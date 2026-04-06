Top 25 Louisiana High School Softball State Rankings - April 6, 2026

Things didn't get any easier when it comes to picking the top 25 teams in this week's Louisiana High School on SI softball rankings. North Vermilion beat North DeSoto and Pine Prairie before losing to Cecilia llast week. The previous week, Kaplan defeated North Vermilion, and the Pirates finished last week with a loss to North DeSoto.

Division I nonselect continues to be very solid from top-to-bottom and will be fierce come playoff time. Division IV select also seems to have a lot of parity: Nos. 9-13 in the LHSAA's power ratings (St. Mary's, Opelousas Catholic, defending champ Holy Savior Menard and St. Frederick) all feel like legitimate contenders.

1. Calvary Baptist (30-0)

Previous ranking: 1

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Kynzee Anderson and the Bears defeated D'Arbonne Woods 5-3 for the district championship. Anderson struck out 11, while leadoff hitter Carlie Guile went 4 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored. Baylor Bockhaus and Loren Sivils each had two hits. The Cavaliers have home games coming up vs. ranked West Monroe and Class B No. 1 Stanley (22-4).

2. Vandebilt Catholic (23-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Vandebilt Catholic beat Morgan City and Belle Chasse by a combined score of 32-2. Kallie Waalk had two doubles, four RBIs and scored three runs vs. Morgan City. Lauren Baudoin threw a no-hitter over three innings with seven strikeouts. Lexi Matherne homered in that game and hit two with six RBIs vs. Belle Chasse. Abby Aguillard and Aleiya Callais also homered. Molly Pitre was 2 for 2 with a double.

3. Walker (20-3)

Previous ranking: 3

The Wildcats, who sit atop the Division I nonselect power ratings, beat Prairieville and Live Oak by scores of 14-2 and 9-2. Brynlee Pitre, Harlee Usry, Alexis Pitre and Adalyn Stolz hit consecutive homers in the third inning vs. Live Oak. Alexis Pitre pitched a complete game and allowed one earned run. Walker has won 11 straight games. Its last loss was to Live Oak.

4. Sam Houston (21-3)

Previous ranking: 4

The defending Division I nonselect champs swept a two-game district series vs. Lafayette High and won a 4-2 game vs. Acadiana. Junior Kailyn Mire struck out eight and allowed three hits (one ER) in a complete game effort vs. Acadiana. Kallie England hit two homers with five RBis in Game 2 vs. Lafayette. Catcher Layla Landry homered. Mazlin Authement went 4 for 4 and scored twice.

5. E.D. White (19-3)

Previous ranking: 5

Shelbee Gros and the Cardinals extended their winning streak to 10 with victories over Ellender and Ascension Catholic. Gros struck out 14 in the 7-1 win over Division IV select No. 4 Ascension Catholic. Second baseman Haleigh Perilloux had two hits and two RBIs. Gabrielle Barrios finished with two hits and three RBIs. The Cardinals travel to Division IV select No. 1 Riverside Academy (16-6) this week.

Our team has been working hard. We are 19-3 going into the last two weeks of the season. Earned player of the week and broke the 700 career strikeout mark during last night game (705 total and 190 on the season). @LATechSB_Cohen @LATechSB @la_techSBCoachT @TKrobetzky… pic.twitter.com/AKHzJqkces — Shelbee Gros (@ShelbeeGros2027) April 3, 2026

6. St. Amant (21-5)

Previous ranking: 6

St. Amant notched wins vs. Denham Springs and Prairieville. Leadoff hitter Bailey Ducote had two hits and scored twice in the 5-4 win over Prairieville. The Gators have four good contests coming up vs. Dutchtown, Live Oak, John Curtis and 20-win Barbe.

7. Jena (22-3)

Previous ranking: 7

The Giants breezed to wins over tough teams Grant (19 wins) and West Ouachita. Kiette Cooper struck out 12 and didn't allow an earned run in the 8-1 win over Grant. Triniti Williams and Bailey Durham homered in the 10-0 win over West Ouachita. Cooper threw a perfect game with 14 strikeouts in six innings.

8. Lutcher (17-6)

Previous ranking: 10

The Bulldogs won games vs. 2025 Division II nonselect runner-up Assumption and Division IV select No. 1 Riverside Academy. Alyah Kahl had three hits with a triple in the 12-0 win over Assumption. Avery St. Pierre went 3 for 3 with a double and scored a run in the 4-3 win over Riverside. Blair Clement and Maddie Bourgeois (three RBIs) each doubled. Clement struck out nine.

9. Mount Carmel (17-5)

Previous ranking: 11

The Cubs were idle last week. A game vs. ranked Archbishop Hannan was canceled. Mount Carmel (No. 1 in the Division I select power ratings) will face ranked Hahnville this week.

10. Archbishop Hannan (20-2)

Previous ranking: 15

The Hawks increased their winning streak to 15 with a 12-7 win over Division IV select No. 4 Ascension Catholic. Alya Taylor had three hits, three RBIs and scored twice out of the leadoff spot.

11. Notre Dame (25-2)

Previous rank: 16

Kenley Sonnier is batting .568 with 16 doubles, two triples, 10 homers and 49 RBIs for the Pioneers, who came from behind to beat 2025 Division I select runner-up St. Thomas More 13-2.

Notre Dame coach Dale Serie | Mike Coppage

12. Brusly (18-5)

Previous ranking: 18

The Panthers won games vs. Parkview Baptist and Cecilia. Sophomore Abigail Heidbrink struck out 11 in a 3-1 win over Parkview Baptist. Emma Loupe went 4 for 4 with a double, RBI and a run scored in the 8-1 win over Cecilia.

13. Hahnville (17-9)

Previous ranking: 20

The Tigers took a 4-1 win over ranked Archbishop Chapelle. London Lambert allowed two hits and struck out nine. The freshman also had two of her team's five hits and drove in a run. Leadoff hitter Addison Walton had a hit and a run scored.

14. Pineville (21-9)

Previous ranking: 21

The Division I select No. 2 Rebels beat Alexandria and Ruston. Chelsie Simpson struck out nine, walked one and allowed five hits in the 8-0 win over Alexandria. Analiese Holmes homered, drove in two runs and scored two.

15. West Monroe (19-8)

Previous ranking: 22

The Rebels have won five straight after victories over Neville and St. Frederick last week. Ava West homered twice and drove in five runs in the 18-0 win over St. Frederick, which has won 17 games. The Rebels' most recent loss was to Pineville.

16. Parkview Baptist (22-4)

Previous ranking: 12

The Eagles defeated Division IV select No. 7 St. John and lost to ranked Brusly 3-1. Outfielder Ava Landry had three hits and scored twice in the 6-2 win over St. John. Jalayah Slaughter struck out nine in six innings.

17. East Ascension (18-7)

Previous ranking: 8

The Spartans (No. 4 in Division I nonselect) lost 9-3 to Live Oak, a dangerous team that hasn't won or lost more than three games in a row this season (15-12 record).

18. North DeSoto (19-7)

Previous ranking: 14

The Griffins had lost three of four games until a win over Kaplan capped off last week. Carsyn and Chloe Curtis combined for three hits, three runs scored and two RBIs in the 6-3 win over Kaplan. North DeSoto is No. 1 in the Division II nonselect power ratings. Lutcher, Brusly, and North Vermilion make up the next three spots.

19. Archbishop Chapelle (19-7)

Previous ranking: 13

The Chipmunks (No. 3 in Division I select) halted a two-game losing streak (to Calvary Baptist and Hahnville) with a 10-0 win over Slidell. Liv Nevels threw a four-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts. She also doubled with an RBI. Catcher Kelsie Schmidt homered and doubled.

20. Kaplan (18-5)

Previous ranking: 17

The Pirates had a 14-game winning streak snapped by North DeSoto. Kaplan, No. 2 in Division III nonselect, travels to Division I select No. 10 Acadiana on Tuesday. The 12-10 Rams began the season 7-0. Liberty Greene had four hits and scored three runs with two doubles in a 15-9 win over Division I nonselect No. 9 Ouachita Parish.

21. North Vermilion (20-5)

Previous ranking: 19

The Patriots defeated Comeaux, Pine Prairie and North DeSoto before losing 7-5 to Cecilia. Reese Charpentier hit a walk off double in the 1-0 win over Pine Prairie. Kallie Gibson pitched a complete game.

Kallie Gibson (left) and Zoe Harrington of North Vermilion | Mike Coppage

22. D'Arbonne Woods (15-8)

Previous ranking: 23

The Timberwolves gave Calvary Baptist a test before falling 5-3 in the district championship, a game that could be a preliminary to a late round Division III select playoff rematch. Joley Bennett had three hits with a double and scored a run.

23. French Settlement (14-2)

Previous ranking: 24

Malloy Miles and the Lions, who beat Pearl River and Thibodaux, have held 15 opponents to two-or-fewer runs.

24. Patrick Taylor (25-4)

Previous ranking: not ranked

Ashtyn Rogers and the Tigers blanked 20-win Destrehan 3-0. This week, Patrick Taylor faces Hahnville and Archbishop Chapelle.

25.. Pine Prairie (18-5)

Previous ranking: 9

The Panthers lost one-run games to North Vermilion and Buckeye and defeated Ville Platte and St. Joseph's Plaucheville.

Dropped out: No 25 Sterlington

On the Bubble: Buckeye, Stanley, Destrehan, Natchitoches-Central, OPHS, Barbe, Live Oak, Northshore, Iota, Iowa, Sterlington, Winnfield, Berwick, Doyle, Many, LaSalle, Oak Grove, Logansport, Merryville, Ponchatoula, John Curtis, St. Charles, Riverside, Glenbrook, Sacred Heart, Covenant Christian, Opelousas Catholic, Menard, St. Frederick, Quitman, Hicks, Zwolle, Anacoco, Northside Christian, Maurepas