Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings - April 13, 2026

There is a flurry of activity this week in the Louisiana High School on SI Top 25 softball rankings. Walker climbs to the No. 1 spot after Calvary Baptist lost to West Monroe. Vandebilt Catholic dropped three games but remains the favorite to win Division II select for the third straight year.

Walker's stint could be short-lived. The Wildcats face a surging John Curtis Christian team that - no surprise - is peaking at the right time.

Why didn't West Monroe jump Calvary Baptist? Because while last week's results were very important, that's also a snapshot of the entire season. With that in mind, it was a tough decision to move down the Cavaliers, who have played a lot of games and handled many good teams.

1. Walker (23-3)

Previous ranking: 3

Walker has won 13 straight games entering the regular season finale today vs. John Curtis. Last week, the Wildcats run-ruled previously ranked Archbishop Hannan 12-2. Harlee Usry hit a two-run homer. Alexis Pitre threw five innings in relief to get the win in the circle. Walker also blanked defending Division III nonselect champion Doyle 15-0.

2. Calvary Baptist (32-1)

Previous ranking: 1

Calvary Baptist bounced back from a loss to West Monroe with wins over Class B No. 1 Stanley and Airline. Kynzee Anderson threw a two-hitter with 16 strikeouts and one walk in the 2-0 win over Stanley. Catcher Mallory Carver had a hit and scored a run. Anderson belted a solo homer.

3. Sam Houston (26-3)

Previous ranking: 4

Ten consecutive wins for the reigning Division I nonselect champions. Last week, the Broncos scored 50 runs in four wins, including a 9-4 victory over St. Amant. Aubrie Portie walked three times and hit a two-run homer. Sam Houston concludes the regular season on Tuesday vs. district rival Barbe, which debuts in the rankings this week.

Aubrie Portie, Sam Houston INF (Texas signee) | Mike Coppage

4. Pineville (24-9)

Previous ranking: 14

Chelsie Simpson outdueled Jena ace pitcher Kiette Cooper in a 4-1 win, homering to help her cause. Simpson allowed one earned run and struck out eight while spinning a three-hitter. Jadin Basco had an RBI double. Kate Herron produced three hits with a double. The Rebels are No. 2 in the Division I select power ratings behind Mount Carmel.

5. West Monroe (23-8)

Previous ranking: 15

Ava and Evie West have been Calvary Baptist's kryptonite. Last season, the sisters teamed up to lead Sterlington to a win over the Cavaliers', the south Shreveport juggernaut's only loss. Now at West Monroe, The West tandem paced the Rebels to a 3-2 win over Calvary Baptist last week. Evie West and nine-hole hitter Aubree Norl each homered. Evie West pitched 5.1 innings and gave up one earned run. Ava West pitched 1.2 innings of shutout relief, allowing one run with two strikeouts. West Monroe's last loss was to Pineville.

6. Lutcher (20-6)

Previous ranking: 8

Lutcher is our top ranked team in Division II select. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in the LHSAA power ratings behind North DeSoto, which it defeated for the crown two years ago (and lost in last year's semifinal matchup). Last week, Lutcher won games vs. Academy of Our Lady, St. Charles Catholic and Chalmette by a combined score of 31-2. Blair Clement pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts vs. Chalmette. Reece Clement had three hits (HR) and three RBIs. Colbie Mitchell also homered.

7. Mount Carmel (21-5)

Previous ranking: 9

Hayden Traub and the Cubs have held the top spot in the Division I select power ratings for quite some time. Mount Carmel went 4-0 last week and beat previously ranked Hahnville 5-2. Paige Reuther allowed one earned run and struck out five. At the plate, she homered twice. Last year, Mount Carmel lost Reuther to injury before the playoffs but still reached the semifinals with a pitcher-by-committee approach.

CUBS STAY HOT — 13-0 RUN RULE WIN!! 🔥🐾



The Cubs kept the bats rolling in dominant fashion, run ruling Sacred Heart 13-0 behind another explosive offensive performance. The lineup combined for 14 hits on 28 at-bats, continuing their red-hot stretch.



Hayden Traub delivered the… pic.twitter.com/537HLjczoo — Mount Carmel Academy Cubs Softball (@MCA_Cubs_sb) April 11, 2026

8. Jena (24-4)

Previous ranking: 7

Our favorite to win Division III nonselect, the Giants are also No. 1 in the LHSAA power ratings. Last weeki, the Giants beat Sterlington and Tioga by a combined score of 26-3 and lost 4-1 to Pineville. Callie Decker, Triniti Williams and Kiette Cooper each homered in the 10-0 win over D3 select No. 5 Sterlington.

9. Vandebilt Catholic (25-3)

Previous ranking: 2

This might be the first time a program has lost three games in a week and stayed in the top 25. Vandebilt Catholic remains in the top 10 after losses to Destrehan, St. Joseph's and St. Michael. Why? The Terriers are still the heavy favorite to win Division II select, although district rival E.D. White is a formidable opponent (lost 4-0 to VC earlier). Also, Vandebilt Catholic rebounded by winning its last game 7-1 over ranked Parkview Baptist. Lauren Baudoin struck out 12. Lexi Matherne and Abby Aguillard each doubled twice: Aleiya Callais tripled.

10. Notre Dame (28-2)

Previous ranking 11

The Pioneers (No. 3, Division III select) zipped through Jennings, Beau Chene and Opelousas Catholic by a combined score of 41-2. Valerie Brown went 4 for 4 with a double, triple and homer in the 14-0 win over Opelousas Catholic.

11. John Curtis Christian (18-10)

Previous ranking: not ranked

In the least surprising news category, the Patriots are playing well as they get ready to defend their Division I select championship. Curtis has won seven straight games with a huge victory over E.D. White last week. Leigha Carter, the leadoff hitter, had two hits with a double and scored three runs in the 11-6 win over the Cardinals.

12. E.D. White (23-4)

Previous ranking: 5

The Cardinals went 5-1 during a week that included a win over Division IV select No. 1 Riverside and a loss to John Curtis. Haleigh Perilloux homered twice and drove in five runs in the 13-0 win over Riverside. Shelbee Gros pitched a no-hitter with nine Ks.

13. Destrehan (22-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Wildcats have won six of their last seven games. They lost 3-0 to Patrick Taylor, then turned around and stunned Vandebilt Catholic and Brusly. Jolie Lozano hit a walk-off double in the 5-4 win over Brusly.

14. Brusly (21-6)

Previous ranking: 12

The Panthers pounded Doyle and Denham Springs by a combined 26-0 margin after a one-run loss to Destrehan. Emma Loupe had four hits and two RBIs in the 17-0 win over Doyle. Abigail Heidbrink pitched a no-hitter with 13 Ks in a 9-0 win over Denham Springs.

15. North DeSoto (23-8)

Previous ranking: 18

North DeSoto won 3-2 over D'Arbonne Woods and 5-1 over Benton. Macie Cameron struck out 14 vs. D'Arbonne Woods. Carsyn Curtis hit a three-run homer.

16. Parkview Baptist (26-5)

Previous ranking: 16

Parkview Baptist stayed put after going 4-1 with a loss to Vandebilt Catholic and wins over St. Michael, Catholic PC, Zachary and Acadiana. Aimee Gawlik went 4 for 4 with two home runs and eight RBIs in the 16-0 win over Acadiana.

17. Kaplan (22-5)

Previous ranking: 20

The Pirates scored 40 runs in four wins. Kadey Duhon hit a three-run triple in an 11-1 win over New Iberia. Lexi Greene and Emma Sherman combined on a four-hitter. Sherman threw a perfect inning of relief.

18. North Vermilion (24-5)

Previous ranking: 21

Winners of four games by a combined score of 37-6, the Patriots are No. 4 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. Catcher Zoe Harrington homered twice in a 6-0 win over defending Division IV select champ Holy Savior Menard. Kallie Gibson pitched a three-hitter and struck out nine.

19. Barbe (23-8)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Barbe has won 11 of 12 games with only a loss to Holy Savior Menard. Josie Tilton struck out 15 in a 2-0 win over St. Amant. Baleigh Scott tripled and homered in a 16-0 win over Lake Charles College Prep.

20. Dutchtown (16-13)

Previous ranking: not ranked

After losing five of six, last year's Division I nonselect runner-up won four games with victories over previously ranked St. Amant, previously ranked East Ascension and Archbishop Chapelle.

21. Archbishop Chapelle (22-8)

Previous ranking: 19

The Division I select No. 3 Chipmunks went 3-1 in a week that featured a loss to Dutchtown and a win over Patrick Taylor.

22. French Settlement (17-2)

Previous ranking: 23

The Lions have won nine straight since a loss to Northlake Christian.

23. Patrick Taylor (27-5)

Previous ranking: 24

The Tigers lost to Archbishop Chapelle and blanked South Plaquemines and previously ranked Hahnville.

24. Pine Prairie (20-5)

Previous ranking: 25

The Panthers beat Mamou and Iowa and will face Menard in its final regular season game.

25. Stanley (23-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

The Panthers took Calvary Baptist to seven innings in a close 2-0 game. That doesn't bode well for the rest of Class B, although Quitman is certainly capable of winning that bracket.

Next 12: (random order): D'Arbonne Woods, Quitman, Riverside, Archbishop Hannan, St. Thomas More, LaSalle, Oak Grove, Iota, East Ascension, St. Amant, Northshore, Holy Savior Menard)

Dropped out: No. 6 St. Amant, No. 10 Archbishop Hannan, No. 13 Hahnville, No. 17 East Ascension, No. 22 D'Arbonne Woods