals last year to Lutcher, will face the fifth-seeded Bulldogs in the semifinals after wins over No. 16 Rayne and No. 9 Jennings. Sasha Falls hit two homers in the 11-0 win over Rayne. Avery McCloskey threw a two-hitter, striking out 10 in five innings. Raegan Henderson had three hits and scored four runs out of the leadoff spot in the 10-0 win over Jennings. McCloskey pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts in five innings.
Next: vs. No. 5 Lutcher (24-7)
4. Vandebilt Catholic (31-2)
Previous rank: 4
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division II select)
The defending champions beat No. 16 Cabrini and No. 8 David Thibodaux to reach the semifinals. Ava Lirette, Aleiya Callais and Molly Pitre combined for four hits and five runs in the 9-0 win over Cabrini. Pitcher Lauren Baudoin threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts. The Terriers were tied with David Thibodaux, 1-1 in the fourth inning, before surging ahead for an 11-1 win. Hays Rutledge had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs. Abigail Aguillard and Cassidy Chouest homered.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded Buckeye (22-12)
5. Kaplan (29-2)
Previous rank: 6
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division III nonselect)
Sophomore Lexi Greene homered and had three hits out of the leadoff spot in an 11-1 regional win over No. 16 Berwick. She also pitched, strking out seven and allowing two hits across six innings. Greene went 4-for-4 with a homer in a 10-6 quarterfinal win over No. 8-seeded French Settlement. Emma Sherman also homered. Drew Kass had two hits and two RBIs.
Next: vs. No. 5-seeded Doyle (24-7)
6. Brusly (29-3)
Previous rank: 7
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division II nonselect)
Trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning vs. No. 15-seeded Albany, the Panthers rallied to send the game into extra innings and advanced with a 5-4 win on Emma Loupe's walk-off hit. Leadoff hitter Zoe Fabre had two hits, two runs and two stolen bases in a 9-2 quarterfinal win over No. 7 Grant. Abigail Heidbrink allowed one earned run and four hits with six strikeouts.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Assumption (29-5)
7. Doyle (24-7)
Previous rank: 13
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division III nonselect)
The Livingston Parish Tigers, who lost 1-0 in the final last year to Sterlington, are the biggest mover again this week after avenging that loss with a 5-3 road win over the Panthers. Trailing 3-2 in the seventh inning with two outs, Kassidy Rivero tied the game by drawing a bases-loaded walk. First baseman Genie Lovett followed with a two-run single. Pitcher Bella Collins held Sterlington scoreless over the final five innings. Bailey Mclin scored three runs. Doyle beat No. 12 Winnfield in the regionals, 14-4.
Next: vs. No. 1 Kaplan (29-2)
8. Jena (26-7)
Previous rank: 9
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III nonselect)
Callie Decker homered and drove in four runs in a 16-0 regional win over No. 16-seeded Mamou. Kiette Cooper pitched a perfect game, striking out nine in four innings. Cooper struck out 12 in an 11-2 win over No. 6 Kinder in the quarterfinals. Decker was 3-for-3 with a double, homer and three RBIs. Triniti Williams also homered.
Next: vs. No. 2-seeded Pine Prairie (28-3)
9. Lutcher (24-7)
Previous rank: 10
Playoff seed: No. 5 (Division II nonselect)
The defending state champs won on the road in the quarterfinals vs. No. 4-seeded Iota, 7-1. Blair Clement threw a five-hitter with 10 strikeouts. Avery St. Pierre hit an RBI double. Joni Poche and Kenzie Millet each drove in two runs. St. Pierre hit two homers in a 13-3 regional win over No. 12-seeded Belle Chasse. Maddie Bourgeois homered and tripled.
Next: vs. No. 1 North DeSoto (30-3)
10. St. Thomas More (24-7)
Previous rank: 11
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division I select)
Addison Lafferty hit a walk-off home run in the quarterfinals for the second straight year, according to Nick Fontenot of The Acadiana Advocate. Lafferty, whose blast gave the Cougars a 13-3 win over No. 10 Dominican, was 4-for-4 with two doubles and six RBIs. Catcher Shyanne Irvin has 19 home runs for the Cougars, who eliminated No. 15-seeded St. Joseph's in the regionals, 16-1.
Next: vs. No. 6-seeded Mount Carmel (16-13)
11. Dutchtown (24-9)
Previous rank: 12
Playoff seed: No 3 (Division I nonselect)
Senior Abby Froelich struck out 13 and allowed four hits with one walk in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over No. 11-seeded West Ouachita. Caroline Johnson had two hits. Anna White knocked in the only run. Froelich struck out 11 in a 7-1 regional win over No. 14 Central-BR and had three hits and two RBIs. Jenna Blanchard scored twice and had two hits.
Next: vs. No. 7-seeded Walker (22-8)
12. Sterlington (23-7)
Previous rank: 8
Season complete (No. 4 seed, Division III nonselect)
The Doyle at Sterlington quarterfinal lived up to the hype. Ava West and Aubrie Carter each hit solo homers, and Allie Chrislip doubled in a run as the Panthers built a 3-1 lead before Doyle rallied with two outs in the seventh inning to advance, 5-3. Sterlington beat No. 13-seeded Loreauville in the regionals, 15-0. Ava West homered twice and drove in five runs. Alexa Blackwell had a two-run single. Evie West struck out four over three innings. Sterlington handed Calvary Baptist its only loss.
13. Archbishop Chapelle (18-10)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 9 (Division I select)
The defending champions turned it on in the playoffs. Chapelle beat No. 24 Scotlandville, 17-0, and reeled off consecutive road wins over No. 8 Ponchatoula and No. 1 Pineville. Kamryn DiMaggio hit a two-run double, and Kelsie Schmidt had a two-run home run in a come-from-behind 4-1 win at Pineville. Liv Nevels scattered seven hits while throwing a complete game. Taylor Allen had four hits (three 2BH) in the 8-4 win at Pineville. Schmidt doubled and DiMaggio tripled.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded John Curtis Christian (24-7) - Three of the four semifinal teams in Division I select are from District 9-5A. John Curtis edged Chapelle, 1-0, in district.
14. Pineville (30-6)
Previous rank: 5
Season complete (No. 1 seed, Division I select)
All season, the Rebels were there at the top of the power ratings. Pineville defeated No. 16 Evangel Christian, 8-0, before falling to reigning state champion Archbishop Chapelle, 4-1. Briley Byrnes and Addalyn Burch each drove in a run in the bottom of the first inning vs. Evangel. Burch pitched a two-hitter with nine strikeouts. Cassidy Sicero had three hits. Mallory Edwards doubled.
15. Notre Dame (31-2)
Previous rank: 14
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division III select)
The Pioneers run-ruled No. 14-seeded Lafayette Christian and No. 11 Northlake Christian to make their usual return to Sulphur. Keagan Valdetero had a grand slam and five RBIs in the 11-1 win over Northlake Christian, which had ousted No. 6-seeded Houma Christian in the regionals. Bella Smith and Madaline Johnson combined to throw a five-hitter with no earned runs allowed. Johnson struck out four in three innings of relief.
Next: vs. No. 2-seeded D'Arbonne Woods Charter (23-7) - A rematch from a semifinal two years ago when a No. 6-seeded Timberwolves' team beat No. 2-seeded Notre Dame, 12-8.
16. Pine Prairie (28-3)
Previous rank: 15
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III nonselect)
The Panthers reached the semifinals by defeating No. 18-seeded Pine and No. 10 South Beauregard. Kynnedi Ware struck out 11 in the 4-1 win over South Beauregard. Lainey Campbell drove in two runs. Ella Fontenot had three hits, including two doubles, in the 7-1 win over Pine. Ware struck out 13, allowed two hits and no earned runs
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Jena (26-7)
17. LaSalle (32-3)
Previous rank: 16
Playoff seed: No. 1 (Division IV nonselect)
Heavily favored to win their division, the Tigers dominated No. 17 Plain Dealing and No. 9 DeQuincy by a combined score of 32-2. LaSalle fell behind DeQuincy, 2-0, and then unleashed a 17-run barrage, according to Alex Newell of Cenla Preps. Leanna Womack homered and drove in four runs. Rheese Martin was the winning pitcher, with Landry Long finishing in relief. Mattie Parham was 3-for-3 with three RBIs.
Next: vs. No. 4-seeded Oak Grove (17-8)
18. Assumption (29-5)
Previous rank: 17
Playoff seed: No. 3 (Division II nonselect)
Lilia Alleman homered and drove in four runs in a 4-0 quarterfinal win over No. 11-seeded North Vermilion. She also threw a one-hitter with nine strikeouts and participated in the elite LSU Experience event. In a 2-0 win over No. 19 Pearl River in the regionals, she struck out 14 and pitched a four-hitter. Ella Mabile hit a two-run homer.
Next: vs. No. 2-seeded Brusly (29-3)
19. E. D. White (23-9)
Previous rank: 19
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division II select)
Continuing to move towards a potential rematch in the final with district rival Vandebilt Catholic, the Cardinals beat No. 15 Madison Prep and No. 7 Patrick Taylor. Sophomore Shelbee Gros threw a no-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the 2-0 quarterfinal win over Patrick Taylor. She has 249 Ks this season. Vandebilt Catholic beat E.D. White in the regular season, 3-2, on its home field.
Next: vs. No. 6-seeded St. Charles Catholic (25-7)
20. John Curtis Christian (24-7)
Previous rank: 20
Playoff seed: No. 4
A Mount Carmel supporter called it "the Curtis mystique," referring in deference to coach Jerry Godrey and assistant Jarrod Fabacher's ability to reload and win at a high level on a yearly basis. The Patriots beat No. 20 St. Scholastica and No. 5 Tioga by identical 10-0 margins. Makayla Escude struck out six over five innings in the quarterfinal win over Tioga. Leigha Carter had three hits with a double.
Next: vs. No. 9-seeded Archbishop Chapelle (18-10)
21. St. Amant (23-9)
Previous rank: 21
Playoff seed: No. 4 (Division I nonselect)
The three-time defending state champs will go up against top-seeded Sam Houston in the semifinals after defeating No. 12 East Ascension, 16-6, and No. 13 Southside, 4-2. The Gators rallied from a 2-0 deficit to beat Southside. Brooke Rabalais drove in seven runs on two hits vs. parish rival East Ascension in the quarterfinals.
Next: vs. No. 1 Sam Houston (28-2)
22. D'Arbonne Woods Charter (23-7)
Previous rank: 25
Playoff seed: No. 2 (Division III select)
The Timberwolves took out No. 10 Pope John Paul II and No. 15 Newman by a combined score of 26-1. Lylah Jones drove in six runs with a homer and double in the 16-1 quarterfinal win over PJP II. Joley Bennett hit a two-run homer, and Brinnly Redden drove in five runs on three hits in the 10-0 win over Newman. Aubrey Zachry threw a no-hitter with six strikeouts and no walks in five innings.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Notre Dame (31-2)
23. Mount Carmel (16-13)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division I select)
The Cubs reappear in the rankings, snapping a nine-game losing streak with playoff wins over No. 11 Captain Shreve and No. 3 Alexandria. Chloe Krey and Hayden Traub each had three hits in the 11-9 win at ASH. Krey doubled twice, while catcher Avery Killian drove in three runs on two hits and also doubled. Saige Vichot was clutch in two innings of relief to earn the win.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded John Curtis Christian (24-7)
24. Walker (22-8)
Previous rank: Not ranked
Playoff seed: No. 6 (Division I nonselect)
The Wildcats, who clawed their way inside the top 15 earlier in the season, are back after wins over Benton, Sulphur and Barbe. Alexis Pitre struck out five in three innings and held No. 2-seeded Benton to one run in a 6-3 quarterfinal road win.
Next: vs. No. 3-seeded Dutchtown (24-9) - District 5-5A accounts for three of the four teams remaining in this division. Dutchtown beat Walker in the regular season, 8-1.
25. St. Charles (25-7)
The Comets beat No. 3 Archbishop Hannan 4-2 and No. 11 Haynes Academy, 16-0. Adrienne Arnett hit two home runs in the win over local opponent Haynes Academy, according to Spencer Urquhart of The New Orleans Advocate. St. Charles has no seniors on its roster.
On the bubble: Oak Grove, Buckeye, Quitman, Calvin, Catholic PC, Opelousas Catholic, St. John, Holy Savior Menard, Stanley
Dropped out: No. 17 Iota, No. 22 Alexandria, No. 23 Archbishop Hannan, No. 24 Hahnville
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App