Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings - April 20, 2026

Almost every team in last week's Louisiana High School on SI top 25 rankings had a first round playoff bye. That doesn't prevent some significant movement this week, as there were many important playoff tune-up games that took place last Monday and Tuesday.

1. Walker (24-3)

Previous ranking: 1

The Wildcats pitched a third straight shutout in a 2-0 win over John Curtis Christian. Alexis Pitre threw a four-hitter and struck out three with no walks. Walker hosts No. 16 Central-BR (19-9) in the Division I nonselect regional.

2. Calvary Baptist (33-1)

Previous ranking: 2

The Cavaliers blanked Simsboro 15-0 and will host No. 16 Fisher (11-8) in the Division III select regional playoffs. Loren Sivils hit two home runs and drove in seven runs vs. Simsboro. Brynn Robinson, Carlie Guile and Mallory Carver each delivered two RBIs.

3. Sam Houston (27-3)

Previous ranking: 3

The reigning Division I nonselect champs throttled previously ranked Barbe 13-2. Rayleigh Blanchard hit a three-run homer. Chloe Peshoff doubled with three RBIs for the Broncos, who entertain No. 15 Northshore (23-9) in the second round.

4. Pineville (25-9)

Previous ranking: 4

The No. 2 seed in Division I select trounced Florien 10-0 and will host No. 15 Captain Shreve (17-15). Ava Moore had two hits with a homer and two RBIs in the win over Florien to cap off the regular season.

Come out and support our PHS Lady Rebels team this Monday as we kick off our playoff run! 📈🏆 The road to Sulphur runs through Pineville — let’s pack the stands and make it count! 📣💪🏼 #PinevilleProud@14uTxGloryGold @TexasGlory @scan1ansports @TOP_D1RECRUITS @PrepSoftball… pic.twitter.com/JFfcMhkf8i — Berkley Byrnes (@berkley_byrnes2) April 18, 2026

5. West Monroe (24-8)

Previous ranking: 5

The Rebels closed out the regular season with a 6-5 win over Jena. Evie West hit two homers and drove in four runs. Ava West and Brylin Florentine also homered off Jena ace Kiette Cooper. The No. 3 seed in Division I nonselect, West Monroe hosts No. 19 Benton, which was a No. 2 last year (lost to No. 7 Walker in quarterfinals).

6. Lutcher (21-6)

Previous ranking: 6

The Bulldogs made an impressive showing in their final regular season game, handling ranked Destrehan 9-2. Blair Clement didn't allow a run after Destrehan homered in the first inning. She doubled and drove two runs. Reese Clement hit a two-run homer. Addison Brignac had three hits and two RBIs for the No. 2-seeded Bulldogs, who host No. 15 Assumption (8-18), which has Lilia Alleman playing well for a team that won 30 games in 2025.

7. Mount Carmel (22-5)

Previous ranking: 7

The Cubs (No. 1 in Division I select) outscored Pope John Paul II 10-8 in the last game of the regular season and will host No. 16 Caddo Magnet (15-12) in the playoffs. Hayden Traub had two hits with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored vs. PJP. Starting pitcher Natalie Johnson drove in three runs on two hits with a homer.

8. Vandebilt Catholic (25-3)

Previous ranking: 9

The Division II select No. 1 Terriers were idle and will host No. 17 The Willow School (11-15), which upset No. 16 Madison Prep 9-7.

9. Jena (24-5)

Previous ranking: 8

The Giants only slide one spot after dropping a 6-5 game vs. red-hot West Monroe to finish the regular season. Jena will host No. 17 Church Point (12-14), which took out No. 16 Red River 16-0.

10. Notre Dame (30-2)

Previous ranking: 10

Notre Dame tuned up for the playoffs with wins over Sulphur and crosstown Crowley city rival Northside Christian, which is No. 1 in Class C. Shortstop Valerie Brown hit two homers and drove in four runs vs. Northside Christian. First baseman Kenley Sonnier went 4 for 4 with a double, homer, three RBIs and three runs scoreed. The Pioneers (No. 3, Division III select) host No. 14 Jewel Sumner (20-11).

11. John Curtis Christian (18-11)

Previous ranking: 11

The Patriots stay put after dropping a 2-0 pitching deul vs. Walker.Pitcher Makayla Escude can take No. 4 Curtis, which hosts No. 13 Lafayette High, a long ways. That goes ditto for Division I select No. 6 St. Thomas More, which has a young team around senior pitcher Margaret Oge.

12. E.D. White (24-4)

Previous ranking: 12

As the No. 2 seed in Division II select, the Cardinals are on the other side of the bracket from district rival Vandebilt Catholic. E.D. White blanked Houma Christian 10-0 to finish the regular season and will host No. 15 Kenner Discovery. Shelbee Gros struck out 13 in five innings vs. Houma Christian.

13. Brusly (23-6)

Previous ranking: 14

The Panthers (No. 3 in Division II nonselect) defeated Prairieville and St. John and will host No. 19 Eunice, which ousted No. 14 Jennings. Zoe Fabre went 4 for 4 with four runs scored in the 13-0 win over St. John. Abigail Heidbrink pitched a one-hitter with eight Ks in five innings.

5 IP | 0 R | 1 H | 8 K’s



Defense has been on fire behind me!🔥 Grateful for the opportunity God has given me to compete with this team! 🤍 Playoffs start next week! LETS GO!!

♥️🖤💛@coach_jmart@Kurt_T @LA__Voodoo @CoachJenFuller @CoachBradF @e_newellcoach@ElizabethH_99_… pic.twitter.com/ydc7x671sd — Abigail Heidbrink | 2028 RHP (@AbigailH2028) April 18, 2026

14. North DeSoto (25-8)

Previous ranking: 15

The Griffins breezed past Tioga and Alexandria by a combined score of 18-0 and earned the No. 1 seed in Division II nonselect. North DeSoto will host No. 17 DeRidder, which won at No. 16 Minden. Macie Cameron pitched a one-hitter with 12 strikeouts in the 10-0 win over Tioga.

15. Parkview Baptist (27-6)

Previous ranking: 16

The No. 2 Eagles will host No. 15 Catholic New Iberia in the Division III select regionals. Last week, Parkview Baptist defeated ranked Kaplan and lost to surging Dutchtown.

Postseason is here and I couldn’t be more excited! Finished up regular season last week with a pair of doubles & 3 RBIs against the #2 team in DIII Nonselect for the 5-4 win! Hoping we can keep the momentum going for Regionals this Tuesday! @446Sports @MikeCoppage1 pic.twitter.com/hBeydQuZvF — Emmarie Lacy 2029 LHP (@EmmarieLacy2029) April 19, 2026

16. Dutchtown (18-13)

Previous ranking: 20

The Griffins defeated Parkview Bapitst 4-2 and knocked off No. 21 Sulphur 7-6 in the first round of the Division I nonselect bracket, which is a grinder. No. 12 Dutchtown hosts rival No. 5 St. Amant, which was well inside the top 10 until three losses in four games that began with a 12-11 loss to Dutchtown.

17. Destrehan (22-6)

Previous ranking: 13

The No. 6-seeded Wildcats, who lost to Lutcher 9-2 last week, got a tough draw in No. 11 Barbe, which was ranked in last week's Top 25. Barbe hammered No. 22 Mandeville 10-0.

18. North Vermilion (25-5)

Previous ranking: 18

High School on SI was at North Vermilion before its regular season loss to Cecilia, and we'll be back tomorrow covering the rematch for this and another outlet. The Patriots, No. 4 in Division II nonselect, dropped the first game to the Bulldogs 7-5. Pitcher Kallie Gibson and the Patriots have only lost the one game to Cecilia in their last 15, which included a win over Basile last week. Cecilia is led by pitcher Erin Willis.

19. Kaplan (22-6)

Previous ranking: 17

The Pirates (No. 2 in Division III nonselect) lost 5-4 to Parkview Baptist and will host No. 15 Mamou.

20. Archbishop Chapelle (22-8)

Previous ranking: 21

The Chipmunks, No. 3 in Division I select, were idle and will host No. 14 Evangel Christian.

21. French Settlement (18-2)

Previous ranking: 22

The Lions are No. 3 in Division III nonselect and should have an intriguing showdown in the quarterfinals vs. No. 6 Pine Prairie and pitcher Kynnedi Ware. First, French Settlement hosts No.14 Patterson. Pine Prairie drew always-tough South Beauregard.

22. LaSalle (21-5)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Landry Long and the reigning champs of Division IV nonselect couldn't be denied any longer. They'll host No. 17 Midland, which clobbered No. 16 East Iberville 20-1.

23. Holy Savior Menard (16-12)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Well, now you know our pick to win Division IV select. The defending champs will have to come through No. 2 Glenbrook in the quarterfinals to do it. Menard has been getting hotter with recent wins over Pine Prairie, Grant, Hicks and Barbe. The Eagles won it all last year as a No. 5 seed.

24. Quitman (21-9)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Brenna Lamkin and the Wolverines were our No. 2 in Class B. Stanley moved down after a loss to Winnfield, which propels Quitman into the top 25. Quitman hosts No. 18 Pitkin, which mauled No. 15 Mt. Hermon 17-0 in four innings.

25. Patrick Taylor (27-6)

Previous ranking: 23

Yes, the Tigers lost to Chalmette (which was upset by Benton in the D1 playoffs), but we feel that the No. 5 seed in Division II select is a legitimate threat in the bracket wtih Ashtyn Rogers in the circle. Patrictk Taylor at No. 4 St. Charles Catholic should be a fantastic quarterfinal game.

Keeping an eye on: D'Arbonne Woods (we're well aware of the Timberwolves' ability to give Calvary Baptist a tussle), Archbishop Hannan, St. Amant, Riverside, Pine Prairie, Stanley, Barbe, East Ascension, St. Thomas More, Winnfield, Oak Grove, Iota, St. Charles Catholic, Buckeye, Ponchatoula, Northside Christian, Glenbrook, Hahnville, Covenant Christian....for starters.

Can Cecilia win another game at North Vermilion?

Dropped out: No. 19 Barbe, No. 24 Pine Prairie, No. 25 Stanley